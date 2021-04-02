The Latest: Officer dies after suspect rams car at Capitol

  • U.S. Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 4

Capitol Lockdown

U.S. Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the lockdown at the U.S. Capitol complex (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

U.S. Capitol Police say an officer has died after a suspect rammed his car into two officers and lunged at officers with a knife before being shot.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman says the officer died after Friday’s incident but did not immediately provide additional details. The officer’s identity was not released.

Pittman says the suspect rammed a barricade near the U.S. Capitol. She says the suspect then exited the vehicle with a knife and lunged at the officers. The suspect was shot and died at the hospital.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CAR CRASH AT THE CAPITOL:

Friday's crash and shooting happened at a checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

2:35 p.m.

Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that the driver who rammed a car into two police officers outside the U.S. Capitol has died after being shot by authorities.

The officials said both Capitol Police officers were taken to the hospital, with at least one in serious condition. The suspect died at a hospital.

The crash happened at a security checkpoint that is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays, but lawmakers are away for recess. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed.

Capitol Police said that someone rammed a vehicle into two of its officers. The law enforcement officials told the AP that the driver then got out of the car with what appeared to be a knife. It’s unclear which member of law enforcement shot the suspect.

___

2:25 p.m.

The U.S. Capitol remained on lockdown Friday afternoon after a car rammed a barricade outside the Senate, though the building was largely empty due to a two-week recess.

Alerts sent out by police said that people in the Capitol were not allowed to exit the building while the police were responding to the incident, in which the driver got out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife before being shot by authorities. But the hallways were mostly empty despite the chaos outside.

The Capitol complex has been on high alert since the Jan. 6 attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, which left five people dead. National Guard troops who have guarded the building since then were seen mobilizing around the area of the incident.

The car hit a barricade just outside the Senate, on a street that had recently been reopened after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

___

2:10 p.m.

The suspect who rammed two U.S. Capitol Police officers at a barricade appeared to have a knife and was shot by police.

That’s according to two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. The officials could not discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The officials say the suspect was critically wounded and was taken into custody.

The incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. The Capitol complex was locked down after the shooting.

Recommended Stories

  • At Least 1 Officer Killed In Vehicle Attack Outside U.S. Capitol

    The suspect is also dead after being shot by officers.

  • Car rams into police at U.S. Capitol barricade; officer and driver killed

    A car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, injuring two Capitol Police officers and leading to the driver being shot, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

  • Two more Oath Keepers added to larger conspiracy; suspects provided security for Roger Stone

    Joshua James and Robert Minuta, two members of the Oath Keepers, were added to a larger federal conspiracy case in the deadly assault on the Capitol.

  • U.S. Capitol on lockdown after motorist reportedly rams officers

    Capitol police said they were responding to reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two officers and a suspect was in custody. "Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," their statement said.Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the Capitol building. All roads leading to the complex were blocked by police or police officers.A helicopter was seen hovering overhead and observers were ordered to leave the area. Videos from the scene showed what looked like two people on stretchers being loaded into ambulances.Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling Capitol complex after an attack on Jan. 6 by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

  • 'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin is in ICE custody - but her post-prison business deals are moving forward

    Sorokin - AKA Anna Delvey - was out of prison for six weeks when ICE took her in. A collaborator says he's moving ahead with an apparel line.

  • Top money mangers expect these green-energy companies to benefit most from Biden’s infrastructure plan

    Major themes are the electrification of transportation and a reduction in the carbon footprint of buildings.

  • Pictures reveal Met police officer's hidden life as member of neo-Nazi group

    Ben Hannam became the first police officer to be convicted of being a member of a neo-nazi group on Thursday.

  • EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?

    With more than a week of fierce fighting including beheaded bodies in the streets, the battle for the northern Mozambique town of Palma has highlighted the southern Africa country’s insurgency and threats to its multibillion-dollar investments. Here's a look at what is known about the rebel group and the challenges facing Mozambique. Despite rich natural resources, the province has been one of Mozambique's least developed, with low levels of education, health services, and nutrition.

  • Many still hesitate to get vaccine, but reluctance is easing

    Get a shot, get a free doughnut, the governor said. Alabama, with the country's lowest vaccination rate, launched a campaign to convince people the shots are safe. Twenty-five percent of Americans say they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • Redick, Mavs eye playoffs as guard joins team after trade

    JJ Redick doesn't have an ideal number of games in mind to get ready for the playoffs with the Dallas Mavericks, who were thinking postseason when they acquired the shooting guard with an expiring contract. “The ideal number is the most amount of games possible,” said Redick, who is recovering from a right heel injury that required an injection and last played March 3. “I’m a rhythm player and so I want to be in a good rhythm going into the playoffs.”

