The Latest: Trump greets US troops in Germany

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit with troops at a dining hall at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. In a surprise trip to Iraq, President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria where they have been helping battle Islamic State militants. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AL-ASAD AIRBASE, Iraq (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Iraq (all times local):

5 a.m.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, have greeted U.S. troops in Germany. It was the president's second visit to U.S. troops abroad in the last day. He stopped at Ramstein Air Force Base on his way back from Iraq.

Trump slowly made his way down a rope line at the Ramstein base, shaking hands, chatting and posing for photos. Some service members held up "Make America Great Again" caps for Trump to sign.

The president's earlier visit to a base in western Iraq was his first to U.S. forces in harm's way overseas. Both visits were unannounced.

___

4 a.m.

President Donald Trump is making a second unannounced visit to U.S. troops abroad. On his way back from meeting troops in Iraq, Trump stopped at Ramstein Air Force Base for refueling and to see service members there. The president's earlier visit to a base in western Iraq was his first to U.S. forces in harm's way overseas.

Aboard Air Force One, Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Iraq's prime minister accepted an invitation from Trump to visit the White House. The two leaders spoke by phone. They did not meet when Trump was in Iraq.

___

1:30 a.m.

The head of a powerful Iraqi militia that enjoys backing from Iran is threatening to expel U.S. forces from Iraq after an unannounced visit by President Donald Trump to American troops stationed in the country.

Qais Khazali, the head of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, promised on Twitter that Iraq's parliament would vote to expel U.S. forces from Iraq, or the militia and others would force them out by "other means."

Trump spent three hours at a U.S. air base in western Iraq with troops. He did not meet with any Iraqi officials.

Khazali is an avowed opponent of the U.S. who rose to prominence as a leader in the Shiite insurgency against the U.S. occupation. He was detained by British and U.S. forces in Iraq from 2007 to 2010.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq is represented in Iraq's parliament by the Binaa bloc, one of the two rival coalitions which together control nearly all the seats in the lawmaking body.

___

12:55 a.m.

The office of Iraq's prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, is not saying whether he has accepted President Donald Trump's invitation to visit Washington.

The two spoke by phone on Wednesday evening during Trump's unscheduled trip to visit American troops stationed at an air base in western Iraq. The president left approximately 3 hours later without meeting any Iraqi officials.

Abdul-Mahdi's office said in a statement that "differences in points of view over the arrangements" prevented the two from meeting face-to-face, but they discussed security issues and Trump's order to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria over the phone.

The White House said security concerns and the short notice of the trip prevented them from meeting.

The prime minister's office says the Iraqi leader invited the president to visit Baghdad, and Trump invited Abdel-Mahdi to Washington. But it did not say whether Abdel-Mahdi accepted the invitation, even though White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier than he did.

___

12:15 a.m.

The head of one of two main blocs in Iraq's Parliament is denouncing President Donald Trump's unannounced visit, calling it a "blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty."

Sabah al-Saidi says he is calling for an emergency session of Parliament to discuss Trump's visit Wednesday evening.

Al-Saidi, who heads the Islah bloc, said "the American occupation of Iraq is over." He said Trump should not be allowed to arrive "as if Iraq is a state of the United States."

Iraq's government has close military and diplomatic ties with Washington, though few parties want to be seen as overly close to the U.S. The Islah bloc is considered closer to the U.S. than the rival Binaa bloc, which espouses close ties with Iran.

___

12 a.m.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump was unable to meet with the Iraqi prime minister because of security concerns and the short notice of the president's trip to Iraq.

She says Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has accepted Trump's invitation for him to visit the White House next year.

On Trump's meeting with senior military leaders, Sanders said: "The generals and President Trump came up with a powerful plan that will allow us to continue our path to total victory. People will see results in a short period time."