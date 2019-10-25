The Latest: Lights on for many Californians, outages loom

A firefighter tries to put out a residence fire caused by a wildfire Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. An estimated 50,000 people were under evacuation orders in the Santa Clarita area north of Los Angeles as hot, dry Santa Ana winds howling at up to 50 mph (80 kph) drove the flames into neighborhoods(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says only 6,700 Pacific Gas & Electric customers remain without power after a widespread blackout the utility imposed to prevent deadly wildfires.

But the company is planning a major shutdown that could hit 2 million people throughout the region starting Saturday night and last up to 2 days.

Forecasters are predicting the strongest winds in years throughout Northern California Saturday night and Sunday.

California Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghillarducci is warning Californians to be prepared with supplies and to be ready to flee their homes if they are ordered to evacuate because of wildfires.

He urges people to fill up their vehicles with gas and buy food because gas stations and grocery stores might lose power.

Another 40,000 customers are still without power in Southern California because of the pre-emptive shutoffs.

1:40 p.m.

Shares of California's largest utility have closed down 31 percent on news that the company's equipment might have played a role in another wildfire.

The plunge for Pacific Gas & Electric stock on Friday came after the utility announced Thursday that it found a broken wire on a transmission line near a wildfire that broke out in wine country north of San Francisco.

That fire has destroyed 49 homes and other structures.

PG&E is in bankruptcy because of massive liability from recent major wildfires, including one last year that killed 85 people and wiped out much of the Northern California community of Paradise.

Since then, PG&E's stock has fallen from nearly $50 per share to $5.

1:35 p.m.

Firefighters in Southern California's San Diego County have corralled a wind-driven wildfire that triggered evacuations near the community of Ramona.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the forward spread of the blaze was stopped early Friday afternoon.

The 97-acre (39-hectare) fire is 15% contained.

Firefighters are also working to contain fires burning in north Los Angeles County and in wine country north of San Francisco.

1:20 p.m.

Every California county will get a share of $75 million to help them cope with planned power outages that are darkening much of the state as electric utilities try to keep from sparking devastating wildfires.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that half the money set aside by lawmakers this year will go into a new "resiliency program" to help local officials protect public health and safety. The other half goes to state operations.

Each of the 58 counties gets at least $150,000. Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego and San Jose will each receive $500,000.

Cities will share $8 million in competitive grants, with tribal governments splitting another $1.5 million.

They can use the money for things like emergency communications equipment or backup power for fire stations, community centers and health facilities.

11:40 a.m.

A spokeswoman for Southern California Edison says the utility had turned off power hours before a fire sparked in Southern California that now threatens more than 15,000 structures in suburban developments north of Los Angeles.

Spokeswoman Susan Cox says Friday the utility "de-energized the power" in the Santa Clarita community of Canyon Country at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the fire erupted around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Six homes are confirmed destroyed but that figure is expected to rise. The cause is under investigation.

The blaze has scorched nearly 7 square miles (17 square kilometers) and is only 5% contained as 50,000 people were forced to evacuate.

Cox did not have information about the number of customers affected.

10:50 a.m.

Firefighters are responding to a new wind-driven wildfire in Southern California, and evacuations are underway.

The fire erupted Friday morning near the community of Ramona about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of downtown San Diego.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the blaze has grown to 60 acres (24 hectares) and evacuation orders have been issued for half a dozen roads in the area.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says an evacuation center has been set up at a rodeo ground.

Wildfires also are burning near Los Angeles and in wine country north of San Francisco.