The Latest: Trump mocks teen climate change activist

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's U.N. visit (all times local):

11:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is mocking a teenage activist who gave an impassioned speech at the United Nations urging world leaders to do more to combat climate change.

Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg scolded the audience at the U.N. Climate Action Summit on Monday, repeatedly asking, "How dare you?"

Thunberg said: "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us."

In a tweet late Monday, Trump says: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Trump had spent only a few minutes at the climate summit, a centerpiece of this year's U.N. General Assembly schedule.

9:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump breezed by a major climate change summit Monday at the United Nations, choosing to focus instead on religious persecution, an issue that resonates with his evangelical supporters.

Trump arrived in New York against a backdrop of swirling international tensions, including questions about his relationship with Ukraine, the uncertain future of Brexit, the U.S. trade war with China, stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea and a weakening global economy. The president met Monday with leaders of Pakistan, Poland, New Zealand, Singapore, Egypt and South Korea.

He will speak before the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday, with his administration's desire for a collective response to escalating aggression by Iran high on the agenda.

6:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump got a question that was music to his ears during one of his meetings with foreign leaders at the United Nations.

When Trump met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, a reporter from the Pakistani press corps asked Trump about mediating the India-Pakistan standoff over the disputed region Kashmir.

When the reporter told Trump he would deserve a Nobel Prize if he could resolve the dispute, the president readily agreed.

Trump tells the reporter he'd get the Nobel Prize "for a lot of things if they gave it out fairly, which they don't."

Trump adds that his predecessor, Barack Obama, got the prize so early in his presidency that "he had no idea why he got it."

Trump adds, "That was the only thing I agreed with him on."

6:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is being noncommittal about prospects for a third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying that while people would like to see it happen, he wants to know what would come out of it.

Trump describes the first two summits as a success, emphasizing no nuclear testing from North Korea "for quite a long period of time."

Trump's comments on Monday came before a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations.

Trump also continues to dismiss concerns about North Korea's testing of short-range missiles. Trump says a lot of people in a lot of countries test short-range missiles.

U.S.-led diplomacy on how to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons collapsed after Trump rejected Kim's demand for sweeping sanctions relief in return for partial disarmament steps during their second summit.

5:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's not worried about anti-government protests that broke out in several Egyptian cities late Friday calling on Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to step down.

The small street demonstrations were quickly dispersed by riot police using batons and tear gas.

Speaking to reporters Monday while meeting with Egypt's president, Trump defended el-Sissi, a former army general who has overseen a political crackdown, silencing critics and jailing thousands.

Trump says before el-Sissi became president, "there was very little order, there was chaos." Trump says el-Sissi is a "great leader."

El-Sissi says "political Islam" has led to instability in the region, and he says the people of Egypt reject it.

The two leaders spoke as Trump is attending three days of meetings at the United Nations.

5:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is openly questioning Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin over a decision to delay a visit by China officials to U.S. farms.

Trump asked, "Why did we do that exactly?" when Mnuchin said last week's visit to the Midwest was postponed by the United States.