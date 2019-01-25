The Latest: Lawyer says Stone expected to be released soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on ex-Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone's arrest in the special counsel's Russia probe (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

An attorney for Roger Stone says the former Trump campaign adviser is expected to be released from custody shortly.

Defense lawyer Robert Buschel says Stone will be released from a Florida courthouse on a $250,000 personal surety bond.

Stone was arrested early Friday at his Fort Lauderdale home. He's been charged with witness tampering, obstruction and lying to Congress in the special counsel's Russia investigation but has long maintained he's innocent.

Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow told Stone he couldn't contact any witnesses in the case. His travel is also restricted to South Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

A handful of protesters gathered outside the courthouse as Stone faced a judge. They held signs that read "Traitor" and "Lock him up."

They are playing the Beatles' "Back in the USSR" on a loudspeaker as they await Stone's emergence.

___

11:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is responding to the arrest in Florida of longtime associate Roger Stone, tweeting that the special counsel's Russia probe is the "Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION!"

Trump also tweets that "Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better."

He complains "who alerted CNN to be there?" in an apparent reference to the network's footage of Stone's pre-dawn arrest at his Fort Lauderdale home.

Stone is a former Trump campaign adviser. He's the sixth Trump associate charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign and possible coordination with Russian efforts to sway the 2016 election.

Stone has long denied wrongdoing. The charges against him do not accuse him of participating in any conspiracy with Russia.

The Mueller investigation has produced charges against dozens of people.

___

11:30 a.m.

A judge has set a $250,000 bond for former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone.

Stone appeared in court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. He did not enter a plea.

Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow told Stone he could not travel outside of South Florida, Washington, D.C. and New York City. Stone was also told he could not have any contact with any witnesses.

Prosecutors also asked that Stone undergo a drug test and his attorney did not object.

He was arrested in an early morning raid at his Florida home on charges of witness tampering, obstruction and lying to Congress.

Stone is the sixth Trump associate to be charged in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

__

11:05 a.m.

Roger Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, has arrived at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he faces charges filed in the Russia investigation.

Stone was dressed Friday in a dark blue polo shirt and jeans and was shackled. He was arrested in an early morning raid at his Florida home on charges of witness tampering, obstruction and lying to Congress.

He is the sixth Trump associate charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign and possible coordination with Russian efforts to sway the 2016 election.

Stone has previously denied wrongdoing. The charges against him do not accuse him of participating in any conspiracy with Russia.

___

10:50 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House "will have to get to the truth" about election interference after Roger Stone was arrested as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, was indicted on charges that he lied to a House committee and obstructed Mueller's investigation. Pelosi said Friday it's "very interesting to see the kinds of people" Trump has associated with.

The indictment says Stone had conversations during the 2016 presidential campaign involving WikiLeaks, a website that published stolen Democratic emails. Mueller's office has said the emails were hacked by Russian intelligence officers.

Pelosi said "this connection to the integrity of our elections is obviously something we have to get the truth about."

The indictment against Stone does not accuse Trump of any wrongdoing.

__

10:45 a.m.

A lawyer for President Donald Trump says the indictment against Roger Stone "does not allege Russian collusion by Roger Stone or anyone else."