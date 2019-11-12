The Latest: 8 die as Israeli planes hit Gaza

Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip to Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza early Tuesday in a resumption of pinpointed targeting that threatens a fierce round of cross-border violence with Palestinian militants. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

Israel has targeted two senior commanders from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, killing one in the Gaza Strip and missing the second in Syria as it steps up its battle against Iran and its proxies across the region.

Bahaa Abu el-Atta and his wife died as they slept in their home in eastern Gaza. That set off the heaviest fighting in months between Israel and Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed militant group that is even more hard-line than Gaza's Hamas rulers.

Gaza militants fired scores of rockets into Israel throughout the day, some reaching as far as Tel Aviv. Israeli warplanes responded with a series of airstrikes on Islamic Jihad targets. Eight others were killed, including at least seven militants.

___

6:20 p.m.

Jordan's foreign ministry is condemning an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip that killed a top militant commander.

The Israeli strike triggered a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza and set off the fiercest fighting between Israel and Gaza militants in months.

In a statement Tuesday, Daifallah al-Fayez, a spokesman for the Jordanian foreign ministry, blamed Israel for the ensuing escalation in violence.

He said the fighting "will only increase tension and violence, deepen the environment of despair and promote extremist agendas in the region."

He called for Israel and the Palestinians to return to negotiations, saying that talks, along with an end to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the territory, could bring a solution to Gaza's woes.

___

5:05 p.m.

Egyptian officials say Cairo is attempting to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza amid the worst bout of fighting there in recent months.

The officials say Egypt's general intelligence agency has stepped up communications and has "opened channels" with the U.S. and the European Union. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Egypt often acts as a mediator between Israel and Gaza militants, and brokered a cease-fire deal in May.

That deal appeared threatened Tuesday after a pre-dawn Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander.

Militants in Gaza have responded with rockets fired into Israel, and the Israeli military has carried out a number of airstrikes in Gaza.

— SAMY MAGDY in Cairo

___

3:05 p.m.

The Israeli military says it has carried out a number of airstrikes in Gaza, bombing a series of Islamic Jihad targets.

It said the strikes hit a training camp and underground weapons manufacturing and storage sites.

Gaza's Health Ministry says a 25-year-old Palestinian has been killed in the ongoing airstrikes. It was not immediately clear whether he was a militant.

In all, four Palestinians have been killed in Tuesday's fighting, the worst bout in recent months.

It was sparked when Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander and his wife in a pre-dawn airstrike in Gaza.

___

12:40 p.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Islamic Jihad commander killed in an Israeli airstrike Gaza was planning a new attack.

Netanyahu says Bahaa Abu el-Atta was the driving force behind recent attacks against Israel and was a "ticking time bomb."

The Israeli strike that killed the 42-year-old Abu el-Atta and his wife set off a furious barrage of dozens of rocket attacks that reached as far north as the Tel Aviv heartland. Islamic Jihad vowed further revenge. Israel reportedly targeted an Islamic Jihad commander in Syria, also on Tuesday.

The pair of strikes looked to escalate Israel's confrontation with Iran and its proxies across the region and threatening to unleash another devastating round of cross-border violence with Palestinian militants. Netanyahu has issued a series of warnings recently about Iranian aggression.

___

12:05 p.m.

The European Union is condemning the barrage of rocket attacks reaching deep into Israel after Israeli airstrikes targeted senior Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza and Syria.

The 28-nation bloc said in a statement that "the firing of rockets on civilian populations is totally unacceptable and must immediately stop."

In eastern Gaza, the Israeli strike killed Bahaa Abu el-Atta and his wife and, as a result, Islamic Jihad vowed revenge.