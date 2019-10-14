The Latest: Syrian Kurds ally with Damascus in major shift

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters advance with theirs armoured personnel carrier in Tel Abyad, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Fighting continued into the afternoon in Tel Abyad, where smoke could be seen rising from several points in the town. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

BEIRUT (AP) — The latest on Turkey's offensive in Syria (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

Syrian Kurdish officials say they will work with the country's central government in Damascus to fend off Turkey's offensive against Kurdish fighters.

In a major shift of alliance, Kurdish-led forces are to deploy side by side with government troops along the northern Syrian border.

Sunday's announcement came hours after U.S. officials said American troops will leave northern Syria. They're pulling out because of the chaos caused by Turkey's rolling offensive, which began five days ago. Ahead of the Turkish invasion, President Donald Trump ordered U.S. troops to step aside, a decision the Kurdish allies saw as a betrayal.

Turkey and allied fighters swept into northern Syria, clashing intensely with the Kurdish fighters. U.S. troops found themselves caught in the middle, and the decision was made Sunday to pull out.

The Kurdish-led force had shrugged off Damascus' rule in 2012 at the height of Syria's civil war, when the Syrian government pulled out troops to focus on the fighting elsewhere.

___

8:40 p.m.

France and Germany are stepping up efforts to stop the Turkish offensive against Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.

French President Emmanuel Macron is holding an emergency security meeting Sunday night to discuss the Turkish invasion, and said he's working with Germany on unspecified new initiatives to end it.

Speaking Sunday alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris, Macron said the Turkish offensive is creating "unsustainable" humanitarian problems and risks "helping the Islamic State group re-emerge in the region."

Merkel echoed that view, insisting that the offensive "should be stopped." She acknowledged that Turkey has "legitimate security concerns" but said different solutions need to be found for the region.

Germany and France have suspended arms sales to Turkey, and Macron said he and Merkel will continue to coordinate on "initiatives in the coming hours and days."

Merkel spoke by phone to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier Sunday.

___

8:30 p.m.

Syrian state TV says government troops are moving to the north to confront an ongoing Turkish-led invasion of northern Syria, but gave no further details.

A Syrian Kurdish official and a war monitor also said Sunday that Syrian government forces were poised to enter Kurdish-controlled towns, from which U.S. troops are withdrawing amid the Turkish offensive.

The Kurdish official would not disclose details but said a deal with Syrian Kurdish forces through Russia has been reached to deploy government forces in certain border towns. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement has not yet been made.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the deal covered the towns of Kobani and Manbij. U.S. troops have been deployed in the towns after they were cleared of Islamic State militants in 2015.

The announcement comes after U.S. officials said American troops are withdrawing from northern Syria amid the unfolding Turkish offensive against the U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters.

— By Sarah El Deeb

___

6:40 p.m.

A war monitor and Syrian Kurdish officials say at least nine people, including five civilians, have been killed Turkish airstrikes on a convoy, which included protesters against the ongoing Turkey-led offensive into northern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the convoy guarded by armed men was hit Sunday when it arrived in Ras al-Ayn, a border town that advancing Turkish-allied forces have seized. A neighborhood on the edge of the town remained in the hands of Kurdish-led fighters.

Mervan, a spokesman for the Kurdish forces, said at least 11 were killed and 74 injured but it was not clear how many were civilians.

The Observatory said journalists, including foreigners, were accompanying the convoy. A Kurdish news agency, Hawar, said one of its reporters was killed. Images of the attack showed the airstrike shatter an otherwise quiet street. Bodies and severed limbs were strewn in the street. Some of those killed appeared to be carrying guns. Activists said the gunmen were guarding the convoy.

___

5:20 p.m.

Turkey's official Anadolu news agency says Turkey-backed Syrian forces have advanced into the center of a Syrian border town, Tal Abyad, on the fifth day of the Turkey's military offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria.