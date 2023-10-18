The latest on the two restaurants under construction at 29th and North Maize Road

North Maize Road is always a construction zone these days. As development has stretched north from 21st Street over the last several years, it seems like a new business or office or restaurant is always in some state of assembly.

Lately, a whole lot of construction equipment has been particularly busy at the corner of 29th and Maize, where Sam’s Club and Hobby Lobby sit. The growing corner is already home to a few restaurants, including a Dunkin’ that opened in March 2022 , and it’s about to add even more.

Fried chicken fans have been watching for months as construction has continued on a new Popeyes that will also operate just in front of the Sam’s Club, in between Dunkin’ and IHOP. Now, franchisee Mitesh Patel says that opening day is close and that he hopes to have the restaurant open in mid-November.

Patel, who along with his son, Sumit, own the group Mid-CHKN LLC, says he signed a franchise agreement to build 14 restaurants in Kansas, and he plans more for Wichita. He said this week that he can’t share more details than that because he hasn’t finalized any other locations yet, but the Popeyes restaurants his group will open will have a sleeker, more modern design than the longtime Popeyes already operating around town.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Another restaurant building that’s under construction near the corner will be home to a new concept for Wichita. Though no one from the chain will confirm it, planning records show that the building nearing construction at 10209 W. 29th St., just to the north of the Hobby Lobby parking lot will be a combination Jamba Juice and Auntie Anne’s store.

The parent company of the two concepts, Focus Brands, opened their first co-branded Jamba Juice and Auntie Anne’s store in Wylie, Texas, in 2021, and it featured the first-ever Auntie Anne’s drive-through. Throughout its history, Auntie Anne’s has been a shopping mall favorite, and in Wichita, people stand in long lines for the store’s buttery pretzels and pretzel bites.

Jamba Juice, which also is usually a mall staple, is new to the Wichita market and serves smoothies and juices made with a variety of different milks and vitamin boosts.

Atlanta-based Focus Brands also owns McAlister’s Deli, Schlotzky’s and Cinnabon, among other concepts.