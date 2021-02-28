The Latest: All UK children to get free COVID-19 test kits

  • Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a virtual press conference on the COVID-19 vaccination programme, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
  • In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, second right in the background, claps his hands after Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received the first China's Sinovac vaccine at Bamrasnaradura Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Feb. 28 , 2021. (Government Spokesman Office via AP)
  • FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
  • FILE - This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine in Belgium. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.(Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)
  • FILE - This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)
  • In this photo provided by the Presidential Communications Operations Office-Office of the Global Media Public Affairs, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, holds a vial containing the Sinovac vaccine from China as it arrives at the Villamor Air Base in Manila, Philippines on Sunday Feb. 28, 2021. The Philippines is due to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region. (PCOO-OGMPA via AP)
  • In this photo provided by the Presidential Communications Operations Office-Office of the Global Media Public Affairs, a Chinese military plane carrying the first batch of Sinovac vaccine from China arrives at the Villamor Air Base in Manila, Philippines on Sunday Feb. 28, 2021. The Philippines is due to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region. (PCOO-OGMPA via AP)
  • Doctors and health workers of a COVID-19 vaccination team walk in the isolated village of Gumuslu in the district of Sivas, central Turkey, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. After traveling snow and ice covered roads, medical workers arrived in the small settlement of 350 people some 140 miles (230 kilometers) from the provincial capital, to vaccinate older villagers. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • Dr. Yasin Kaya, left and health worker Yusuf Duran, right, members of the the Koyulhisar Public Health Center vaccination team, walk to vaccinate 85-year-old Ibrahim Yigit at his house in the isolated village of Gumuslu in the district of Sivas, central Turkey, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • Zeynep Yigit, 70, left, is administered a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., by health worker Yusuf Duran at her house in the isolated village of Gumuslu in the district of Sivas, central Turkey, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Health care workers, older people and people with serious medical conditions were among the first to receive the jab. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • Altun Yigit, 83, rests after she was administered a CoronaVac vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. by a visiting medical team at her house in the isolated village of Gumuslu of the district of Sivas, central Turkey, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • Local resident Zeynep Yigit, 70, left, looks on as Dr. Yasin Kaya, right and health worker Yusuf Duran, center of the Koyulhisar Public Health Center vaccination team, prepare a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., to administer to her at her house in the isolated village of Gumuslu in the district of Sivas, central Turkey, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • FILE -- In this Feb. 22, 2021 file photo health worker collects a saliva sample from a man for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test at the Shurja market, in Baghdad, Iraq . Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
  • FILE -- In this Sept. 11, 2020 health official takes temperature of the faithful entering a mosque in Kufa, Iraq. Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
  • In this photo provided by the Presidential Communications Operations Office-Office of the Global Media Public Affairs, the first batch of Sinovac vaccine from China is sanitized as it arrives at the Villamor Air Base in Manila, Philippines on Sunday Feb. 28, 2021. The Philippines is due to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region. (PCOO-OGMPA via AP)
Virus Outbreak Britain

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a virtual press conference on the COVID-19 vaccination programme, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
LONDON — Britain’s government says families with children in school will be provided with free coronavirus home test kits as part of plans for schools to reopen beginning on March 8.

Free, twice-weekly tests will be provided to children’s households regardless of whether anyone has symptoms, officials said Sunday. The tests will also be offered to adults working with schools, including bus drivers.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said testing family members will provide “another layer of reassurance to parents and education staff that schools are as safe as possible.” Schools in England have been closed except to children of key workers since January.

Britain is also racing ahead with its vaccination program, with almost 20 million in the U.K. who have now had a first jab. Some 2 million people aged 60 to 63 in England will start getting invitations to book their shots beginning on Monday. The government aims to offer a first jab to all adults by the end of July.

Britain has Europe's worst virus death toll at nearly 123,000 dead.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

J&J’s one-dose shot cleared, giving U.S. a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine to use

— Health experts are urging Pope Francis to rethink his March trip to Iraq, saying that could become a huge superspreading event for the virus

Plunging demand for COVID-19 tests may leave US exposed

— Biden hails House passage of $1.9 trillion virus bill, now to Senate

— Turkish vaccination teams brave snowy roads to reach isolated mountain villages

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BUDAPEST — Hungary’s prime minister on Sunday received a COVID-19 vaccine developed in China as his country aims to boost vaccination rates using jabs developed in eastern countries.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted photos on Facebook of himself being inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine. Hungary last week became the first country in the European Union to begin using the Chinese jab.

Hungary’s government has been critical of the speed of the EU’s vaccination program, and has purchased vaccines from Russia and China to boost procurements.

“The vaccines reserved by the EU are simply not arriving, and they are arriving more slowly than predicted. If we didn’t have the Russian and Chinese vaccines, we would be in big trouble,” Orban said during a radio interview on Friday.

He earlier said he would choose to receive the Sinopharm vaccine because he trusted it the most.

ROME — Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see him.

No one wants to tell Francis to call it off, and the Iraqi government has every interest in showing off its relative stability by welcoming the first pope to the birthplace of Abraham. The March 5-8 trip is expected to provide a sorely-needed spiritual boost to Iraq’s beleaguered Christians.

But from a purely epidemiological standpoint, a papal trip to Iraq amid a global pandemic is not advisable, health experts say.

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Dr. Navid Madani of Harvard Medical School’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “This could potentially lead to unsafe or superspreading risks.”

Their concerns were reinforced with the news Sunday that the Vatican ambassador to Iraq, the main point person for the trip, tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating. The embassy said Archbishop Mitja Leskovar’s symptoms were mild and that he was continuing to prepare for Francis’ visit.

Beyond his case, experts note that wars, economic crises and an exodus of Iraqi professionals have devastated the country’s hospital system, while studies show most of Iraq’s new COVID-19 infections are the highly-contagious variant first identified in Britain.

ANKARA, Turkey — Traveling across roads covered with ice and snow, vaccination teams have been going to Turkey’s isolated mountain villages as the government seeks to inoculate 60% of the country’s people against coronavirus over the next three months.

After much effort, medical workers arrived Friday to vaccinate older villagers in Gumuslu, a small settlement of 350 in the central province of Sivas that lies 140 miles (230 kilometers) from the provincial capital.

“It’s a difficult challenge to come here,” said Dr Rustem Hasbek, head of Sivas Health Services. “The geography is tough, the climate is tough, as you can see.”

Turkey rolled out the Chinese Sinovac vaccine on Jan. 14 and has so far given out 8.2 million doses. Ankara has also ordered 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkey aims to vaccinate 52.5 million people by the end of May.

HELSINKI — Police in Denmark said eight people were arrested following in an anti-lockdown demonstration with 1,200 participants in the center of Copenhagen, the Danish capital.

The demonstration proceeded largely peacefully Saturday but those detained are suspected of behaving violently against police or violating fireworks regulations, police said. Participants gathered in a square in front of Copenhagen’s town hall.

The rally was organised by a group identifying as “Men in Black Denmark.” It was the first demonstration in Copenhagen since the Danish government last week that it was extending several anti-coronavirus restrictions.

BANGKOK — Thailand started its first vaccinations Sunday with 200 public health officials receiving the Sinovac vaccine from China.

Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was given the first shot at a hospital near Bangkok, followed by the deputy health minister and other senior officials.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who attended the vaccination ceremony, said the public should have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, as it has been approved by authorities in Thailand and other countries.

Prayuth did not receive the vaccine on Sunday because he is older than Sinovac’s recommended age, which is 18-59. Prayuth is 66.

Thailand received the first 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine on Wednesday. They are part of the government’s plan that has so far secured 2 million doses from Sinovac and 61 million doses from AstraZeneca.

Thailand has had more than 25,000 confirmed cases and 83 deaths from COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. now has a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

Health experts have anxiously awaited a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations. The virus has already killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents.

LONDON — Church bells rang out and a World War II-era plane flew over the funeral service of Captain Tom Moore, in honor of the veteran who raised millions for Britain’s health workers by walking laps in his backyard.

Captain Tom, as he became known, died Feb. 2 at age 100 after testing positive for COVID-19. Just eight members of the veteran’s immediate family attended Saturday’s private funeral service, but soldiers carried his coffin and formed a ceremonial guard.

“Daddy, you always told us ‘Best foot forward’ and true to your word, that’s what you did last year,” Moore’s daughter Lucy Teixeira said at the service.

