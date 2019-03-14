The Latest: URI got positive Georgetown coach recommendation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a college admissions bribery scandal that has led to charges against coaches and celebrities (all times local):

2 p.m.

The University of Rhode Island says its athletic director called Georgetown University's athletic director this year before hiring a tennis coach now implicated in a college admissions scheme and received a positive recommendation.

Court documents allege Gordon Ernst was paid more than $2.7 million and designated at least 12 applicants as recruits, facilitating their admission to Georgetown.

Georgetown spokeswoman Meghan Dubyak said this week that Ernst has not coached there since 2017 after an investigation found he violated university admissions rules.

URI said in a statement Thursday that its athletic director contacted Georgetown in July. URI spokesman Dave Lavalee says the university was not told about the 2017 admission rules violations.

The statement also says URI also reached three out of four of Ernst's references, who gave him positive recommendations, and a background check showed no criminal history.

Ernst was hired in Rhode Island in August. He has been placed on administrative leave.

___

1:25 p.m.

A Brown University spokesman says the Ivy League school has completed "a case-by-case review" of its athletes, which "generated zero concerns" related to the college admissions scandal.

Brian Clark said Thursday that the review looked at every varsity athlete admitted and enrolled as part of the athletic recruitment process over the last four years.

He says it's part of an effort to verify the integrity of the admissions process.

Golfer Phil Mickelson on Thursday said his family hired the man at the center of the alleged scheme, William "Rick" Singer, but emphasized they were not involved in any fraud.

Mickelson's daughter attends Brown.

Asked about her, Clark declined to disclose student names but said university officials reviewed a student's application material and academic credentials and that the review "raised no concerns at all."

___

12:45 p.m.

Cosmetics company Sephora says it's dropping its social-media relationship with actress Lori Loughlin's daughter after her parents were charged in a bribery scheme to get her into college.

Paris-based Sephora says in a statement Thursday that after reviewing the developments, the company has ended its partnership with 19-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli "effective immediately."

Giannulli is a social media star with millions of followers and frequently pushes products online.

Her father is fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and her parents are among 50 people arrested in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

Prosecutors allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.

An attorney representing her parents didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

___

12:25 p.m.

Golfer Phil Mickelson says he is among "thousands" who used a college consulting company accused of orchestrating a massive bribery scheme.

Mickelson said on Twitter Thursday that his family was "shocked" by the recent revelations about William "Rick" Singer. Mickelson emphasized that his family was not involved in any fraud.

The golfer has not been charged with a crime or implicated in the bribery scandal.

Federal prosecutors say Singer led a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed sports coaches and other officials to get their children into elite universities. More than 50 people have been charged.

Mickelson's daughter attends Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

The university did not respond to a request for comment.

___

12:20 p.m.

Lawyers suing universities in a college admissions scandal have revised their lawsuit to include plaintiffs from less prestigious schools.

The attorneys filed an amended lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco on Thursday.

The original suit was filed on behalf of two Stanford University students who claimed they were harmed because they were denied a fair opportunity for admission to schools to which they applied.

Legal experts said that was a hard argument to make since the two students, Erica Olsen and Kalea Woods, got into the elite college.

The revised lawsuit drops Olsen and includes students from Tulane University, an unnamed community college and Rutgers University.