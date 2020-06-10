The Latest: Museums interested in preserving protest signs

Wendy Long, left, and Sister Mamie, repost signs that were removed form the Lafayette Park parameter fence at the site of protests, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, near the White House in Washington. The protests began over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— George Floyd's brother gives emotional testimony on Capitol Hill.

— Museums interested in preserving artifacts from protests in nation's capital.

— Minneapolis police department withdraws from union contract negotiations to begin reforms.

— Los Angeles Police Department investigating 56 allegations of misconduct during recent protests.

___

WASHINGTON — Volunteers on the scene in the nation's capital are working to gather and preserve hundreds of items that were posted during days of protests over the death of George Floyd in police hands in Minnesota.

Hundreds of signs and posters that had been on the fence enclosing Lafayette Square near the White House have been moved across the street and taped to the walls of a construction site, or strung together and hung from trees lining the street.

At the volunteer medical tents on Wednesday, the call went out for more string to continue hanging up protest art.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Smithsonian have expressed an interest in preserving the artifacts. A spokesman for the National Museum of African American History and Culture says curators from three different parts of the Smithsonian network visited the scene Wednesday.

___

TACOMA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered an independent investigation into the death of a man in the custody of Tacoma police.

The move comes after new information emerged this week that at least one sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper were at the scene when the man, Manuel Ellis, was detained and died on March 3. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Inslee said Wednesday that officials are working to determine who will conduct the investigation and who will make charging decisions. He said the goal is to make sure that the work is “done free of conflicts of interest.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department had been close to finishing an investigation, and a briefing with the prosecuting attorney was scheduled for Wednesday. It was canceled.

The police department has identified the four officers involved in restraining Ellis. They were put on administrative leave last week after the autopsy results were made public.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and the victim’s family have called for those officers to be fired and arrested.

___

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating 56 allegations of misconduct during protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Of the 56 investigations, 28 involve alleged uses of force, the LAPD said Wednesday in a statement. Seven officers have been taken out of the field.

The agency has tasked 40 investigators with looking into allegations of misconduct and excessive force, as well as violations of departmental policy, during the protests.

While most protests have been peaceful, there were violent clashes with police and businesses were vandalized.

___

SEATTLE — School leaders are booting officers off Seattle campuses for a year while the district re-evaluates its partnership with the Police Department.

Seattle Superintendent Denise Juneau shared the decision Tuesday in a letter to families. It’s part of the fallout over the city’s handling of recent protests against racial injustice and police brutality, which have at times devolved into violence and looting in the wake of the death of George Floyd on a Minneapolis street. He died Memorial Day while in police custody.

There have been calls to defund the Seattle Police Department, which has been criticized for using tear gas, pepper spray and other force against demonstrators.

Schools spokesman Tim Robinson said Juneau made the decision after meeting with the police chief, though details of the plan are still being finalized.

___

DENVER — A fire chief in a small Colorado town has resigned after posting a comment on Facebook saying he would spray protesters with high pressure water hoses for fun.

Lyons Fire Chief J.J. Hoffman resigned Tuesday over the comment he made last month in response to someone else’s Facebook post that said Denver police should “wash all this human trash into the gutter.”

Hoffman said his comment was made in jest and issued a formal apology on June 1.

Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Singer said the apology was not enough and that Hoffman had lost credibility and the public’s trust. Singer asked the NAACP to investigate.