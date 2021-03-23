Latest U.S. mass shooting puts pressure on Biden to secure new gun laws

  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden meet with Asian-American leaders at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia
  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing for Samantha Power to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development
1 / 2

Latest U.S. mass shooting puts pressure on Biden to secure new gun laws

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden meet with Asian-American leaders at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week is putting new pressure on President Joe Biden to deliver on the gun control promises he made as a candidate.

A gunman on Monday killed 10 people, including a police officer, at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, just six days after another gunman fatally shot eight people at Atlanta-area day spas.

"I don't need to wait another minute - let alone an hour - to take common sense steps that will save the lives in the future, and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act," Biden said at the White House on Tuesday.

Yet Biden, who took office in January, faces an uphill battle in winning congressional passage of gun-related measures he pledged during his presidential campaign.

The United States has the world's highest rate of civilian gun ownership, RAND Corp research shows. There were more than 43,000 U.S. gun deaths last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

"I've beaten the National Rifle Association nationally twice, passed meaningful gun legislation at the federal level, and I'll do it again," Biden said last year at one of several campaign events focused on the issue, referring to the influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans.

"As president, I promise you I will get these weapons of war off the street again," Biden added, referring to a national ban on assault-style weapons that lapsed in 2004.

The numerous U.S. mass shootings have failed to prompt lawmakers to pass gun control legislation, thanks in large part to opposition from congressional Republicans and the NRA. The right to bear arms is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment and many Americans cherish gun rights.

Nearly 70% of Americans support adding "strong or moderate" federal gun restrictions, and ideas such as background checks and databases to track ownership have even greater public support, a 2019 Reuters poll found https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/news-polls/reuters-ipsos-data-gun-control-2019-02-08.

Biden's fellow Democrats hold only slim majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The House on March 11 passed two bills that would broaden background checks for gun buyers, but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate. Most legislation requires 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber to move forward. With Republicans holding 50 seats, reaching that threshold appears difficult.

Biden has not put forth his own legislation but on Tuesday reiterated his call for the Senate to approve the House-passed bills and also advocated a ban on assault-style weapons. A Senate panel held a hearing on gun issues on Tuesday.

"This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives - American lives - and we have to act," Biden said.

Asked by a reporter if he would propose his own bill, Biden said he would talk about that later.

Any potential gun control measures passed by Congress would almost certainly face a legal challenge that could reach the Supreme Court, whose 6-3 conservative majority is seen as sympathetic to an expansive view of gun rights.

PAST FAILURES

Biden has long embraced gun control. As vice president under President Barack Obama, Biden was instrumental is seeking congressional approval of legislation after a 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school.

After a fierce NRA lobbying campaign, Senate Republicans in 2013 thwarted legislation that would expand background checks for gun buyers, ban assault-style weapons and bar high-capacity gun magazines. The NRA since then has encountered internal upheaval and legal challenges.

As a candidate, Biden pledged to hold gun makers accountable in the courts for firearms violence, to sign new laws restricting assault weapons and to expand background checks for gun sales. Many of his promises would require congressional passage but gun control activists have urged Biden to take executive action on matters he has the power to address by himself.

These activists proposed even before the recent shootings that Biden direct the Justice Department's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to block the sale of self-assembled "ghost guns" without background checks or serial numbers to identify the finished product.

They also urged Biden to name a permanent director of that agency, which is headed by an interim chief installed under Republican former President Donald Trump, a close NRA ally.

Gun control activists have been holding regular virtual meetings with senior White House aides Susan Rice and Cedric Richmond. These sessions have been focused on soliciting views rather than outlining policy action, according to people who attended, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Ryan Borowski, a 37-year-old massage therapist who was in the Colorado grocery store during Monday's shootings, said that he would like to see lawmakers pursue practical gun regulations to take weapons out of the hands of mentally unstable people.

"I've listened to gun advocates and I've listened to the other side, and I have to agree with both sides there is a lot of common sense laws that can be passed," Borowski said. "There are a lot of stupid loopholes."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Steve Holland in Washington and Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Heather Timmons and Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder shooting - live: Biden calls for immediate gun control action as details on suspected shooter emerge

    Follow the latest updates

  • Congo-Brazzaville: Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas dies from Covid on poll day

    Congo-Brazzaville's main opposition presidential candidate was being sent to France for treatment.

