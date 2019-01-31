The Latest: Valero stops importing Venezuela crude oil

People chant anti-government slogans in a walkout against President Nicolas Maduro, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Venezuelans are exiting their homes and workplaces in a walkout organized by the opposition to demand that Maduro leave power. (AP Photo/Boris Vergara)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A key U.S. customer for Venezuelan oil says it has stopped importing crude from the South American country due to recently imposed U.S. sanctions.

Valero Energy Corp. said it stopped taking deliveries of Venezuelan crude oil after the Trump administration slapped sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.

Valero Senior Vice President Gary Simmons said the San Antonio, Texas, refinery is focused on finding an alternative to cover its next 30-day supply plan. Simmons said Venezuela has supplied 20 percent of the heavy sour crude the company runs in its refineries.

He also said that Valero had been putting alternatives in place due to Venezuela's declining oil production but the company "still has some holes to fill in our supply plan."

Simmons spoke Thursday on a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

___

2 p.m.

Spain's state-run EFE news agency says three of its journalists have been freed after being detained overnight in Venezuela's capital.

EFE reported Thursday that the journalists are with Spain's assistant consul in Venezuela.

According to the news agency, Colombian photographer Leonardo Munoz disappeared Wednesday while on assignment and two other journalists were later taken from their office by members of Venezuela's intelligence agency.

Two French journalists were also freed from detention on Thursday, and two Chilean journalists were ordered deported.

A union for Venezuelan journalists says that officials detained 19 journalists in January as the nation reels from political unrest.

Venezuelan foreign minister Jorge Arreaza says that "as in any country in the world" international journalists need to be accredited by the consulates in their countries in order to avoid "unnecessary inconveniences."

___

1:40 p.m.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said security forces showed up at his wife's apartment in an attempt to intimidate him.

"The dictatorship thinks it can intimidate us," Guaido said at the end of a speech Thursday to present the opposition's plan to rescue Venezuela from its economic crisis.

He said his 20-month-old daughter was at the Caracas apartment.

Neighbors immediately rushed to the high-rise apartment building banging pots and pans.

The police appeared to leave shortly after they arrived.

___

1 p.m.

A media outlet in France says two French journalists have been freed from detention in Venezuela.

The official Twitter account of the TMC television program Quotidien tweeted Thursday that Baptiste des Monstiers and Pierre Caille had been released by Venezuelan authorities and "will soon return to Paris."

The journalists were arrested Tuesday.

Earlier Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry said it had been in contact with Caracas and had demanded their release "since the moment our compatriots were arrested." It did not suggest a motive for the arrests or provide further information.

Jorge Arreaza, the foreign minister of embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has blamed foreign journalists for entering the country without work permits.

___

12:50 p.m.

Venezuelan officials say security forces have taken down a "terrorists" group backed by political opponents plotting to assassinate embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said Thursday that retired National Guard Col. Oswaldo Garcia Palomo was among those detained.

Garcia Palomo has been an outspoken critic of Maduro who for months has openly declared his intentions to amass a military force in exile to remove Maduro from power.

Palomo's wife Sorbay Padilla has said that she last heard from him Sunday after he entered the country clandestinely from Colombia.

Reverol accuses Colombian intelligence, the CIA and exiled Venezuelan lawmaker Julio Borges of being behind the alleged mercenary group.

He says security forces seized two rifles and 500 armbands bearing the letters "OC," which he says stands for "Operation Constitution."

___

10:45 a.m.

The French Foreign Ministry says it has demanded that Venezuelan authorities release two French journalists working for television channel TMC.

The journalists were arrested on Tuesday.

In a press statement Thursday, the Quai d'Orsay said it has been in contact with officials in Caracas "since the moment our compatriots were arrested."