The Latest: Trump dines with aides as shutdown drags on

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the partial government shutdown (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is dining with his top advisers as he remains in Washington during a partial government shutdown.

Trump arrived at Vice President Mike Pence's residence at the Washington Naval Observatory on Friday evening. The White House says the incoming acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and senior adviser Jared Kushner are joining the pair.

Trump called off his vacation to his private Florida club because of the shutdown. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are furloughed, while even more are working without pay.

The budget impasse centers on Trump's demand for money for his proposed border wall and the refusal of Democrats to provide that. Both sides expect the stalemate to last into the new year.

___

6:30 p.m.

The Environmental Protection Agency will keep disaster-response teams and other essential workers on the job as it becomes the latest agency to start furloughing employees in the government shutdown.

Spokeswoman Molly Block says the EPA will implement its shutdown plan at midnight Friday. That will mean furloughing many of its roughly 14,000 workers.

The furloughs exclude emergency response workers for disasters. Other EPA employees who will be staying on the job include workers deemed essential to preventing immediate public health threats at more than 800 Superfund hazardous-waste sites across the country.

The EPA had enough funding to keep running a week longer than some other agencies. The partial government shutdown comes as President Donald Trump and Congress battle over money for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

___

1:20 p.m.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has reacted cautiously to a threat by President Donald Trump to close the border.

Trump tweeted Friday: "We build a Wall or ... close the Southern Border."

Disputes with Congress over funding for the border wall have already led to a partial U.S. government shutdown.

On Friday, Lopez Obrador said: "We are always seeking a good relationship with the United States. We do not want to be rash." Referring to the border wall funding dispute, he said "we have not commented on this issue, because it is an internal affair of the U.S. government."

Trump also threatened to cut off aid to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, countries from which many migrants have fled.

Lopez Obrador said Mexico will defend migrants.

___

11:25 a.m.

Democrats are holding firm in the standoff over a border wall, saying they won't seriously consider any White House offer to end the government shutdown until it has a public endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Drew Hammill, spokesman for House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Democrats will not fund Trump's "immoral, ineffective and expensive wall." Hammill said Democrats are waiting for Trump to publicly endorse a proposal to end the shutdown because he "has changed his position so many times."

The White House is accusing Democrats of walking away from the negotiating table. Incoming acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Democrats are ignoring an offer for border wall funding below Trump's original $5 billion request.

The shutdown began Dec. 22 and is idling hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

___

11:00 a.m.

The government is offering advice to federal workers saddled with bills they can't pay because of the partial federal shutdown that is expected to stretch into the new year.

Federal workers and contractors forced to stay home or work without pay are experiencing mounting stress from the impasse, which is hung up on President Trump's demand for money to build a border wall.

The Office of Personnel Management is advising furloughed federal workers to speak directly with landlords, mortgage companies and creditors to explain their lack of funds and work out reduced or deferred payment plans.

The OPM suggests that federal workers follow up the calls with letters that recount the conversation and share their phone number, address and the details of the call.

Sample letters can be found at www.opm.gov.

___

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has canceled his New Year's plans and will not be traveling to Florida amid of a partial government shutdown that is expected to continue into the new year.