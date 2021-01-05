The Latest: South Africa adds restrictions to curb virus

  • Doctor Conny Mauruschat holds a bottle of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccination against Covid-19 at the newly opened Centre for Corona Vaccination in the Metropolishalle at Filmpark Babelsberg in Potsdam, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Soeren Stache/Pool via AP)
  • A woman walks past part of the Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London, Jan. 5, 2021, on the first morning of England entering a third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night announced a tough new stay-at-home order that will last at least six weeks, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals around the U.K. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • 81-year-old Gisela Rojek receives a Pfizer-BioNTech Corona vaccination from doctor Michael Sasse at the Cottbus vaccination centre in Cottbus, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. On this day, the two vaccination centres in Potsdam and Cottbus had started their operations. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
  • People wearing face masks wait to receive a coronavirus vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • 81-year-old Gisela Rojek checks her vaccination card after a Pfizer-BioNTech Corona vaccination from doctor Michael Sasse, left, at the Cottbus vaccination centre in Cottbus, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. On this day, the two vaccination centres in Potsdam and Cottbus had started their operations. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
  • A man receives a coronavirus vaccine from medical staff at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • A small ampoule with a cannula for vaccination against Covid-19 with the vaccine from Pfizer-BionTech stands in the Cottbus vaccination centre. in Cottbus, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. On this day, the two vaccination centres in Potsdam and Cottbus had started their operations. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
  • 81-year-old Gisela Rojek receives a Pfizer-BioNTech Corona vaccination from doctor Michael Sasse at the Cottbus vaccination centre in Cottbus, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. On this day, the two vaccination centres in Potsdam and Cottbus had started their operations. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
  • Two seniors walk through the Immunization Center at the Exhibition Halls for their vaccination in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. On Tuesday, the central vaccination center in the exhibition halls began its operations. Initially, employees of the outpatient care services and over 80-year-olds living at home were called upon to be vaccinated against Corona. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
  • Nearly empty pavements on the normally busy Quayside in Newcastle upon Tyne, northern England, early Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021, the morning after new stay home coronavirus restrictions were imposed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out further measures including closure of schools as part of a seven week lockdown period in England in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
  • 14-year old student Isla Stanton, begins her home school lesson via a video link, in Ashford, south England, Tuesday Jan 5, 2021, following new lockdown measures to limit the coronavirus including the closure of schools. The lockdown and home schooling has become a major issue, highlighting the wealth divide with provision of internet connectivity, equipment issues and the impact on upcoming school exams. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out further measures including closure of schools as part of a seven week lockdown period in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.(Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
  • In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talks with Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronimos during a swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Greece's powerful Orthodox Church is rebelling against a government order to briefly close places of worship under a weeklong drive to tighten virus restrictions before the planned reopening of schools. The conservative Church's ruling body issued a statement Monday directing priests to admit worshippers during indoor services for Wednesday's feast of the Epiphany. (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP)
  • Members of Plates and Fitness Business Association stage a rally to protest the government's social distance rule guidelines for indoor sports facilities in front of the ruling Democratic Party's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. South Korea on Saturday, Jan. 2, extended stringent distancing rules for two more weeks as authorities seek to suppress a viral resurgence, while confirming its first case of an apparently more contagious coronavirus variant detected in South Africa. The signs reads: "We call for an equitable policy." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wait for traffic light to walk along pedestrian crossings in the Shibuya area of Tokyo Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says vaccine approval is being speeded up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and he promised to consider declaring a state of emergency. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 1200 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus dance at a public park in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were found. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • COVID-19 patients exercise at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium which is turned into isolation center for people showing symptoms of the COVID-19 amid the coronavirus outbreak in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • Motorists line up to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
The Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa and Zimbabwe have re-imposed restrictions to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting January with record new confirmed cases and deaths, South Africa last week banned all sales of liquor, closed restaurants, banned public gatherings, closed most public beaches and imposed a nighttime curfew. The country of 60 million surpassed a total of more than 30,000 confirmed deaths, according to official figures Tuesday. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to call an emergency meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council this week.

