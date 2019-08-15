The Latest: Trump defends Israel move to bar 2 congresswomen

FILE - In this July 15, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, right, speaks, as U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. listens, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. The U.S. envoy to Israel said he supports Israel's decision to deny entry to two Muslim congresswomen ahead of their planned visit to Jerusalem and the West Bank. Ambassador David Friedman said Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in a statement following the Israeli government's announcement that Israel "has every right to protect its borders" against promoters of boycotts "in the same manner as it would bar entrants with more conventional weapons." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on Israel's decision to bar two U.S. Democratic congresswomen from visiting (all times local):

12:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is defending Israel's decision to bar two Democratic members of Congress from visiting the country, even as he claims he didn't "encourage or discourage" the move.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he "did speak to people over there" regarding the decision but says he was "only involved from the standpoint that they're very anti-Jewish and very anti-Israel."

Israel announced earlier Thursday that it had taken the unprecedented move of barring a visit by Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota over their criticism of the country.

Trump had tweeted before the announcement that it would "show great weakness" to let them in.

Tlaib and Omar are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians and have repeatedly sparred with President Donald Trump.

___

11:25 p.m.

A pro-Israel lobbying group is criticizing the Israeli government for barring a pair of outspoken Democratic congresswomen from visiting the country because of their views.

AIPAC said in a statement Thursday that they "disagree" with Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians and support a boycott of Israel.

But the group says: "We also believe every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand."

The decision by Israel appears to be an unprecedented move against American members of Congress.

President Donald Trump said shortly before the announcement, however, that it would "show great weakness" if Israel allowed them in.

AIPAC, which advocates pro-Israel policies, has generally been supportive of the president.

___

10:45 p.m.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib says Israel's move to block her from visiting because of her support for a boycott movement against the country is a "sign of weakness."

Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, on Thursday tweeted a photo of her grandmother, who lives in the West Bank. She said her grandmother "deserves to live in peace & with human dignity," and barring her granddaughter from entering "is a sign of weakness" because "the truth of what is happening to Palestinians is frightening."

Tlaib and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, both Muslims, are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians and have repeatedly sparred with President Donald Trump. They had planned to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank on a tour organized by a Palestinian organization.

___

8:20 p.m.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar says Israel's move to block her and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib from visiting the country is "an insult to democratic values."

Omar says in a prepared statement that Israel's move Thursday is the equivalent of President Donald Trump's effort to block travel to the U.S. from Muslim-dominated countries. And she says denying entry "not only limits our ability to learn from Israelis, but also to enter the Palestinian territories."

The Minnesota Democrat says the move isn't a surprise given that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "aligned himself with Islamophobes like Donald Trump."

___

8:15 p.m.

The Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel has condemned Israel for barring two Democratic U.S. congresswomen from entering the country over their support for the movement.

Israel said Thursday it will bar Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from entering the country, a decision announced shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that it would "show great weakness" to allow them in.

Movement founder Omar Barghouti said Thursday in a statement: "Israel's far-right government, with (President Donald) Trump's collusion, has again put itself on par with apartheid South Africa in the past, and other rogue regimes in the present."

The BDS movement promotes boycotts, divestment and sanctions of Israeli institutions and businesses in what it says is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians. Israel says the campaign masks a deeper goal of delegitimizing and even destroying the country.

___

8:50 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is slamming Israel's decision to deny admission to two Muslim-American congresswomen, calling the snub "beneath the dignity of the great State of Israel."