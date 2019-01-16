Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks about his department's 2018 accomplishments during his annual roundup news conference in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Lavrov reaffirmed that Russia would stand ready to develop ties with Britain and the EU irrespective of the outcome of talks on British departure from the EU. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila is urging all British citizens living the Nordic country to immediately register at Finland's immigration service to make sure they receive a living permit in case of no-deal Brexit.

Sipila told Finnish news agency STT Wednesday that the temporary permit will be issued so that the 5,000 Britons currently living in the country of 5.5 million can continue their stay if Britain exits the European Union without a deal.

He said the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit has increased as a result of the British parliament's decision to reject Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal Tuesday.

The Finnish government's social benefits office Kela said there may be major changes to what social benefits British citizens in Finland may be entitled to in case of a Brexit without an agreement, but did not provide details.

___

11:10 a.m.

French wine and spirits makers are warning that Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal could hurt trade.

A day after British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered an overwhelming defeat over her Brexit deal, the federation of French wine and spirits exporters said Tuesday that "the specter of a 'no deal' could have serious consequences for the economy and the citizens of both parties."

According to the federation, called FEVS, Britain is France's second-biggest destination for exports of spirits and wine and France imports a large quantity of British spirits.

FEVS President Antoine Leccia said: "This vote is prejudicial to the historical and fruitful commercial relationship between our countries."

___

11 a.m.

A top official at the French presidency said Europeans would make no concessions on Brexit that would damage the European Union's core principles, including the integrity of the single market.

The French official said that any request by Britain to seek an extension to the Brexit timetable would need to come with a new plan and a strategy from the British government.

The official was speaking anonymously in line with the French presidency's customary practice.

He added that "nobody believes" the European Union would now be "weak and febrile." ''And I don't think Theresa May believes it", he added.

The French parliament votes on Wednesday afternoon to adopt preparatory measures to get the country ready in case of no deal.

- By Sylvie Corbet

___

10:50 a.m.

Russia's foreign minister says Moscow isn't taking any sides in the controversy over Britain's exit from the European Union.

Sergey Lavrov was speaking Wednesday at a news conference a day after the British parliament overwhelmingly rejected British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

He rejected allegations that Russia was gloating in the turmoil, saying that Russia is interested in seeing a "united, strong and, most importantly, independent European Union."

Lavrov reaffirmed that Russia would stand ready to develop ties with Britain and the EU irrespective of the outcome of talks on British departure from the EU.

___

10:10 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says there's still time for negotiations between the European Union and Britain over its departure from the bloc.

Merkel says that she regretted the decision by British lawmakers to oppose the agreement negotiated by British Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU.

Merkel told reporters in Berlin that "we will of course do everything to find an orderly solution, but we are also prepared if there is no orderly solution."

Merkel said "we still have time to negotiate, but we are now waiting to see what the British prime minister proposes."

___

9:45 a.m.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says financial markets appear to have taken a fairly benign view of the big defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal and seem to believe Brexit may be delayed.

Addressing lawmakers on the Treasury Select Committee, Carney said Wednesday that the market reaction since Tuesday evening's vote indicates that investors think the "prospect of no deal may have diminished."

Carney made clear that wasn't necessarily his view and that he wouldn't put too much stock on short-term movements in financial markets. But he also said the move higher in the pound could be an indication that investors think the date when Britain leaves the European Union will be extended.