South Africa does not yet have any vaccines. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said the government plans to inoculate 67% of the population, with hospital workers and vulnerable vaccinated first. That’s expected to start in April, when the country receives vaccines from the COVAX facility.

Compared to the United States, the number of daily cases is low in South Africa. However, the cases have doubled in the last two weeks. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 14 per 100,000 people on Dec. 20 to 23 on Sunday.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

The UK, under orders of a new national lockdown, is taking steps to vaccinate its citizens. Also, Germany is expected to extend its national lockdown as coronavirus deaths mount. Meanwhile, global stocks turn lower as cases rise and countries lock down.

Distribution hiccups and logistical challenges have slowed the initial coronavirus vaccine rollout in California. The vaccination drive enters new phase in U.S. as some start receiving final dose. Worries about vaccine rollout rise as New York finds virus variant.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan authorities announced the country’s two international airports will be fully operational starting Jan. 21 after 10 months and will fully open the country for tourists.

The Indian ocean island nation closed the two main international airports in March because of the coronavirus.

Last month, Sri Lanka launched a one-month pilot project to re-open the country for tourism while opening the two airports. Hundreds of tourists arrived from Ukraine in a “travel bubble.”

Sri Lanka’s total confirmed cases since March reached 45,498 on Tuesday with 215 confirmed deaths.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish health authorities will allow a wait of up to six weeks before administering a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine, but say the original guidelines of waiting only three to four weeks to deliver a second shot should be followed whenever possible.

Soeren Brostroem, head of the Danish Health Authority, says his agency and the Danish Medicines Agency have been scrutinizing vaccine data. Denmark is part of the European Union, which officially kicked off its vaccination programs on Dec. 27 using the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which requires two shots.

“We can see in the documentation that it can take up to six weeks between each injection. We will add this to our updated guidelines,” Brostroem told Danish news agency Ritzau. “If you go longer than six weeks, we cannot see the scientific evidence that you are protected with certainty.”

Britain, in an effort to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, has allowed authorities to stretch out the time between the first shot and the second from 21 days to 12 weeks. Around the world, among scientists and governments, there is strong debate on the wisdom of that plan.

ROME — The Italian government has extended travel restrictions and other measures for another week in its modified Christmas season lockdown to try to head off a new surge in coronavirus infections.

A decree approved by the Cabinet early Tuesday extends the measures to Jan. 15. At the same time, the government agreed to begin letting high school students return to class starting next week, but only in limited numbers. High schools have been on remote learning since the end of October, though elementary and middle schoolers have been attending in-person school since the start of the academic year.

Italy, the first country in the west to be slammed by the virus, has been trying to control its latest wave of infections with localized restrictions. After two months of restrictions, infections have plateaued but hospitals are still under pressure, hundreds of people are still dying every day and officials fear cases could surge again due to holiday get-togethers.

Italy has reported over 75,600 confirmed virus deaths in the pandemic, but experts say many COVID-19 deaths were not counted early in the pandemic.

PARIS — Amid public outcry, France’s health minister has promised an “exponential” acceleration of his country’s slow coronavirus vaccination process.

After barely 500 people in France were vaccinated in the first six days, Health Minister Olivier Veran defended the government’s strategy of giving the vaccines first to residents of nursing homes. But he vowed Tuesday to simplify a bureaucratic consent process blamed in part for France’s lagging vaccinations.

Veran said the government will expand the number of vaccination centers and categories of people eligible for early vaccines, and allow people to sign up for vaccinations on an app or by phone.

But he insisted that the government would not forego safety guidelines in a country facing broad vaccine skepticism.

While neighboring countries are imposing strict new lockdowns amid surging infections, Veran said France is weighing its options and “cannot relax,” but announced no new measures.

