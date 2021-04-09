The latest twist in the Matt Gaetz sex-trafficking investigation could be the most 'scary' one yet for the lawmaker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sonam Sheth
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz. AP

  • Gaetz is under more pressure than ever amid news that his associate Joel Greenberg is close to a plea deal.

  • Greenberg's potential cooperation means someone Gaetz may have conspired with "is now working with the government," said an ex-FBI agent.

  • Greenberg could shed light on Gaetz's intent, which is crucial to building a case against him.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has been in hot water since The New York Times revealed the existence of a Justice Department investigation into whether he had sex with a minor and broke federal sex trafficking laws.

On Thursday, the pressure on Gaetz shot up another notch after lawyers representing Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector who was indicted as part of the investigation, told a judge that Greenberg is close to accepting a plea deal.

It's a seismic development that spells trouble for Gaetz, whose friendship with Greenberg dates back to at least 2017. Both men grew up in wealthy Florida circles and shared similar interests, and Greenberg even told BuzzFeed News in 2018 that he considered Gaetz a mentor.

It's unclear what the terms of his plea deal will be; an agreement hasn't been formalized yet, and the stipulations can range from a defendant pleading guilty but refusing to divulge information about other targets, to pleading guilty and agreeing to cooperate, which would get them additional leniency when sentencing approaches.

Either way, law enforcement veterans said, it puts Gaetz in a highly unenviable position.

"Doesn't bode well that his friend and alleged partner in crime just took a plea deal," said Jeffrey Cramer, a longtime former federal prosecutor who spent 12 years at the Justice Department.

"What Gaetz would be concerned about is if there's a cooperation agreement in this matter that involves the defendant flipping on him," said Sherine Ebadi, a former FBI agent who served as the lead agent in the government's case against ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. "That gets scary for co-conspirators, because they know someone who's either aware of their crimes or someone they co-conspired with is now working with the government."

Others echoed that assessment.

"Simply put: as a prosecutor you're not flipping Greenberg unless he gives you Gaetz," wrote Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor from the Southern District of New York.

The Florida lawmaker has not been charged with any crimes, and he's fervently denied the allegations against him, claiming the department's investigation is part of an elaborate extortion scheme targeting his family. A spokesperson for Gaetz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Greenberg's attorney makes an unusual statement

Greenberg's lawyer, Fritz Scheller, appeared to hint at at a plea deal involving cooperation on Thursday, telling reporters after a court hearing, "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today."

That said, it's unusual for prosecutors or defense attorneys to publicize the existence of a plea deal, because they'd want to avoid tipping off other targets.

"It's certainly an interesting statement," Ebadi said of Scheller's comments. "It makes you wonder what the motive was behind saying that."

She added that she'd handled cases in which cooperators "tried to work both sides" because "they know they have leverage against someone, and they want to try and broker some sort of deal to not cooperate."

"I don't know if [Scheller's] foreshadowing, I don't know what the motive would be because generally cooperators don't want people to know they're cooperating," Ebadi said. "But maybe that buck has passed because this case has been so publicly talked about."

When working with cooperating witnesses, prosecutors also take into account the person's credibility because "now you're dealing with someone who already admitted to a crime and is motivated to tell you what you want to hear because it benefits them by potentially reducing their sentence," Ebadi said.

To vet the information they get, investigators dig for documents, financial records, and electronic filings to corroborate a cooperating witness' testimony.

Former Justice Department officials said that this case, in particular, may not be a tough one to crack.

Investigators have a huge pile of breadcrumbs to follow

Gaetz is suspected of having had a sexual relationship with a woman who was 17 years old in 2019. Investigators are also examining whether he paid for her to travel across state lines, and broke sex trafficking laws by doing so. The inquiry is looking into if the Florida lawmaker used campaign money to fund travel for women, and The Times reported that investigators are scrutinizing Gaetz and Greenberg's interactions with "multiple women who were recruited online for sex and received cash payments."

CBS News reported that prosecutors are also zeroing in on a trip Gaetz took to the Bahamas in late 2018 or early 2019 with a hand surgeon and marijuana entrepreneur who allegedly footed the bill for female escorts, hotel rooms, and travel expenses. On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Gaetz sent Greenberg $900 via Venmo in 2018, and that Greenberg then sent $900, in varying amounts, to three young women.

In other words, the two men likely left prosecutors a huge pile of breadcrumbs to track.

"The problem for the congressman is that anything involving travel with others always leaves behind a trail of documents and records," Cramer said. "If he did travel with an underage girl while in a sexual relationship with her, records exist proving that."

