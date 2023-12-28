Latest storm leads to more flooding in North Jersey. Here's how much rain each town got

As New Jersey braces for another round of rainfall following recent storms that dumped over 5 inches of rain in certain areas, the aftermath has left communities on high alert after Thursday's precipitation.

Pequannock police are anticipating a moderate flood event after the region received about 2.5 inches of rain. The community is urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to mitigate potential risks associated with flooding.

In Denville Township, several road closures have been reported, adding to the complications faced by residents. Riverside Drive between Diamond Spring and Hinchman, Old Boonton Road between Rockaway River Country Club and Roleson Way, the Lower Bloomfield Ave lot at St. Clare's Hospital, and Palmer Road at the Randolph Township Border are all affected, as motorists are urged to plan alternative routes.

The impact of the storms has extended to Hasbrouck Heights, where flooding on Route 17 north has led to the closure of two lanes.

Here is the amount of rain most of the towns witnessed, according to Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers:

NJ rain totals

Ramsey 2.35”

Haworth 2.14”

Bergenfield 1.55”

Lyndhurst 1.70”

North Haledon 1.96”

Vernon 1.86”

Wantage 1.96”

High Point 2.05”

Parsippany 2.80”

New Brunswick 1.83”

Stewartsville 2.53”

Paramus 2.16"