BERLIN — Germany’s disease control center on Tuesday reported 944 more COVID-19 deaths, fueling expectations that Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors will extend the country’s lockdown until the end of the month.

Germany’s latest lockdown took effect Dec. 16 after a partial shutdown starting in early November failed to reduce the number of daily new coronavirus infections. It was initially set to expire Jan. 10.

Merkel’s meeting with the governors on Tuesday will decide how long the lockdown should go on and to what extent schools will reopen. Another topic high on the agenda will be addressing criticism of the country’s vaccination program amid frustrations over its gradual start.

Vaccinations in Germany and the rest of the 27-nation European Union started over a week ago. In Germany, a nation of 83 million, nearly 265,000 vaccinations had been reported by Monday, the Robert Koch Institute said.

JAKARTA — Indonesia will start its COVID-19 vaccination program on Jan. 13, with President Joko Widodo getting the first shot.

Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said Tuesday that after the president, ministers and other central government officials get vaccinated, the program will be expanded to other regions the next day and will prioritized health workers.

The government is still waiting for an emergency use authorization for the vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech from its drugs regulator and a fatwa on the halal vaccine from the Indonesian Ulema Council.

According to the Health Ministry, it will take 15 months, from January to March 2022, for Indonesia to complete the COVID-19 vaccination program in 34 provinces and reach a total population of 181.5 million people.

On Tuesday, Indonesia registered 7,445 new COVID-19 and 198 additional deaths, bringing the overall confirmed death toll to 23,109.

JERUSALEM — American biotech company Moderna says Israel has approved its COVID-19 vaccine, but the announcement comes as the country faces a rapidly growing outbreak of the disease.

Moderna said in a statement Tuesday that the Israeli Health Ministry authorized use of the company’s vaccine and that it would begin delivering this month the 6 million doses secured by Israel.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported 8,308 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday — one of the highest daily tallies since the beginning of the pandemic — as the country struggles to contain the pandemic during a third national lockdown. Israel has recorded over 450,000 cases of coronavirus and 3,445 deaths.

At the same time, Israel has already vaccinated over 10% of its population, primarily the elderly and healthcare workers.

BANGKOK — Thailand’s government says it is tightening restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus as the country logged another 527 new cases.

Officials said Tuesday that foreign migrant workers accounted for 439 of the new infections, while 82 were Thais infected locally and another six were new arrivals from abroad. Thailand on Monday reported 745 infections, the most since the pandemic began.

After almost no locally transmitted infections for almost half a year, Thailand in recent weeks has seen a viral resurgence first spotted in communities of foreign factory and market workers just outside Bangkok.

The government has responded by putting in place fresh antivirus measures across large parts of the country, including closing schools and limiting restaurant hours. The government said Tuesday that it will restrict travel between provinces in so-called “red-zone” to goods, cargo and necessary travel. Field hospitals were being set up in at least five hot zones

BEIJING — China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were found.

Eleven of those cases were in Shijiazhuang city, where some events for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held. An additional 30 people tested positive for the virus without showing any symptoms.

The other three COVID-19 cases were in the city of Yantai. Parts of Shijiazhuang were designated high danger areas, meaning they will undergo stricter testing and isolation measures, while parts of Yantai were registered as medium risk areas.

China has recorded 87,183 cases of COVID-19, with 4,634 deaths. People who have tested positive but not shown symptoms have been counted separately.

China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month’s Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world’s largest annual human migration. Classes will dismissed a week earlier than usual and tourists are told not to come to Beijing for holidays.

MEXICO CITY — Mexico approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use Monday, hoping to spur a halting vaccination effort that has only given about 44,000 shots since the third week of December, about 82% of the doses the country has received.

Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was the only one approved for use in Mexico. Mexican regulators approved the AstraZeneca shot on Monday.

Assistant Health Secretariat Hugo López-Gatell says he erroneously reported approval for Chinese vaccine-maker CanSino, noting it had not yet submitted full study results for safety and efficacy.