The woman Gaetz is suspected of having a sexual relationship with would be 19 years old now and may also be willing to talk to investigators, he added.

What Greenberg could tell prosecutors

Then there's other information prosecutors would need to build a strong case, details they may not be able to glean from records and documents. That's where Greenberg comes in.

For one, he could have been privy to conversations in which only he and Gaetz were present, or private communications that took place on encrypted apps, in text messages that could have been deleted, or on a burner phone.

"There could be a number of things they did that the government may not have access to or doesn't even know exist," Ebadi said.

But the biggest thing he could speak to, she added, is what Gaetz's intent was when he allegedly engaged in the conduct that's now under scrutiny.

"Depending on what prosecutors charge, often an element in various cases is intent, or proving someone's knowledge or willfulness when committing a crime," Ebadi said. With Greenberg, "you could have someone that was present when [Gaetz] was making statements like, 'I'm going to do this,' or 'I'm doing this for these particular reasons. Those are crucial words in a case like this, especially when it comes to that element of intent."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Plea deal could spell more trouble for Matt Gaetz

    Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz received more bad news on Thursday with the disclosure that one of his close friends, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, is expected to plead guilty in the coming days to a range of criminal charges and may be cooperating with the investigation into Gaetz.

  • Fox News Aired Hunter Biden Porn Photos Instead of Covering Matt Gaetz's Growing Scandal

    Florida representative Matt Gaetz has been embroiled in a growing scandal ever since the New York Times first reported on the ongoing federal investigation into whether he was engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and whether his actions towards her had constituted sex trafficking. Since then, Gaetz’s fate has loomed ever darker as shocking new […]

  • Manhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

    Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, wheeled three boxes of financial records and a laptop from her Manhattan apartment building to a black Jeep, sending them to Manhattan prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump and his family business. Weisselberg was married to Barry Weisselberg, also a Trump Organization employee, from 2004 to 2018. She obtained their documents, subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., in the divorce proceedings. Vance's prosecutors have sought information on whether the Weisselbergs got untaxed benefits from the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reports, and Jennifer Weisselberg says the family used Trump Organization apartments in Manhattan without paying for them or reporting them for tax purposes. Allen Weisselberg is the senior-most Trump Organization employee who isn't a Trump. "In complex investigations such as those into Trump's business activities, prosecutors routinely seek evidence of wrongdoing by subordinates as a means to elicit their cooperation and expose damaging information about their bosses," the Post reports, adding that a person with knowledge of Vance's investigation said he is indeed trying to "flip" Weisselberg. Vance's office also has hired a special prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, and the forensic accounting firm FTI Consulting to help with the Trump investigation. FTI is helping sift through millions of pages of Trump financial and accounting records. One of FTI's accountants is Morgan Magionos, a former FBI fraud examiner and accountant who was key to securing the conviction of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, CNN reports. "At Manafort's trial, Magionos testified that she uncovered several foreign bank accounts linked to Manafort and traced $15 million in transfers that Manafort used to fund his personal lifestyle, including an ostrich-skin jacket and landscaping services for his home in the Hamptons." More stories from theweek.comHow the failed union drive at Amazon may shape future labor organizingFormer Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz LightyearAmerica's bipolar summer

  • Lawsuit: Virginia police officers threatened man during stop

    Body camera footage shows Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was dressed in uniform with his hands held in the air outside the driver's side window as he told the armed officers, "I'm honestly afraid to get out.” Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. The two sides in the case are disputing what happened after a second police officer joined the first one in the stop.

  • Pro-Trump scam PAC operator hit with wire fraud charge

    A man behind a pro-Trump scam PAC has been hit with federal wire fraud charges alleging he bilked hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors with false promises that the money would help support the former president's re-election efforts.Why it matters: The charge handed down this week against James Kyle Bell shows how brazen some efforts to monetize grassroots political enthusiasm can be.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The charges came despite former President Trump being more proactive than many politicians in disavowing groups that falsely implied campaign affiliations to lure unwitting donors.The charges were first reported by HuffPost.What's new: The Justice Department accuses Bell, the man behind the Keep America Great Committee, of enlisting a digital fundraising firm to fraudulently appeal to Trump supporters to chip in on behalf of the Trump re-election effort.The Keep America Great Committee's ads, website, and online donation page were largely copied from those belonging to Trump and other legitimate political groups, The Daily Beast reported last year.None of the nearly $250,000 the KAGC raised actually went to supporting political candidates, prosecutors say. Instead, they say, Bell pocketed the money.While duping unwitting donors, prosecutors say, Bell was also filing fraudulent applications for coronavirus relief loans. Four of his companies received more than $1 million from the scheme, according to prosecutors.The big picture: The Justice Department has cracked down in recent years on so-called scam PACs, or groups that do little but raise money and pay their own principals.Trump's presidency was a boon for such groups, but they're not confined to a particular candidate or political party.Prosecutors say Bell also set up an allegedly fraudulent pro-Biden group called the Best Days Lie Ahead Committee, which raised another $100,000.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Matt Gaetz needs to resign,' says Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger

    Gaetz is scheduled to address Women for America First, a pro-Trump group, in Florida on Friday night.

