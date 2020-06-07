Alex Smith, 3, sits on his mother's, Maya Teeuwissen, shoulders during a rally and march in downtown Jackson, Miss., in response to the recent death of George Floyd, and to highlight police brutality nationwide including Mississippi, Saturday, June 6, 2020. The Mississippi branch of Black Lives Matter coordinated the events to also encouraged the participants to push leaders to seek long term solutions to issues plaguing the African American community. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— New York mayor lifts curfew “effective immediately”

— Berlin police detain 93 in clashes after peaceful rally ends

— 14 police injured in London clashes after mostly peaceful protest

— Small anti-racism protest held in Hong Kong

— Statue of Confederate Gen. Wickham toppled in Richmond, Virginia

___

New York City's mayor is lifting the city's curfew ahead of schedule, spurred on by protests against police brutality.

The 8 p.m. citywide curfew, New York’s first in decades, had been set to remain in effect through at least Sunday, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of a coronavirus shutdown.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday morning in a tweet that the curfew will end “effective immediately.”

“Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city,” de Blasio tweeted “Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart.”

The move followed New York City police pulling back on enforcing the curfew Saturday as thousands took to the streets and parks to protest police brutality, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

More than two hours after the curfew had passed Saturday night, groups of several hundred demonstrators continued to march in Manhattan and Brooklyn, while police monitored them but took a hands-off approach.

—-

BERLIN — After a day of anti-racism protests across Europe, Berlin police said 93 people were detained in connection with a demonstration in the German capital — most of them after the main rally had ended.

More anti-racism demonstrations were planned for Sunday across the U.K., including one outside the U.S. Embassy, just south of the River Thames.

At least 15,000 people had rallied peacefully in Berlin on Saturday in response to the May 25 death of American George Floyd, which has triggered global protests against racism and police brutality.

Police said several officers and one press photographer were injured in Berlin when bottles and rocks were thrown from a crowd that had gathered despite police orders to clear the city’s Alexander Square an hour after the demonstration was over. Berlin police said 28 officers suffered minor injuries in the scuffles.

___

HONG KONG — About 20 people protested in Hong Kong to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at a rally Sunday outside the U.S. consulate in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

“It’s a global issue,” said Quinland Anderson, a 28-year-old British citizen living in Hong Kong. “We have to remind ourselves, despite all we see going on in the U.S. and in the other parts of the world, black lives do indeed matter.”

Organizers called off the rally late Saturday because of the city’s coronavirus restrictions. Those that still showed up gathered in groups of eight, the limit on the size of public gatherings.

___

LONDON -- Britain’s most senior police chief says 14 officers were injured during clashes with protesters in London on Saturday following a largely peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, said the assaults on officers were “shocking and completely unacceptable.” She said a number of arrests have been made and “justice will follow.”

The clashes broke out in the early evening near the Downing Street offices of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Video footage online showed one police officer colliding with a traffic light when her horse appeared to have bolted. The Met Police said the officer was taken to the hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening.

More demonstrations are planned Sunday across the U.K., including one outside the U.S. Embassy, just south of the River Thames.

Dick urged protesters to find “another way” of making their voices heard during the coronavirus pandemic.

___

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just before midnight, police began dispersing protesters in Portland near the county’s Justice Center after declaring “a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly.”

Portland police Lt. Tina Jones said on Twitter that a firework had been lobbed over the fence at the Justice Center, injuring a Multnomah County deputy. She says police were making arrests in the area.

In a video posted on Twitter by a Portland Tribune reporter, a voice from a loudspeaker could be heard ordering demonstrators to leave the area “or you will be subject to use of force and arrest.”