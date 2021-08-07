The Latest: Germany says vaccines saved more than 38K lives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN— Germany’s disease control center estimates that coronavirus vaccines have saved the lives of more than 38,000 people in the country.

The Robert Koch Institute said Saturday that according to a model calculation, mass vaccinations in the last 6 1/2 months also kept 76,000 COVID-19 patients out of hospitals and almost 20,000 people out of intensive care units. Germany's vaccine drive also prevented more than 706,000 confirmed cases this year, the institute said.

“The high effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign shows in an impressive way that vaccinations pave the way out of the pandemic,” the institute said in a statement.

Germany started vaccinating residents against the virus in late 2020, and more than 45 million people have been fully vaccinated, or 54.5% of the population. Some 51.8 million, or 62.3%, have received at least one shot, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Saturday.

But after a sluggish start that only really gained traction from March onward, the country's vaccination rate has dropped in recent weeks. Officials worry of a fourth wave of infections as travelers return from summer vacations and schools start to open again with most children and teenagers still unvaccinated.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— US now averaging 100,000 new confirmed virus cases a day

— Once-gloomy scientist says future UK lockdowns unlikely

— Vaccination form for federal workers adds penalties for lies

— American survivors of COVID-19 speak out for vaccines, masks

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

NEW DELHI, India - India has given emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine, the country’s health minister said Saturday.

“This will further boost our nation’s collective fight against COVID-19,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

The shot from the U.S. pharmaceutical giant, the fifth coronavirus vaccine to win emergency authorization in India, will come to the country through an agreement with Indian vaccine maker Biological E.

The approval bolsters hopes that India's vaccination rate will rise. Confirmed cases have fallen after a dramatic surge earlier this year that saw hospitals across India overrun with COVID-19 coronavirus patients needing oxygen that wasn't available.

After hitting a daily high of 9 million shots in June, the vaccination rate has steadily dropped due to supply and approval issues. In the last week, daily shots averaged around 5.1 million, according to government data.

Experts have said that if India wants to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of the year, this number will have to increase.

___

PARIS — Thousands of people are expected to march in Paris and other French cities during a forth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements.

The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France’s Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed.

Starting Monday, the pass will be required to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls and theme parks with capacity for more than 50 people.

Polls show that most people in France support the health passes, which are issued to individuals either vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have proof of recovering from COVID-19 or negative test results. Opponents say the pass requirement limits their freedom and implicitly renders vaccines obligatory.

Some demonstrators are also protesting the government making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for health care workers by Sept. 15.

___

The seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 in the U.S., returning to levels not seen since the winter surge.

Cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed in the last month, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. The country was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143.

The virus is spreading quickly through unvaccinated populations, especially in the Deep South. Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi have had hospitals overrun with patients.

The U.S. first crossed the 100,000 average number in November and peaked at about 250,000 in early January before bottoming out in late June.

___

LONDON — A British scientist who gained prominence for issuing dire warnings about the spread of COVID-19 said Saturday the U.K. is unlikely to need future lockdowns, although new infections may rise significantly as social interactions increase.

Professor Neil Ferguson, an infectious disease expert at Imperial College London, told The Times of London that Britain is likely to move to a situation where the disease can be managed by vaccinations rather than “crisis measures” such as lockdowns.

“I wouldn’t rule it out altogether, but I think it’s unlikely we will need a new lockdown or even social-distancing measures of the type we’ve had so far,’’ he said. “The caveat to that is, of course, if the virus changes substantially.”

Data released Friday showed the latest virus surge in the U.K. has eased, with the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 falling in most parts of the country. Based on its weekly survey of infection levels, the Office for National Statistics said infection rates appeared to be falling in England, Scotland and Wales, though not in Northern Ireland, with the biggest declines in younger age groups.

