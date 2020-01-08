The Latest: Turkish foreign minister to visit Iraq Thursday

A protester waves the national flag while demonstrators set fire to close streets near Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the Iranian missile strike in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Iran struck back at the United States early Wednesday for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The latest on U.S.-Iran tensions after the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top general (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Turkey’s foreign minister will visit Iraq on Thursday as part of diplomatic efforts to “alleviate the escalated tension" in the region, a ministry statement said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also spoke with his Iranian counterpart Wednesday after Iran fired more than 20 missiles overnight at bases in Iraq used by U.S. troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's top military commander last week in Baghdad.

Turkey has called for calm and expressed concern about regional security after the U.S. drone strike. Turkey shares a border with Iran and Iraq and is engaged militarily in northern Iraq against Kurdish militants.

3:50 p.m.

Slovenia’s defense ministry says its six soldiers stationed in northern Iraq with a German-led training mission will be evacuated after their base came under Iran’s missile attack in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's top general.

The Slovenian ministry said Wednesday the soldiers were unhurt in the attack near Irbil as they were in the base's shelter during the strike.

The ministry said the evacuation will be conducted “in cooperation with the German partners.” It did not say where the soldiers will go.

3:30 p.m.

The Syrian government is expressing full solidarity with Iran, saying Tehran has the right to defend itself "in the face of American threats and attacks."

The foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday that Syria holds the “American regime responsible for all the repercussions due to its reckless policy and arrogant mentality.”

The statement came after Iran fired more than 20 missiles overnight at bases in Iraq used by U.S. troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's top military commander last week in Baghdad.

Syria is Iran's strongest ally in the Arab world, and Tehran sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to join President Bashar Assad's forces in the country's civil war.

3:10 p.m.

One analyst says Iran's missile strike against U.S. forces in Iraq was “the smallest attack that Iran could carry out while at the same time being able to say they got revenge."

Peter Viggo Jakobsen, an associate professor with the Royal Danish Defense College, added Wednesday that Iran has "done all that is possible to avoid American casualties. If what we hear is correct, they have warned the Americans in advance."

He told Denmark’s TV2 channel the Iranians are doing all they can to avoid an American military response as harsh as President Donald Trump has promised.

"I would be deeply surprised if the Americans choose to respond militarily again,” he said.

2:30 p.m.

Italy has condemned Iran's missile strikes against the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and repeated its call for de-escalation of tensions.

Italy has some 900 troops in Iraq, based in Baghdad and Irbil, that are involved in training Iraqi troops and in fighting the Islamic State group.

There has been no report from any member of the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq about casualties among their forces.

After a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's top general last week, Italian news reports said Italy had transferred some troops from a Baghdad base to a more secure location.

Italy's Foreign Ministry again urged European allies to work for dialogue, according to a statement.

2:15 p.m.

The Iraqi prime ministry says Iran notified Iraq shortly after midnight that its response to the killing of its top military commander had begun, and that retaliation would be limited to locations where the U.S. military is present.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s office said in a statement Wednesday that Iraq was simultaneously informed by the Americans that military bases in Ain al-Asad and Irbil were under missile attack.

The office says it has received no reports of casualties on the Iraqi side and has not been officially notified of any losses among the U.S.-led coalition.

“Iraq refuses any violation of its sovereignty and any attacks on its territory,” the statement said.

It added that Iraq is doing everything in its power to contain the situation to avoid a “devastating all-out war."

2:05 p.m.

Poland's Foreign Ministry says its ambassador to Iraq, Beata Peksa, has been evacuated to Poland for security reasons amid the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.