  • World Of Wonder Adds Dave Holmes And Matt McConkey’s ‘Homophilia’ To WOW Podcast Network

    EXCLUSIVE: World of Wonder, who brought us the iconic Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race, is adding more content to its arsenal with Dave Holmes and Matt McConkey’s podcast Homophilia, which has officially joined the WOW Podcast Network. The popular podcast has tallied nearly 200 episodes and has hosted some of the world’s most fascinating LGBTQ+ people […]

  • Democrat says failure to pass gun legislation makes Congress complicit in violence

    Lawmakers in Washington are looking at gun legislation less than 24 hours after 10 died in a shooting in Boulder, Colo.

  • Uber driver in Massachusetts arrested, accused of trapping woman inside car

    Kamal Essalak, 47, of Acton, was arrested Saturday on a kidnapping charge, Boston police said.

  • NASCAR won't penalize Noah Gragson for nearly hitting Daniel Hemric's crew members on pit road

    Gragson reversed his car into Hemric's while crew members were working on Hemric's car. But NASCAR said it determined that Gragson's move wasn't intentional.

  • Review: Bob Odenkirk livens up formulaic 'Nobody' as a middle-aged 'John Wick' type

    The "John Wick" guys turn Bob Odenkirk into a bona fide bruiser in 'Nobody,' a familiar action thriller with a darkly comic touch.

  • Biden calls for tighter gun control measures after Colorado shooting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a ban on assault weapons and tighter gun control measures as he stepped into the familiar role of grief counselor for a traumatized nation after a mass shooting left 10 people dead in Colorado. "I don't need to wait another minute, let alone another hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future," Biden said, adding that "we can ban assault weapons." "This is not and should not be a partisan issue," Biden said at the White House.

  • Drugmakers prepare for the unusual: A defeat in Washington

    Democrats' next big bill could include drug price negotiations and other industry curbs. Pharma may not be able to fight it off this time.

  • Meghan McCain apologizes for previously backing Trump's anti-Asian rhetoric

    After the Atlanta-area spa shootings, "The View" cohost Meghan McCain apologizes for her previous remarks, which John Oliver highlighted on his TV show.

  • Steelers lose another OLB to the Titans

    The Steelers are quickly running out of outside linebackers.

  • At least 10 killed in shooting at Colorado supermarket

    This marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. within the past week, and a police officer is among the latest victims.

  • Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health. But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls.

  • Australia floods: Pictures as parts of New South Wales submerged

    Damage has been reported in affected areas as Sydney and other cities are braced for more downpours.

  • Hellebuyck posts 1st shutout of season, Jets top Canucks 4-0

    Adam Lowry had two goals, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 Monday night. The shutout had plenty of meaning for Hellebuyck. “It means you’ve finally perfected a game,” Hellebuyck said.

  • Marathon Bombing survivors react to death penalty update

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

  • National Guardsmen transporting Covid-19 vaccines held at gunpoint

    The suspect is accused of stopping three National Guard vans, identifying himself as a detective, ordering the guardsmen out of their vehicles and demanding to search their vans.

  • Ahmad Al-Issa Identified as Suspect in Colorado Grocery Shooting

    Police have identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa as the suspect in the grocery store mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., that left ten people dead on Monday. Law enforcement officials said Al-Issa opened fire on customers and responding officers at a King Soopers grocery store with a rifle before being shot in the leg by police and taken into custody. He is in the hospital in stable condition, officials said. Police identified victims between the ages of 20 and 65, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Al-Issa has been charged with ten counts of murder. Law enforcement officials did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting and investigators believe there were no other suspects involved. “It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider said. “I can tell you the community is safe and we will continue to share updates as we conduct our investigation and draw conclusions as a result of that investigation.” The suspect’s brother, Ali Aliwi Al-Issa, reportedly told The Daily Beast that his brother is “very anti-social” and paranoid. “When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Al-Issa reportedly told the outlet, adding that he believes his brother is mentally ill. A Facebook page that appeared to belong to Al-Issa showed that his family had immigrated to the U.S. from Syria. The page featured quotes from the prophet Muhammad as well as posts about mixed martial arts. Police received reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. local time on Monday, officials said. A witness told the Denver Post the gunman didn’t say anything before he began shooting. “He just came in and started shooting,” the witness said. Another witness said after the gunman had “let off a couple of shots” he “was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.” The massacre in Boulder marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. in one week, after a gunman opened fire on three Atlanta-area massage parlors, killing eight people including six Asian women.

  • GOP Sen. John Kennedy compares gun violence to drunk driving in hearing after Colorado shooting: 'The answer is not to get rid of all sober drivers'

    Kennedy suggested that the issue of gun violence is overblown, after mass shootings have killed 18 people in the country in the past week.

  • Surfer Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training for Olympics

    The International Surfing Association said the 22-year-old "embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all."