Public health experts credit the U.K.’s successful nationwide vaccination program for slowing the spread of COVID-19 even in the face of the more infectious delta variant,

___

MEXICO CITY — Mexico City and a half-dozen of the country’s 32 states are now on “red” alert as COVID-19 infections rose to their highest level ever.

As of Friday, Mexico had over 144,000 active coronavirus cases nationwide, 4.6% more than the previous peak during the country’s surge in January.

The country has seen 243,733 test-confirmed deaths but does little testing; studies of death certificates indicate the real toll is nearly 370,000.

Nearly a quarter of Mexico is now on the highest level of alert, which requires some non-essential businesses to close and forces others to serve fewer customers at a time.

The federal Health Department said the capital is “red” on a color-coded alert system for the pandemic, but Mexico City officials claimed they were still on orange level, which allows wider business activity.

“We do not believe we should close economic activities, but rather accelerate the pace of vaccination,” Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

___

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut has become the latest U.S. state to mandate that workers in nursing homes be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday directed an executive order that requires all employees of long-term care facilities to receive at least the first dose of a vaccine by Sept. 7.

In a statement, he said it would “absolutely irresponsible” for staffers not to be vaccinated, given the vulnerability of the people in their care.

According to Lamont’s release, more than half of all nursing homes in Connecticut have a staff vaccination rate lower than 75%. Connecticut joins at least five other states that have issued similar mandates.

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The state of California has announced another round of coronavirus vaccine incentives.

The California Department of Health Care Services on Friday said it would spend $350 million to vaccinate more people on the state’s Medicaid program. Medicaid is the joint state and federal health insurance program for people who are disabled or have low incomes.

About 76% of California residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. But only 45% of the state’s Medicaid population has been vaccinated.

The new incentives include up to $50 grocery store gift cards. About 13.8 million people are enrolled in California’s Medicaid program.

_

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Automakers urge greater government investment to meet Biden's EV sales target

    President Joe Biden is expected to set an ambitious new target for half of all new auto sales in the U.S. to be low- or zero-emission by 2030, a plan that has received tentative support from the Big Three automakers pending what they say will require hefty government support. General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler) issued a joint statement Thursday that they had “shared aspiration[s]” to achieve a 40% to 50% share of electric in new vehicle sales by the end of the decade, with the caveat that such a target “can be achieved only with the timely deployment of the full suite of electrification policies committed to by the Administration in the Build Back Better Plan.”

  • Synchronised swimming-Russian team continue golden run, China win silver

    TOKYO (Reuters) -With a high-powered, tightly-swum routine, Svetlana Romashina claimed a seventh Olympic gold medal with her Russian team as they won the synchronised swimming final on Saturday to continue a golden run stretching back to the 2000 Sydney Games. Romashina, 31 and the veteran of four Olympics, this week became the most decorated Olympian in synchronised swimming when she won the duet competition with an edgy, spider-themed routine. The athletes from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) topped the podium for the sixth time in succession with a combined 196.0979 out of a possible 200, outclassing the rest of the field with a powerful routine that included high lifts and swimmers rising from the water standing on a team mate's foot.

  • Florida sues owner of Piney Point over massive wastewater leak

    The state says that if the company continues to operate the former phosphate mining facility, "irreparable harm is likely to occur."

  • Blinken says U.S. is concerned about the "rapid growth" of China's nuclear arsenal

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken told foreign ministers from Southeast Asian countries on Friday that the United States is concerned about the rapid growth of China's nuclear arsenal.Why it matters: The U.S. maintains no arms control agreements with China, though Washington has repeatedly encouraged Beijing to join its efforts alongside Russia in trilateral treaties to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • COVID vaccines show the promise and limits of tech fixes

    COVID-19 vaccines are about as effective as a single technological solution to a major threat can be — and our struggles to adopt and distribute the shots demonstrate their limits.Why it matters: The pandemic is just one of many global challenges we'll face in the years ahead, but technofixes alone can't save us without a supportive social and political structure.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Amid rising conce

  • White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge

    The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.

