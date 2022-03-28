Latest victim in string of Lynnwood burglaries says nearly $100,000 worth of cash, items stolen

The latest victim in a string of similar burglaries in Lynnwood estimates nearly $100,000 worth of cash and items were stolen from his home.

Lynnwood police said the March 12 burglary in the 17000 block of 34th Place West was similar to other recent burglaries in which back windows or glass doors were shattered, and cash, electronics and jewelry were stolen.

The homeowner said after he was gone for several days, he returned home to discover his house had been ransacked.

As with some of the other burglaries, an unfamiliar black sedan was seen in the area.

Detectives are working to determine if the burglaries are related.

Police reminded residents that they shouldn’t keep large amounts of cash in their homes.