Moore, who served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War II, set out to raise a modest 1,000 pounds for Britain’s NHS by walking 100 laps of his backyard by his 100th birthday last year. But donations poured in from across Britain and beyond as his quest went viral.

His trademark phrase -- “Please remember, tomorrow will be a good day” -- inspired the nation at a time of crisis. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July at Windsor Castle.

A version of the song “Smile” singer Michael Bublé recorded for the funeral was played. So was “My Way” by Frank Sinatra, as Moore requested.

MILAN — The Lombardy region where Milan is located is heading toward a partial lockdown on Monday. Mayor Giuseppe Sala said in a video message he was disturbed by scenes of people gathering in public places, often with their masks down.

Italy has failed to flatten the curve on the fall resurgence, with numbers of new infections and deaths remaining stubbornly high amid new variants creating new outbreaks. The Italian Health Ministry reported 18,916 new infections and 280 deaths on Saturday.

The regions of Lombardy, Piedmont and Marche will go into partial lockdown on Monday, meaning no table service at bars and restaurants. Police vans blocked entrance to Milan’s trendy Navigli neighborhood Saturday evening after the mayor announced increased patrols to prevent gatherings during a spring-like weekend.

Basilicata and Molise will be designated red zones on Monday, which means upper grades will have remote learning and non-essential stores are closed. A 10 p.m. curfew remains in effect throughout the country.

___

CARIBOU, Maine — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine wants the Biden administration to reconsider U.S.-Canada border restrictions that were imposed a year ago because of the pandemic.

Her letter came less than a week after Department of Homeland Security announced the U.S., Mexico and Canada had jointly agreed to maintain land border restrictions until March 21.

Collins wrote in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that an “equitable solution” is needed for border communities that recognizes lower risk levels.

Only Canadian citizens, Americans with dual citizenship and family members and partners can cross for nonessential purposes.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s new coronavirus-era dance rules aren’t exactly “Footloose” strict, but don’t plan on cutting loose and kicking off the Sunday shoes with just anybody.

The state says when wedding receptions resume next month, guests will be allowed to hit the dance floor only with members of their immediate party, household or family seated at the same table.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously announced weddings can begin again on March 15. Venues will be restricted to 50% of capacity, up to 150 guests, and all must be tested for coronavirus beforehand.

Dancers must wear face masks and stay within their own “dancing areas or zones.”

Happy couples can still take a twirl for a ceremonial first dance, and other couples can join in, but they must all stay 6 feet apart.

BISMARCK, N.D. — Nearly 10% of residents in North Dakota have completed both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The North Dakota Department of Health data indicates nearly 70,000 people in the state, or 9.5% of the population, have received the full two-dose series. More than 126,000, or 17.3%, have received the first dose.

North Dakota reported three COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s confirmed death toll to 1,445. Another 71 cases were confirmed, for a total of 99,780 overall.

Meanwhile, the North Dakota Department of Commerce announced $20 million in grants to help the state’s hotels, motels and lodging businesses that lost revenue due to the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 900 new cases of the coronavirus and 27 more deaths have been reported in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Health says the 897 newly diagnosed cases bring the state’s confirmed total to 660,942 since the start of the pandemic.

The state has registered 12,125 deaths, while another 431 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients with no positive test on record.

More than 981,000 Indiana residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 552,241 are fully vaccinated.

JUNEAU, Alaska — The federal government has approved Alaska’s plan to give the state’s fishing industry almost $50 million in pandemic relief.

Commercial applicants will be required to provide evidence that the coronavirus pandemic caused them to lose at least 35% of revenue in 2020. Applications will be accepted from March until May.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game Deputy Commissioner Rachel Baker says the final plan excludes commercial permit holders who fish in Alaska but live in other states that received coronavirus relief. Payments could begin as early as June.

CoastAlaska reported Friday the decision came after two major revisions to the plan and more than 200 public comments from every industry sector.

SEATTLE — People looking for a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks.

A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches.

Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone.

Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.

A portion of the proceeds go to the nonprofit Big Table, which helps struggling restaurant and hospitality workers. Seattle area eateries recently resumed reduced-capacity indoor seating after being restricted to takeout or limited outdoor seating.

