The Latest: Serving warrants among most dangerous police ops

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the injury of five Houston police officers Monday (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Experts say a deadly shootout that injured five narcotics police officers serving a search warrant on a house in Houston illustrates the dangers of such operations, primarily because the officers are entering unknown territory.

The officers injured came under immediate attack Monday afternoon when they entered the property in southeast Houston, first from a pit bull, then from a man and a woman who were both killed in an exchange of fire.

Four officers were shot and a fifth suffered a knee injury.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says his agency prepares an operations plan and a threat assessment of the location where officers plan to serve warrants. But, he says, there's no such thing as a "routine" serving of a warrant.

___

5 p.m.

Houston police say a second undercover narcotics officer injured in a gunbattle at a suspected drug house has been released from the hospital.

Five officers were injured in the Monday shooting — four were shot and one injured his knee. Police said Tuesday that a 50-year-old officer who had been shot in the face was released from the hospital.

Dr. Michelle McNutt, chief of trauma surgery at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, said earlier Tuesday that officer didn't require surgery.

Police Chief Art Acevedo has said a 33-year-old officer who was shot in the shoulder was released Monday.

The other three officers remain hospitalized. The two suspects were killed.

___

10:50 a.m.

Houston's police chief says the two suspects killed in a gunbattle that injured five undercover narcotics officers were a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.

Chief Art Acevedo on Tuesday said Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were killed in the raid Monday. He said that looking into their criminal history will be part of the investigation.

Police have said the suspects were killed after shots were fired at the officers who were trying to serve a search warrant at a southeast Houston home.

Four of the officers were shot and a fifth suffered a knee injury.

Acevedo says that after the shooting, a search of the home found marijuana and a white powdery substance. He also said two rifles were found in the house.

He says police had bought black tar heroin at the house in the past but didn't find any Monday.

___

11:45 p.m.

Houston's police chief says what began as an attempt to serve a search warrant at a suspected drug house turned into a gunbattle that killed two suspects and injured five officers, including four who were shot.

Chief Art Acevedo says the suspects were killed Monday after firing at officers who were trying to enter a southeast Houston home where authorities allege black tar heroin was being sold.

Four of the officers were shot and a fifth suffered a knee injury.

Acevedo says two of the officers who were shot were hit in the neck by gunfire and are in critical but stable condition.

Two other officers, including the one who injured a knee, are in good condition. One officer who was shot in the shoulder has been released.

Police didn't immediately release additional information about the suspects.