  • Georgia’s racist voting law, not Coke or Delta, is the problem, Sen. Rubio — so are you | Editorial

    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio lashed out Thursday at Delta and Coca-Cola for daring — finally — to speak out against the restrictive Georgia law that makes it harder for people to vote. In a Twitter video, he criticized the two high-profile Georgia companies for ties to China and tried to get a “woke corporate hypocrites” hashtag trending.

  • McCarthy calls allegations against Gaetz 'serious,' plans to speak with him

    Gaetz vehemently denied the allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a minor and said he and his family were the victims of a $25 million extortion plot.

  • Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is switching jersey number to 1

    Jalen Hurts is switching his number to No. 1 after the Eagles announce new jersey numbers for the 2021 season

  • Piers Morgan will talk to Tucker Carlson in first interview since Meghan drama

    Piers Morgan, who left his "Good Morning Britain" job after doubting claims by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, talks Monday to Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

  • Suspect Dead After Crash Injures Officers Near Capitol

    The U.S. Capitol Police said they apprehended a suspect following reports that a person rammed a vehicle into two Capitol Police officers near a traffic barrier.

  • What does ‘sheesh’ mean on TikTok? The sing-songy sound is surprisingly uplifting

    TikTokers are using the "sheesh" meme to get hyped – and it's hilarious. The post What does ‘sheesh’ mean on TikTok? The sing-songy sound is surprisingly uplifting appeared first on In The Know.

  • US Capitol police officer killed and another injured in car ramming

    A police officer was killed and another seriously injured on Friday after a car ploughed into a barrier outside the US Capitol, which has been on high alert in recent months after a violent mob sieged the building. Capitol Police confirmed reports that shortly after 1pm local time a suspect rammed a vehicle into two officers. The driver then emerged with a knife and lunged at the officers before he was shot. The suspect was taken into custody but died a short while later. Robert Contee, acting Washington DC police chief, said the suspect was not previously known to Capitol Police and the incident did not immediately appear to be terrorism related. A spokesman from the Capitol Police said in a press briefing it had been an “extremely difficult time” for their unit after the January 6 riot, which left a number of their officers dead. Nancy Pelosi, US House Speaker, ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Admits Getting Back Together With Scott Disick Has Been On Her Mind

    For fans, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick finally giving their relationship another shot has been long-awaited (and by the Kardashian sisters and mama Kris Jenner alike). So after months of teasing a possible romantic reunion on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, viewers were taken aback to see that Kardashian had embarked on a relationship with […]

  • New York Will End Long-Term Solitary Confinement in Prisons and Jails

    In a far-reaching move that will fundamentally change life behind bars in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed into law a bill that will end the use of long-term solitary confinement in prisons and jails. The law is set to restrict prisons and jails from holding people in solitary confinement — nearly all-day isolation — for more than 15 consecutive days. It also bars the practice entirely for several groups, including minors and people with disabilities. The new limitations, which do not take effect for one year, mirror recent changes in several other states that have limited the practice. Cuomo signed the bill Wednesday, his office confirmed, but signaled that he planned to negotiate some changes to the legislation. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The law was long sought by advocates for incarcerated people, who have raised concerns about the mental health ramifications of solitary confinement and the apparent racial inequity in its use. Black and Latino people make up about 70% of the state’s prison population and represent more than four-fifths of those in solitary confinement. Other provisions in the law focus on the mental health consequences of solitary confinement. The law would require screenings for suicide risk and the creation of rehabilitation units for prisoners who need to be separated from the general population for more than 15 days. “Having spent a lot of time with the advocates who have direct stakes in this bill, this is deeply meaningful,” Sen. Julia Salazar, a Democrat who sponsored the legislation, said Wednesday evening before the bill became law. In recent years, more lawmakers across the country have joined a push to curb widespread use of solitary confinement, also referred to as punitive segregation, over the objections of corrections officials who argue that rollbacks to the practice will make effective discipline more difficult and make prisons and jails less safe. Still, public defenders point to data showing racial disparities in the use of solitary. In New York state, Black people represent about 48% of the prison population, but 58% of those in special housing units. A large body of research also links solitary confinement to increased risks for self-harm and suicide, worsened mental illness and higher rates of death after release. “It didn’t take me long to start seeing things that weren’t in my cell, to start having a conversation with nobody there,” said Victor Pate, who campaigned for the legislation after being released from prison. Pate said he spent more than two years in isolation over his roughly 15 years in the system. “You never get over that. I’m not well by a long shot.” Colorado barred use of long-term isolation in its prisons in 2017, and two years later, New Jersey restricted use of solitary confinement to 20 consecutive days. At least 11 other states, including Georgia, Nebraska and New Mexico, in 2019 also limited or banned punitive segregation for certain groups. A large campaign to limit the use of solitary confinement in New York kicked off more than eight years ago. But those efforts had long fallen short in Albany. The state agreed in 2015, following a lawsuit, to changes that included improved living conditions in isolation. A measure similar to the new law appeared primed to pass in 2019 but died after union pushback and a threat of veto from Cuomo, who cited concerns over large potential costs to carry out the changes. (Those projections were later disputed.) Instead, the governor agreed to roll out several less expansive administrative changes to alter the practice. After Democrats secured a legislative supermajority in last November’s elections, which allowed a veto from the governor to be overridden, their efforts to pass the measure gained traction. Activists in recent weeks staged several rallies outside Cuomo’s office in Manhattan. The measure passed both chambers with wide support last month, and some lawmakers threatened to push ahead even without Cuomo’s signature. In his approval of the law, Cuomo wrote that “amendments are necessary” in order to protect people living and working in correctional facilities. He said those changes would involve addressing “all possible circumstances” in which incarcerated people may need to be separated from the general population, including when they commit “multiple violent acts.” He did not offer additional specifics. The current legislation would restrict the use of solitary to no more than 15 consecutive days, or 20 total days over a two-month period. Punitive segregation would be banned entirely for people under 22 or over 54, those who are pregnant and individuals with mental and physical disabilities, among other groups. Some of those changes, such as the ban for people under 22, had already been adopted in New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio has pledged to eventually do away with solitary confinement altogether. Corrections officials, however, were found to be transferring young detainees to correctional facilities elsewhere in the state, where such restrictions did not exist. After the 15-day cap, people would move to high-security rehabilitative units when needed, where they would spend at least seven hours outside of a cell per day for therapy, treatment and other programs. (The change applies to prisons and jails with populations of more than 500.) “All of this really changes the framework. It’s significant, and it’s justified,” said Craig Haney, a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who has studied the effects of isolation. “We’re all going to look at how it works, and it may very well be the case that the state can go further.” The legislation comes as the proportion of detainees in isolation at Rikers Island and other jails in New York City has risen in recent years, even as the total jail population has fallen. In state prisons, about 40,000 solitary confinement sanctions were doled out in 2018, although use of the most restrictive form of isolation fell, according to a report from the New York Civil Liberties Union. The majority of those in solitary for serious rule violations spent between one and three months inside, although many terms lasted three to six months. About 130 people were in isolation for more than one year. Corrections leaders have long argued that isolation is a crucial tool for punishing disorderly detainees and say that its increased use can be attributed in part to a rise in violence in some facilities. A report from the Department of Correction in New York City showed steady increases over recent years in the rate of violent incidents among incarcerated people and assaults on staff by those in custody. Prisons, too, have reported some of those trends. Benny Boscio Jr., the president of the city’s Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, called the rollbacks to punitive segregation “reckless” in a statement and said he worried they could make jails more dangerous for detainees and staff. “There is nothing humane about subjecting our brave men and women to brutal assaults that send them to the hospital every week,” he said. “The governor should put safety first.” Some Republican lawmakers who voted against the measure took similar stances, and Mike Powers, who heads the union that represents state corrections officers, said in an interview that he was frustrated that the concerns of staff were left out of conversations about the new law. He questioned what effective discipline would now look like. “None of that’s being addressed,” Powers said. The move, he said, was reflective of a lack of investment in and concern for state corrections staff. Still, some experts and public defenders point to studies that suggest the use of solitary confinement has little effect on reining in violence behind bars. “It’s fearmongering,” said Kelsey De Avila, the jail service project director at the Brooklyn Defender Services. The heightened scrutiny of the practice among lawmakers in New York has followed some of the starkest examples of its use. Officials in New York City first moved to limit the use of isolation for young people after the suicide of Kalief Browder, a teenager who spent three years on Rikers Island awaiting trial after being accused of stealing a backpack. Nearly two of those years were spent in solitary confinement before the charges against him were dropped. The death of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman who had an epileptic seizure while in solitary after guards failed to check on her, motivated de Blasio’s pledge to do away with solitary altogether. Darlene McDay said the changes on the state level hold a particular significance. Her 22-year-old son, Dante Taylor, killed himself four years ago while in isolation at a state prison in Erie County. In a report last September, the state’s Commission of Correction wrote that officers had used excessive force against Taylor after an incident the previous day. Officials had also failed to update their assessment of his suicide risk, the report said, and did not provide him with proper mental health care during his time in isolation. “My son is gone now, and it affects me every single day. This has now become my life,” McDay said. “It was so preventable. I don’t want this to happen to someone else.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Wine tasting in Napa and Sonoma will never be the same. Here's why that's a good thing

    Winemakers have turned sour grapes into fine wine by converting some of 2020's liabilities into advantages.