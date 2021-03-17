The Latest: Parlor shootings are 6th mass shooting this year

  • Officials stand in front of a massage parlor after a shooting, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • A police officer watches as a body is taken from the Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • A official walks the perimeter of Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • A body is taken away from Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1 / 4

Massage Parlor Shooting

Officials stand in front of a massage parlor after a shooting, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
·3 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the Atlanta area shootings where eight people were killed (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that killed eight is the sixth mass killing this year in the United States and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton, Ohio, killing that took nine lives.

That's according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

The Tuesday shooting follows a lull during the pandemic in 2020 that had the smallest number mass killings in more than a decade. The database tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

Officials said they're still investigating whether the Georgia killings were hate crimes amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans. Six of the victims were Asian and seven were women. Authorities said the the man accused in the shootings told police his act wasn't racially motivated and that he potentially had a “sex addiction.”

___

11:25 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect in a series of shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that killed eight was also planning to go to Florida to attack “some type of porn industry.”

Officials didn't say if the suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, ever went to the parlors where the shootings occurred Tuesday but said he possibly had a sex addiction.

Authorities also said Long was acting alone and that a 9mm handgun was found in his car when he was arrested.

Officials said they are still investigating whether the deaths were hate crimes amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans. Six of the victims were Asian and seven were women.

___

11:05 a.m.

Authorities have released some of the names of the victims who were slain in a series of shootings at massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office identified the victims who died there as: 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 49-year-old Xiaojie Yan and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng.

The sheriff's office identified an injured person as 30-year-old Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz.

The series of shootings Tuesday at three Atlanta-area massage parlors left eight people dead.

Police arrested a white 21-year-old Georgia man who they say has taken responsibility for the shootings, while denying they were racially motivated, though many of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Instead, officials told reporters Wednesday that Robert Aaron Long said he was a frequent visitor of massage parlors and intended to eliminate the temptation he thought they posed.

___

10:45 a.m.

Georgia officials say it’s too early to determine whether the shooting that left eight dead at massage parlors in the Atlanta area was a hate crime.

The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, was questioned by officials and authorities said he had frequented parlors in the past and may have a potential “sex addiction.” But officials wouldn’t say whether he’d ever been to the parlors where the shootings took place or if the parlors were places where sex took place.

Long is accused in a series of shootings over nearly an hour at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight people dead and raised fears that the attack was another hate crime against Asian Americans. Officials say he has admitted to the shootings but said they were not racially motivated.

They are still investigating.

The attacks began Tuesday evening, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta. Two people died at the scene, and three were taken to a hospital where two died.

Long was expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Recommended Stories

  • Celebs react to Atlanta mass shooting: '#StopAsianHate'

    Hollywood’s Asian-Pacific Islander community reacted in shock and horror by the news of a mass shooting at three Atlanta area massage parlors that have left at least eight people dead.

  • Police arrest suspect in Atlanta spa shootings

    Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead authorities said Tuesday (3/16). The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long. Four people were killed and one was injured at a massage parlor in Cherokee County late Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Three of the victims died at the scene, and one more died later in the hospital, according to Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.Shortly after, shootings at two Atlanta massage parlors that are across the street from each other left four dead. Atlanta police said they had been in touch with authorities in Cherokee County. They said it was too early to tell whether the shootings were linked but that they were looking into that possibility.

  • No early indication of racial motive in Atlanta-area spa shootings, authorities say

    The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday. Officials said that suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, appeared to have frequented the spas where the violence occurred or similar ones, and that he had been headed to Florida afterward, perhaps to carry out further shootings. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

  • Six restaurants and a towering bar: Will this outdoor spot be the new heart of Wynwood?

    The Oasis makes you wonder: Is this huge new spot destined to become the heart of Wynwood?

  • Suspect arrested in Atlanta spa shootings

    At least eight people, including six Asian women, were shot dead at day spas in the Atlanta, Georgia area, police said on Tuesday.Cherokee County Sheriff’s office spokesman, Jay Baker said a suspect has been taken into custody.“Suspect was identified as Robert Aaron Long, 21 years old, lives in unincorporated Cherokee County.”Atlanta police officers responded to a “robbery in progress” at a beauty spa Tuesday evening.Police Chief Rodney Bryant told reporters that three women were found shot dead.He added that another spa shooting took place across the street, killing one victim.A third shooting, which killed four, took place the same day at Young’s Asian Massage parlor just north of Atlanta.Police took Robert Aaron Long into custody later that night, about 150 miles south of Atlanta.Baker said investigators were “very confident” that Long was the gunman in all three shootings.Law enforcement officials did not offer a motive for the rampage and were not sure if it was a hate crime.The FBI in Atlanta said they were assisting ongoing investigations.

  • Why Does Hollywood Keep Handing Romance Franchises to Male Directors?

    When To All the Boys I've Loved Before premiered on Netflix in 2018, it was instantly hailed as a romantic comedy sensation. Critics centered much of this acclaim on the film's director, Susan Johnson, for infusing the story with its jubilant tone and lending her eye to smaller touches like the production design of Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) home, which was curated to represent the character's Asian heritage.