  • 'Run, Ron, Run!': Trump urges his staunch ally Sen. Ron Johnson, who downplayed the Capitol riot, to seek reelection

    "He has no idea how popular he is," former President Donald Trump said in a statement. "Run, Ron, Run!"

  • White House border coordinator Jacobson leaving at month's end -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson is leaving her job at the end of April, the White House said on Friday, a move that comes weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris took over U.S. diplomatic efforts in Central America. While the White House insisted Jacobson's departure was planned, the announcement still came as a surprise as she had been engaged in media interviews in the days leading up to her announcement and had shown no sign of planning to step down. "Consistent with her commitment at the outset to serve in the administration's first 100 days, Ambassador Jacobson will retire from her role as coordinator at the end of this month," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

  • Analysis: U.S. voting law debates stoke tussle over airline tax breaks

    Airlines are bracing for challenges to tax breaks they receive from U.S. states as a result of wading in to a political debate over voting rights, rekindling a domestic tug of war between politics and profits. A Republican backlash faced by Delta Air Lines in its home state of Georgia after it called new restrictions unacceptable is spreading to Texas as some corporations clash with Republican lawmakers there. American Airlines and United Airlines have spoken out against measures that restrict voting access, sparking a furious response from Republicans who say the bills counter fraud.

  • Backlash over MLB’s All-Star Game move tells you more about Republicans than baseball

    The outrage over MLB's decision to move the All-Star Game over Georgia's voting law is a new attempt to play off false election conspiracy theories as legitimate politics.

  • House Ethics Committee opens Gaetz investigation

    For the sophomore Florida Republican, the House probe is only the latest threat to his political future.

  • Jameela Jamil couldn't resist weighing in on the Khloé Kardashian photo scandal

    Like Batman responding to the Bat-Signal, Jameela Jamil heard the words "body image" and materialized to offer her thoughts about that unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian that Khloé has been frantically trying to erase from the internet. Early Thursday, Khloé issued a statement about the pic that supposedly didn't capture her body "the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point." She offered a counter-video showing off her toned and "unretouched" body, insisting that she didn't just pay "for it all." Jameela shared the statement on Twitter, observing that it's "a really good time" for Khloé "to admit to surgeries, thinning photographs and videos, and to stop being part of the culture that makes girls like her hate herself." Read more at The Mirror and Jezebel. More stories from theweek.comHow the failed union drive at Amazon may shape future labor organizingFormer Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz LightyearAmerica's bipolar summer

  • The Trump Organization has lawyered up for Manhattan D.A. investigation

    Former President Donald Trump's company has hired Ronald Fischetti, an experience criminal defense lawyer, to represent it in the broad criminal investigation underway by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr's office, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night. Fischetti, 84, and Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas confirmed the hire, both telling the Journal they are pleased with the arrangement. Vance's office is investigating potential bank, tax, and insurance fraud tied to Trump's properties in New York and Chicago. As the investigation heated up, Vance brought on a forensic accounting firm to go over Trump's tax and accounting records and hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as special assistant district attorney. Fischetti and Pomerantz were law partners for about eight years in the 1980s. Pomerantz is "straight as an arrow," Fischetti told the Journal. "We are both professionals, so there won't be any problems." People close to Trump and the Trump Organization reached out to several New York lawyers and alumni of the Manhattan D.A.'s office before landing on Fischetti, the Journal reports. "Many had a reputation for being aggressive advocates." More stories from theweek.comHow the failed union drive at Amazon may shape future labor organizingFormer Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz LightyearAmerica's bipolar summer

  • Matt Gaetz releases a statement from the 'women' of his office defending him, but no women are named in it

    The nameless statement from "The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz" said the allegations against him were false.