Mexico has pinned much of its hopes on the inexpensive, one-shot CanSino vaccine. “It will makes things a lot easier for us,” López-Gatell says.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly says she’s “very comfortable” with how Kansas is distributing COVID-19 vaccines despite U.S. government data showing its inoculation rate is the lowest of any state.

The Democratic governor argued Monday that Kansas likely has a more efficient distribution system than other states and is getting vaccine doses more quickly to more communities. The state Department of Health and Environment has said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Kansas behind other states because of a reporting lag. Kelly told reporters the state has concentrated on “getting vaccinations in people’s arms.”

The CDC reported Monday that Kansas had administered 20,110 vaccine shots, or 690 for every 100,000 residents, making it the only state to inoculate fewer than 700 residents out of every 100,000.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, says Kansas residents “are tired of hearing excuses.”

JACKSON, MISS. — Officials in Mississippi announced a plan to streamline access to coronavirus vaccines for vulnerable populations in the coming weeks.

“We want to make sure that as many doses as we get this week, we’re getting that many shots in arms,” Gov. Tate Reeves said during a news conference. “It doesn’t do us any good if it’s sitting on the shelf.”

The Republican governor said Monday that people over 75 will have access to the vaccine, beginning next week, at private clinics and drive-through sites. The week after, those over 65 will become eligible for the vaccine.

He said “we must focus on saving lives.”

The Department of Health has 18 high-volume drive-through sites prepared for the vaccine rollout. Approximately 174 private clinics have also requested vaccines.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is likely to hit 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths a week soon if the current trends continue.

More than 1 in 5 people are testing positive for the coronavirus and the county’s cases doubled between Nov. 30, at 400,000, and Jan. 2, to 800,000. It took more than nine months to reach 400,000.

County health officials fear a surge from Christmas and New Year’s gatherings. Additional Thanksgiving cases have swamped hospitals, forcing them to treat patients in hallways, ambulances and the gift shop, and forced an oxygen shortage.

The county on Monday reported 77 additional deaths, which include a reporting lag over the weekend, bringing the total to 10,850 in the nation’s most populous county.

Officials also reported 9,142 new cases — a lower figure due to testing sites being closed during the New Year holiday — to total 827,498 confirmed cases.

Nearly 7,700 people are hospitalized countywide for COVID-19 and 21% are in intensive care units.

“We’re likely to experience the worst conditions in January that we’ve faced the entire pandemic — and that’s hard to imagine,” county public health director Barbara Ferrer says.

___

DENVER — Inmates in a Colorado jail will get daily temperature checks and those who test positive for COVID-19 will be regularly monitored by medical staff under a temporary deal negotiated by lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union and the sheriff and approved by a federal judge.

The ACLU sued El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder last month after his office acknowledged that inmates were not routinely given masks to prevent the spread of infection until a large COVID-19 outbreak in the jail. Jail officials said they could not distribute masks initially during the pandemic because the only ones available had metal staples.

Under the preliminary injunction, inmates will be given two cloth masks to use and deputies who do no wear masks will face discipline. Deputies will check inmates’ temperatures twice a day and anyone with a temperature over 99.4 degrees will be referred to medical staff.

Those who test positive will be checked by medical staff daily and given access to over-the-counter pain and cold medicine like Tylenol or Mucinex for free.

___

  • GOP congressman suggests he regrets his vote for Trump

    Describing Trump’s phone call with Georgia’s top election official “frightening,” GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger suggested that he now regrets his vote for the president.

  • Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases. Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin. Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

  • Police: Proud Boys leader arrested in burning of Black Lives Matter banner

    Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys organization, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C., on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Manner banner, a police spokesman said.The banner was taken from the Asbury United Methodist Church, a historic Black church, during a rally on Dec. 12, and Tarrio later told The Washington Post he was part of the burning. Tarrio, who lives in Miami, was charged with one misdemeanor count of destruction of property, D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said. Tarrio has also been charged with two counts of possession of high capacity ammunition feeding devices; the items were found during his arrest.During his earlier interview with the Post, Tarrio denied knowing that the Asbury United Methodist Church was a predominantly Black church, claiming, "The sign was taken down because of what it represents." The U.S. attorney's office in D.C. will determine whether the burning is a hate crime, Sternbeck said.The Proud Boys are planning a rally in D.C. on Wednesday to show their support for President Trump's attempts to overturn the election results. On Dec. 12, members of the group, which has ties to white nationalism, and other alt-right organizations marched through downtown D.C. It was a violent evening, police said, with four churches vandalized. There was also a stabbing at a bar that has become a gathering spot for the Proud Boys.More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert dissect, have fun with Trump's 'pathetic' Georgia call

  • Mexico approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

    Mexico approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use Monday, hoping to spur a halting vaccination effort that has only given about 44,000 shots since the third week of December, about 82% of the doses the country has received. The Pfizer vaccine had been the only one approved for use in Mexico, until Mexican regulators approved the AstraZeneca shot Monday. Assistant Health Secretariat Hugo López-Gatell said he erroneously reported approval for Chinese vaccine maker CanSino, noting it had not yet submitted full study results for safety and efficacy.

  • The Cheneys take on Trump

    One day before the U.S. roused itself from a holiday break, one of the most powerful families in Republican politics issued a double-barreled rebuke of President Trump.

  • A group of Cuban migrants landed in Key West on New Year’s Day, and now face a return

    Twelve Cuban migrants landed in Key West late New Year’s Day in a homemade boat that U.S. Border Patrol agents said was in poor condition.

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • Kushner-brokered deal between Saudi Arabia, Qatar gets tepid reviews from analysts

    After months of haggling, it appears Jared Kushner has helped secure a "last-minute achievement" for the Trump administration in the form of a brokered agreement between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc of regional partners, including Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. The deal, which will be signed Tuesday, involves Saudi Arabia reopening its land border with Qatar, while Bahrain and the UAE will unlock their airspace and waters for Qatari transit. In turn, Qatar is expected to "pursue more open-minded engagement" with its neighbors. But analysts and those involved aren't sure whether things will really cool down.A senior diplomat for one of the Gulf nations reportedly described the pact as a "step in the right direction," but suggested the "root causes" of the longstanding rift between the sides are "still there."> 14 \ “Some of the issues were solved but the root causes for the rift – bad personal relationships between the leaders and big policy differences on Iran, Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood are still there”, the diplomat told me on the Saudi-Qatar deal> > — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) January 4, 2021In the Washington Examiner, Tom Rogan similarly writes that "this deal may be a detente. But it should not be seen as a restoration of formal alliances." He argues Saudi Arabia will "continue to be enraged" by Doha's relationship with Iran, its financial support of Islamist movements, and its "quiet alliance with Turkey," among other things.Ultimately, the agreement may be a nod to the Trump administration, as well as an attempt to start fresh with the Biden administration. Tim O'Donnell> 3 \ Why it matters: Saudi Arabia and Qatar were under pressure by the Trump administration to sign the deal. Both countries see the signing of the agreement as a gesture to Trump & also as part of their effort to “clean the table” and prepare for the incoming Biden administration> > — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert dissect, have fun with Trump's 'pathetic' Georgia call

  • Campaigning in Georgia, Kamala Harris calls Trump's call with Raffensperger a 'bold abuse of power'

    Calling Donald Trump a “voice of desperation,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris used a Sunday campaign rally for two Georgia Democrats seeking to shift the balance of power in the U.S. Senate to deliver a sharp critique of the president’s attempts to overturn the election results in the state. 