  • McConnell Hits Biden’s ‘Bizzare’ Goal of Small Gatherings by July 4th

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) criticized President Biden’s goal that would see Americans able to hold small outdoor gatherings for Independence Day, in a Monday speech on the Senate floor. McConnell characterized the goal as “out of step with science.” The minority leader pointed out that according to current pandemic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans can already gather in small groups indoors without masks, and elderly vaccinated Americans may visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. In his speech on Thursday marking a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic, Biden said that Americans may be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in small groups if they continue to follow mitigation guidelines. “This is bizarre and problematic on several levels,” McConnell said. “Let’s be clear: the federal government does not instruct free citizens how they may gather in small groups with their own families….The White House confers a bully pulpit. It does not confer supreme authority over daily life.” McConnell added that in Summer 2020, “many liberal politicians applauded massive outdoor gatherings because they supported a political cause. I’m not sure how much capital these officials have to micromanage backyard barbecues.” (The minority leader was referring to massive demonstrations in protest of the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers.) McConnell’s remarks come as U.S. medical workers are giving a seven-day rolling average of 2.4 million vaccine shots, according to the Bloomberg coronavirus vaccine tracker. Over 21 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, with over 11 percent of the populate fully inoculated against coronavirus. The number of new daily cases of coronavirus in the U.S. has also dropped significantly since mid-January.

  • Lillard's 50 seals Blazers comeback, Jazz bounce back

    Damian Lillard delivered a 50-point performance and led a remarkable fourth quarter comeback as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 125-124 on Tuesday.

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds firm on House's COVID-19 rules while under pressure to ease them

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that about 75% of lawmakers are vaccinated and has pushed for the "People's House" to reopen.

  • Dylan Farrow says she hopes her story 'can help others heal' as 'Allen v. Farrow' concludes

    Dylan Farrow is reflecting on the conclusion of "Allen v. Farrow." The HBO Max docuseries, examining her childhood sexual abuse allegations against adoptive father Woody Allen, concluded on Sunday. The final part spanned from 1993, when Connecticut State Attorney Frank Maco announced he would not prosecute, despite having "probable cause," to spare Dylan from the trauma of testifying, through today — as she maintains the claims she first made at age 7. It included candid conversations she had with Maco and her mother, Mia Farrow.

  • Impractical Jokers: Smashing Succes

    Murr, Q, Joe and Sal learn how hard it is to find good help these days, and later return to their artistic roots. Finally, one joker reluctantly delivers a series of crushing blows.

  • Brazil hits record COVID-19 deaths

    Just as Brazil’s fourth health minister in the span of a year is set to start his new job, the country reported a record COVID-19 death toll.2,841 deaths tallied on Tuesday is Brazil’s worst yet and last week, it led the world in fatalities.Meanwhile, new health minister nominee Marcelo Queiroga pledged to continue controversial policies of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who has downplayed the severity of the disease.''Policy belongs to Bolsonaro’s government, not to the Health Ministry. The Health Ministry executes the government's policy.''Queiroga asked Brazilians to wear masks and wash their hands at a press conference on Tuesday, but stopped short of endorsing social distancing or lockdowns.Queiroga will begin by meeting with his predecessor, Eduardo Pazuello who left office under pressure as fatalities surged.Pazuello was criticized for his lack of public health expertise, and rubber stamping Bolsonaro’s decisions.He also endorsed the use of anti-malarial drugs to treat COVID-19, a treatment disputed by many health care providers.The two ministers before him quit in the span of a month last year in part because they would not endorse anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.In a newspaper interview over the weekend newcomer Queiroga criticized the use of the drug.However, he also said that lockdowns are not necessary, which supports Bolsonaro's stance, in defiance of most public health experts.

  • 5 Grammys that went to the wrong people in 2021, and who should've won instead

    Major awards like record of the year and best pop duo/group performance were bungled on Sunday, despite a surprisingly well-received ceremony.