  • Matt Gaetz premieres podcast with lengthy defense and spin against allegations

    Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz premiered a podcast on Thursday on which he spent more than 15 minutes defending himself against allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, poking holes in news stories, and painting a picture of a conspiracy to take him down while at the same time avoiding key details from reports about the investigation.

  • Seidel earns marathon bronze, predicted medal in 4th grade

    Maybe the person most surprised by the bronze medal in the women's Olympic marathon was the bronze medalist herself, Molly Seidel. For a class project, Seidel scribbled in black ink on the back of a decorated card: "I wish I will make it into the Olympics and win a gold medal.” Seidel finished behind Kenyan marathoners Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei on a sweltering Saturday run through the streets of Sapporo at the Tokyo Games.

  • Diver Tom Daley Adds Another Medal with Bronze Win in 10m Platform

    The 27-year-old diver earned a bronze in the men's 10m platform final on Saturday afternoon in Tokyo

  • Factbox-COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to vaccine requirements

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant has prompted public and private employers and schools to mandate coronavirus vaccines, drawing legal challenges from civil libertarians and vaccine skeptics. More than 500 colleges and universities have imposed vaccine requirements and lawsuits have been filed against Loyola Marymount University, George Mason University, University of Massachusetts and the California State University system. The only ruling so far involved Indiana University, which was sued by eight students who claimed their 14th Amendment right to bodily autonomy and due process was violated by the state university's requirement.

  • Why experts say even vaccinated people need to mask up during a Delta surge

    As the Delta variant pushes COVID-19 infection rates higher across the country, experts say this is the wrong time to discourage universal masking.

  • Team USA Shoots for Seventh Consecutive Gold Medal in Women's Basketball

    The U.S. womens basketball team looks to win a gold medal for the seventh straight Olympics when they take the court on Saturday night.

  • Olympics-Rhythmic Gymnastics-Israel's Ashram claims individual gold, ending Russian dominance

    Israel's Linoy Ashram won the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics gold medal on Saturday, breaking a Russian stranglehold on the Olympic title that stretched back to 2000. An Olympic medal event since 1984, rhythmic gymnastics sees athletes perform exquisite contortions and manoeuvres to music while using hoops, balls, clubs or ribbons. The Israeli ended the competition with 107.800 points, narrowly beating three-time all-around world champion Dina Averina, who took the silver with 107.650.

  • The 5 most common COVID-19 symptoms based on your vaccination status, in one chart

    Fully vaccinated people are more likely to report loss of smell. Unvaccinated people are more likely to report fevers.

  • Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

    A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

  • We are failing at COVID at exactly the wrong time. Time for some truth.

    This thing isn't done. Not by a long shot. So we need to be honest about where the pandemic stands and what we need to do about it.

  • Sturgis Rally Death Cult Pits Nurses Against Panicked Docs

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Getty/Allie Geier-Barlow, Monument HealthSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally opens Friday, and that means hundreds of thousands of bikers roaring through South Dakota’s rugged Black Hills.They come for the beauty, the beer, and the concerts featuring faded rock stars. They do not come for the COVID-19—though that may not be up to them after last year’s event was widely derided as a superspreader fiasco.Still, health-care w

  • Understanding Ocular Migraine: Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

    “Ocular migraine” can be a confusing term to understand. Here's what to know.

  • Mary Trump Reveals Her Uncle’s Callous Comment That ‘Sent A Chill Down My Spine’

    It was a family saying that always showed "a cruel indifference to somebody else in despair," said Donald Trump's niece.

  • Coronavirus latest news: My prediction of 100,000 cases per day was wrong, admits Professor Neil Ferguson

    Vaccine rollout among young adults stalls Aide tests positive but PM won't self-isolate Schools jump gun on child vaccinations Ministers move on rip-off travel test firms ‘Secretive’ SNP restriction plans under fire