  • Flawless Floor Mirrors for Every At-Home OOTD Pic

    Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • Germany mulls delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Denmark approves delay

    Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark approved on Monday a delay of up to six weeks between the first and second shots of the vaccine. In Berlin, the health ministry was seeking the view of an independent vaccination commission on whether to delay a second shot beyond a current 42-day maximum limit, according to a one-page document seen by Reuters on Monday.

  • South Korean tanker was boarded by armed Iran Guard forces

    Armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops stormed a South Korean tanker and forced the ship to change course and travel to Iran, the vessel's owner said Tuesday, the latest maritime seizure by Tehran amid heightened tensions with the West over its nuclear program. The military raid on Monday on the MT Hankuk Chemi was at odds with Iranian explanations that they stopped the vessel for polluting the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, it appeared the Islamic Republic sought to increase its leverage over Seoul ahead of negotiations over billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korean banks amid a U.S. pressure campaign targeting Iran.

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind," and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert dissect, have fun with Trump's 'pathetic' Georgia call

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • Proud Boys leader arrested in Washington DC ahead of election protests

    The leader of the far-right nationalist group the Proud Boys was arrested in Washington DC ahead of protests in the nation’s capital to support Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election. Enrique Tarrio was arrested on Monday on destruction of property charges after he admitted to destroying a Black Lives Matter banner on a historic African-American church during last month’s violent demonstrations. Rioters destroyed two Black Lives Matter banners at Metropolitan AME and Asbury United Methodist Church, both historic African-American churches.

  • New York, Florida tell hospitals to dispense COVID-19 vaccines quicker or lose supply

    The U.S. federal government has distributed more than 13 million vaccine doses to states and territories around the country, but only around 4 million have actually been administered, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last updated on Saturday. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker notified hospitals of the potential actions in a letter on Sunday, Cuomo told reporters. "I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," he said.

  • Biden: $2,000 Stimulus Checks Will ‘Never Get There’ if Perdue, Loeffler Elected

    President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said if Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock win their races in Georgia that Americans can expect to receive a $2,000 stimulus check.“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said at a rally for the Democrats in Atlanta. “And if you send Senators Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington those checks will never get there.”Biden’s comments come on the eve of two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine party control of the legislative body. Ossoff and Warnock will take on Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.Despite the president-elect’s assertions, Loeffler and Perdue came out in favor of the $2,000 checks last week.“By electing Jon and the reverend, you can break the gridlock that has gripped Washington,” Biden said. “With their votes in the Senate we’ll be able to make the progress we need to make on jobs, on healthcare, on justice, on the environment, on so many important things,” he said.Should both Democrats win, the Senate will be split 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote. As Democrats control the House, the divided Congress has struggled, particularly in recent months, to pass legislation.After Congress finally passed a second round of coronavirus stimulus relief, which included a one-time $600 check for most Americans, President Trump initially refused to sign off on the bill, saying the check should be increased to $2,000 instead. Trump later signed the bill as it was and the proposal of $2,000 checks was squashed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), who said issuing the checks would be "socialism."Biden also criticized Loeffler and Perdue as thinking “they’ve sworn an oath to Donald Trump.”“You have two senators now who think they don't work for you, they work for Trump,” he said. “You have two senators who think they’ve sworn an oath to Donald Trump, not to the United States Constitution.” While the pair has supported the president's unfounded claims of voter fraud in Georgia, calling for the resignation of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both have avoided taking sides on issues that have proven divisive within the Republican party in recent days, including whether they would support efforts to object to the electoral vote count when a joint session of Congress meets on Wednesday.Trump is set to headline his own rally in support of the two Republican senators on Monday evening.

  • Vaccination drive enters new phase in US and Britain

    The first Americans inoculated against COVID-19 began rolling up their sleeves for their second and final dose Monday, while Britain introduced another vaccine on the same day it imposed a new nationwide lockdown against the rapidly surging virus. In Southern California, intensive care nurse Helen Cordova got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center along with other doctors and nurses, who bared their arms the prescribed three weeks after they received their first shot.