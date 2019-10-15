The Latest: Turkey says soldier dies from wounds near Manbij

A man wounded in Turkish shelling is brought to Tal Tamr hospital in north Syria, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Syrian government troops moved into towns and villages in northern Syria on Monday, setting up a potential clash with Turkish-led forces advancing in the area as long-standing alliances in the region begin to shift or crumble following the pullback of U.S. forces. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

CEYLANPINAR, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on Turkey's offensive in northern Syria (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Turkey's Defense Ministry says a soldier who was wounded in a mortar attack carried out from the Kurdish-held town of Manbij has died, raising the death toll in the assault to two.

The ministry said the soldier was among eight troops who were wounded in Tuesday's attack, which came on the seventh day of Turkey's incursion into northeastern Syria.

Turkey launched the offensive to drive away Syrian Kurdish fighters it considers as terrorists because of their links to outlawed rebels fighting in Turkey.

The death raises the total number of Turkish soldiers killed the start of the push to six. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said 16 Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters have also died.

___

4:40 p.m.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed concern about the effect Turkey's invasion of northern Syria could have on the fight against the Islamic State group and stability in the region.

Stoltenberg says: "I am concerned about the consequences for ... the gains we have made in fighting our common enemy," the Islamic State group. "And it is extremely important that we preserve those gains."

He was speaking in London on Tuesday after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the actions of NATO member Turkey.

Britain and other European nations have suspended arms sales to Ankara following the invasion.

Stoltenberg says the move "reflects that many NATO allies are very critical and are condemning the military operation in northern Syria."

___

3:20 p.m.

A U.S. military spokesman says American troops have left the town of Manbij as part of their withdrawal from northeast Syria.

Col. Myles B. Caggins tweeted: "We are out of Manbij."

He added that the U.S.-led "coalition forces are executing a deliberate withdrawal from northeast Syria."

His tweet came hours after Syrian state media reported that government forces have moved into the center of Manbij where they raised the national flag.

The flashpoint area housed U.S. outposts from where they patrolled the region since 2017 to deter a confrontation between Turkey and Kurdish fighters.

Syria's Kurds have struck a deal with Syrian government forces to fend off the Turkish invasion, as their former ally, the U.S. has ordered a withdrawal from the northern border zone.

___

3:00 p.m.

French diplomatic officials say talks between France and the U.S. are focusing on the need to prevent a re-emergence of the Islamic State group amid the violence in Syria.

According to two officials with his office, President Emmanuel Macron spoke with President Donald Trump in a phone call Monday, insisting on the threat posed by Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria to the whole region and Europe.

The officials say France's priority is to issue a strong, coordinated diplomatic response in order to put pressure on Turkey so that the country ends its offensive in northern Syria.

The officials spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Macron also spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Monday in a discussion that "underlined the deep divergence of views", Macron's office said.

He also called Iraqi President Barham Saleh.

— By Sylvie Corbet

___

2:55 p.m.

A Russian envoy for Syria says that Moscow will not allow Turkish and Syrian government forces to clash, underscoring his country's role as de facto power broker in the conflict amid a U.S. pullout.

Alexander Lavrentyev, presidential envoy for Syria, told Russian state news agencies on Tuesday that "no one is interested" in potential fighting between Syrian government troops and Turkish forces that entered Syria last week. Lavrentyev said Russia "is not going to allow it."

Lavrentyev also denied reports saying that Moscow has given the green light to Turkey's operation in Syria and insisted that Russia "has always thought that any military operation in Syria is unacceptable."

Lavrentyev confirmed that Kurdish leaders and representatives of the Syrian government held talks at a Russian military base last week but said that he was not aware of any results.

___

2:30 p.m.

The main Kurdish-led force in Syria says it has lost 23 fighters in clashes with advancing Turkish-led forces over the past day.

The Syrian Democratic Forces says Tuesday that the casualties were inflicted over the past 24 hours in fighting concentrated around Syria's northern border.