  • Atlanta massage parlor shootings leave eight dead including six Asian women

    Man taken into custody after shootings at three locations, amid rising number of attacks on Asian Americans in the USAtlanta massage parlor shootings: what we know so far A series of shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area have left eight people dead, the majority of them women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. A 21-year-old man, Robert Aaron Long, is a suspect in the shootings, and was taken into custody in south-west Georgia about 150 miles (240km) from the city after his car was intercepted by police after a manhunt. The killings occurred amid a rising number of attacks on Asian Americans across the US since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Six of those killed were Asian while two were white. “It appears that they may be Asian,” Atlanta’s police chief, Rodney Bryant, said, with South Korea’s foreign ministry adding in statement on Wednesday that its diplomats in Atlanta had confirmed from police that four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent. The shootings – all believed to have been carried out by a single gunman – began at about 5pm, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, Cherokee County, about 30 miles (50km) north of Atlanta. According to the local county sheriff’s office spokesman, Jay Baker, two people died at the scene and three were transported to a hospital, where two of them also died. The next shooting took place at 5.50pm when police in the Buckhead neighbourhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside. The suspect’s car was caught on camera in the Acworth shooting, seen pulling up to the business at about 4.50pm, minutes before the attack. Baker said the suspect was taken into custody in Crisp County. Police said video footage also showed the suspect’s vehicle in the area of the Atlanta spas at about the time of those attacks as well. That, as well as other video evidence, “suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s, who is in custody”, Atlanta police said in a statement. The FBI spokesperson Kevin Rowson said the agency was assisting Atlanta and Cherokee County authorities in the investigation. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was taken into custody ‘without incident’. Photograph: Crisp County Sheriff’S Office/Reuters Long was arrested after state troopers performed a pursuit intervention technique, a move “which caused the vehicle to spin out of control”, Hancock said. Long was then taken into custody “without incident”. “Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence,” Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, said on Tuesday evening on Twitter. “Once again we see that hate is deadly,” Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia tweeted. The Stop AAPI Hate group issued a statement saying that many in the Asian American community had felt targeted over the past year. “The reported shootings of multiple Asian American women today in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy – for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the Asian American community, which has been reeling from high levels of racist attacks over the course of the past year,” it said. “This latest attack will only exacerbate the fear and pain that the Asian American community continues to endure.” On Tuesday evening, Long’s Facebook page appeared to have been removed from the site. A Facebook video, first reported by the Daily Beast, featuring Long at his local church, the Crabapple First Baptist church, had also been removed. According to the Daily Beast, the 2018 video showed Long talking about his journey towards baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was eight years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long is quoted as saying. On Tuesday evening police released a booking photo of Long dressed in an anti-suicide smock.

  • Russian opposition leader Navalny describes prison near Moscow as ‘friendly concentration camp’

    Navalny reports no hint of violence at penal colony, though he says he faces strict conditions and is awakened hourly.

  • Ex-Olympian pleads not guilty to molesting boys at camp

    A former Olympian and longtime track coach has pleaded not guilty and been ordered held on $200,000 bail on charges that he sexually molested boys while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s. Conrad Mainwaring, who was a hurdler for Antigua and Barbuda in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, was arraigned Tuesday in Berkshire Superior Court on nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to a statement from the office of District Attorney Andrea Harrington. Mainwaring, a 69-year-old Los Angeles resident and United Kingdom national, molested campers from 1975 to 1979 while working as a counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket, prosecutors alleged.

  • Manager of Miami hedge fund that he started with UM professors admits $1.3 million fraud

    The criminal side of David Coggins’ Coral Gables Asset Management fraud didn’t take long. Indicted on Dec. 29, Coggins pleaded guilty earlier this month to securities fraud, and everything will be wrapped up after he learns his prison time and restitution.

  • German municipalities left reeling by Greensill scandal

    In Emmerich, a small German town on the banks of the Rhine, Mayor Peter Hinze fears that his town is about to lose six million euros ($7.1 million) almost overnight.

  • WTF Is Wrong With Kyrsten Sinema?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s bad enough Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat, turned down the minimum wage hike with that oh-so-cute thumbs-down. Now she’s threatening to derail the whole Democratic agenda, insisting on archaic Senate rules that give Mitch McConnell and the Republicans outsized power.“I think is a lot of people feel that this groovy, bisexual senator should be voting in a groovy way and not like a terrifying conservative,” Molly Jong-Fast says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.“Do you see a world in which Democrats can get her on board for filibuster reform?” she asks Senate veteran Adam Jentleson.“I definitely think that,” Jentleson answers. “I think she’s miscalculated a little bit. I don’t think she can afford to be out as far to the right as she is right now. Even [centrist West Virginia Sen. Joe] Manchin has started to shift a little bit. And so she’s kind of out on a limb.”“Joe Manchin can say, ‘I am the only Democrat who can hold this seat, it’s me or a Republican’… and that’s valid,” Jentleson adds. “He’s generally a pretty reliable vote for most of the things we want to pass. He can be very frustrating, but it’s literally him or a Republican… Sinema cannot say that she’s the only Democrat who can hold that seat. There are other credible Democrats who could run in a primary and win the general election.”Sinema’s fellow Arizona Democrat, Sen. Mark Kelly, is up for re-election in just two years. “For him to win, he needs to accomplish a lot of things. He needs to be able to go to voters and say, ‘Here’s what we did,’” Jentleson adds. “And so I don’t think that Sinema can tell Mark Kelly to go jump off a bridge... It’s just untenable to say, ‘I’m going to stand in the way of all the things that Democrats want to do because of my love for the filibuster’ in a purple state. I don’t think this is a long-term sustainable position.”Then, former Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs talks about his push for universal basic income. And The Daily Beast’s Diana Falzone takes us inside Fox News, as staffers there lose their minds in the face of a challenge from an even crazier conservative network. Getting ‘Canceled’ Is the Only Thing Conservatives Have Left“They’ve dug in their heels. And now they’re going to give the viewers what they want, which is this red meat of cancel culture of Dr. Seuss or Mr. Potato Head,” she tells Jong-Fast. “Things will get even more, as the staffers say at Fox News, ‘Foxifized,’ which is the war on Christmas, the war on men. There’s always a war going on.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'The Resident' Won't Be Airing New Episodes for the Next Month

    It was just getting good. 😭