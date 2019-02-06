The Latest: Dem women, including Ocasio-Cortez, cheer Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's State of the Union address (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump seemed pleasantly surprised when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped to her feet with other white-garbed female House members and cheered something he said.

The moment came when Trump said women have benefited most from the strong economy. The record number of female House members jumped to their feet and cheered.

Trump said, "You weren't supposed to do that."

Then he congratulated the women who hold seats in Congress. And the Democrats jumped up and high-fived each other, chanting "U-S-A!"

It was a rare exchange that crossed the partisan divide just a few days after Trump capitulated and agreed to reopen the government without any money for his border wall. Another budget deadline looms Feb. 15.

___

10:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump, in concluding his State of the Union address, is urging Americans to "choose greatness."

Trump finished his 82-minute speech on an optimistic note, suggesting that "our biggest victories are still to come" and that "we have not yet begun to dream." And he urged the nation to not be "defined by our differences."

But despite Trump's call for unity, much of his speech echoed his usual partisan talking points and the reaction to his address varied wildly among Democrats and Republicans.

Moreover, Trump, in the hours before speech, attacked Democratic Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. And the president's previous public pleas for bipartisanship have usually worn off in a matter of days, often overwhelmed by a flood of his incendiary tweets.

___

10:30 p.m.

Lawmakers from both parties sang "Happy Birthday" to Judah Samet, a member of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh who survived a shooting that killed 11 people in October.

President Donald Trump saluted Samet during the State of the Union address. Samet, who also is a Holocaust survivor, celebrated his 81st birthday on Tuesday.

Trump said Samet can still remember the moment nearly 75 years ago when he was put on a train after 10 months in a concentration camp. Suddenly the train screeched to a halt. A soldier appeared. Samet's family braced for the worst, but then his father cried out with joy, "It's the Americans."

Lawmakers jumped to their feet and applauded as Trump told the story, and they spontaneously sang "Happy Birthday" as Samet smiled and waved. Trump told Samet lawmakers "wouldn't do that for me."

___

10:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's accelerated U.S. negotiations with the Taliban to reach "if possible" a political settlement in Afghanistan.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Trump said that as progress is made in the negotiations, the U.S. will be able to reduce its troop presence and focus on counterterrorism.

He says U.S. troops have fought with "unmatched valor" and it's because of them that the U.S. is now able to pursue— "if possible"— a political solution to end the "long and bloody conflict."

Trump says the Taliban also are very happy to be negotiating because they too want to try for peace and end 17 years of war.

Trump says "the hour has come to at least try for peace."

___

10:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is launching a campaign to end the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030, targeting areas where new infections happen and getting highly effective drugs to people at risk.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and senior public health officials say the campaign would focus on areas where about half of new HIV cases occur. That includes 48 counties, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and seven states with at-risk rural residents.

Anti-AIDS groups are reacting with both skepticism and cautious optimism.

Trump said in his State of the Union speech Tuesday that funding will be in his budget. He did not specify an amount.

There are about 40,000 new cases of HIV infection a year in the U.S. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.

___

10: 30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the United States stands with the people of Venezuela in their "noble quest for freedom. He condemned "the brutality" of President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday night to ratchet up pressure on Maduro, saying he has turned the wealthy nation in to a state of poverty. He also said that the U.S. will never be a socialist country.