  • Anti-Defamation League Head Calls for Tucker Carlson’s Ouster for ‘Anti-Semitic, Racist and Toxic’ Commentary

    The Anti-Defamation League’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, called for the ouster of Tucker Carlson on Friday after the Fox News host supported a “white supremacist tenet” that is “antisemitic, racist and toxic.” “‘Replacement theory’ is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites,” Greenblatt tweeted. “It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go.” Greenblatt was responding to a recent interview with Carlson on Fox News Primetime during which Carlson argued that Democrats were trying to “change the population” and “dilute the political power” of people who live in the U.S. — an ideology that hews closely to a racist, white supremacist theory that white people are being replaced and disenfranchised by nonwhite people. Also Read: Tucker Carlson Tosses Matt Gaetz Under the Bus After Sex Accusation Denial: 'I Don't Think That Clarified Much' (Video) “The government shows preference to people who have shown absolute contempt for our customs, our laws, our system itself, and they are being treated better than American citizens,” Carlson said. “Now, I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true.” Later in the interview, Carlson argued that it was a “voting rights question.” “Every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter,” Carlson said. “Everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it. Oh, you know, the white replacement theory. No, no, no. This is a voting rights question. I have less political power because they’re importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that?” When reached by TheWrap, a Fox News spokesperson pointed to Carlson’s comments that he was describing a voting rights issue, not the white replacement theory. .@TuckerCarlson: “replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites. It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go. https://t.co/FSvgNfR1KO — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 9, 2021 var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Matt Gaetz Mentions Tucker Carlson Was Once Accused of a Sex Crime","video":"749026","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story Anti-Defamation League Head Calls for Tucker Carlson’s Ouster for ‘Anti-Semitic, Racist and Toxic’ Commentary At TheWrap

  • House Ethics Committee opens investigation into Matt Gaetz

    The committee also opened a probe into Republican Congressman Tom Reed, who faces a sexual misconduct allegation.

  • Adam Kinzinger becomes first Republican in Congress to call for Matt Gaetz's resignation amid federal investigation

    The House Ethics Committee announced Friday it had opened an investigation into Gaetz's possible violation of House rules.

  • Amor Towles's A Gentleman in Moscow is hotel quarantine, Russian Revolution-style

    Count Alexander Rostov is a recipient of the Order of St Andrew, a member of the Jockey Club and a Master of the Hunt. But in Amor Towles's lively new novel, this charming gentleman, a sort of early 20th-century adventurer, finds himself under indefinite house arrest at Moscow's sprawling Metropol Hotel in 1922. Sentenced by the Bolshevik Tribunal, Rostov has been found guilty of being a Count, and having "succumbed irrevocably to the corruptions of his class". He is, however, unrepentant, describing his business as "Dining, discussing. Reading, reflecting. The usual rigmarole." A Gentleman in Moscow arrives six years after Towles's popular debut, Rules of Civility, set in Twenties New York, and has a similarly well-polished sense of time and place. Here, the plot unravels in just one building and it is to Towles's credit that this never feels claustrophobic. But then its scope is wide, showing profound changes in Russia in the middle of the 20th century, its industrialisation and its electrification. "Since the time of Peter the Great, we have acted as the poor cousin of the West - admiring their ideas as much as we admire their clothes," the Count is informed by Party officer Osip Ivanovich Glebnikov. "But we are about to assume a very different role." This sounds portentous and Towles is perhaps slightly too keen to inform us with cultural references and historical footnotes. However, A Gentleman in Moscow is also frothy and fun with the prose, at times, taking on a Wodehousian gaiety: "At the centre of every table - whether it was hosted by the high or the humble - was a serving of caviar, for it is the genius of this particular delicacy that it may be enjoyed by the ounce or the pound." The Count cultivates many friendships, the most touching of which is with diplomat's daughter Nina Kulikova. It is brave of Towles to develop relations between an artful aristocrat and a lone nine-year-old girl. Nina originally approaches the Count because she desires lessons in how to behave like a princess. Regular tea dates and eventual adventures ensue, and the interplay between the two is enchanting. Nina initially serves as a barometer of time, as we see her grow, become politicised and have a daughter (Sofia) of her own, who is placed under the Count's wardship. As life progresses around him, Rostov becomes a bird in a gilded cage to the reader, and it is with a certain sadness that we see him age. A Gentleman in Moscow is a tale abundant in humour, history and humanity, with a poignant message about time passing. That Towles also makes this rollicking good fun is no mean feat. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles is published by Cornerstone at £8.99. To order your copy for £8.99, visit Telegraph Books

  • Why Virginia legalizing marijuana could be a catalyst for federal legalization

    A focus on criminal justice expedited Virginia's path to becoming the 16th state to legalize marijuana. It could help the case at the national level.

  • Government-funded internet will stifle innovation and hurt consumers: Former FCC chairman

    Ajit Pai discusses the issues with a government-funded broadband network overhaul.