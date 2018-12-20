The Latest: Syrians protest Turkish threats of offensive

This photo provided by Ronahi TV, a Kurdish television channel, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows Kurdish protesters holding portraits of loved ones who died fighting the Islamic State group, during a protest outside a U.S.-led coalition base, in Jalabiya village, southeast of Kobani, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Thousands of Syrians have gathered to protest Turkish threats of an imminent offensive. (Ronahi TV via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Thousands of Syrians have gathered outside the headquarters for the U.S.-led coalition in northern Syria to protest Turkish threats of an imminent offensive.

The protesters congregating in Jalabiya southeast of Kobani city are demanding a clear stance from the coalition on threats by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to strike at U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Turkey views the main Kurdish militia in Syria as a terrorist group and an extension of the insurgency within its borders. U.S. support for the group has strained ties between the two NATO allies.

The protesters held banners in Kurdish and Arabic denouncing the Turkish threats as well as pictures of loved ones who died fighting the Islamic State group alongside U.S. troops.

3 p.m.

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

Trump tweets Thursday: "Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever?"

Officials announced Thursday that Trump was pulling all 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria, as Trump declared victory over the Islamic State. But the move contradicted his own experts' assessments and sparked surprise and outrage from his party's lawmakers.

Trump said Thursday that his decision in Syria should be "no surprise," adding "I've been campaigning on it for years."

2:40 p.m.

Germany is expressing concern that the U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Syria could undermine efforts to combat the Islamic State group.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement Thursday that "the abrupt change of course by the American side comes as a surprise not only for us." He said that while IS has been pushed back, "the threat is not yet over."

Maas says "there is a danger that the consequences of this decision could damage the fight against IS and endanger the successes that have been achieved." He pointed to "underground structures" and continued activity in eastern Syria.

U.S. officials said Wednesday that President Donald Trump is pulling all 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria, as the president suddenly declared victory over IS.

2:15 p.m.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Iran and Turkey will continue their efforts to bring peace to Syria, a day after President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from the war-torn country.

Rouhani spoke Thursday during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Neither commented on the U.S. decision, which came after Trump declared victory over the Islamic State group.

Rouhani says Iran, Turkey and Russia will continue with the so-called Astana negotiations on Syria's future, with the next summit to be held in Russia. Iran and Russia have provided crucial military aid to Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey supports the opposition.

Rouhani says the people of Syria should decide the country's future, and "the territorial integrity of Syria should be respected."

1:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military will "intensify" its activity in Syria to prevent Iranian entrenchment following the withdrawal of American forces from the country.

Netanyahu spoke Thursday at a joint summit with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus, a day after President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw American troops from Syria.

Netanyahu says Israel will "continue to act very aggressively against Iran's attempts to entrench in Syria," adding that it will do so with "complete support and backing from the United States."

Israel has clandestinely carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria over the course of the seven-year civil war to prevent Iranian entrenchment near the border and to keep strategic weaponry from reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon.

1 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin has welcomed the U.S. decision to withdraw its forces from Syria.

Speaking Thursday at his annual news conference, Putin said he agrees with U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Wednesday that the defeat of the Islamic State group removes the need for the U.S. military presence in the country.