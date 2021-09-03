The Latest: UN agency says air pollutants dropped in 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA — The U.N. weather agency says the world experienced a brief, sharp drop in emissions of air pollutants last year amid lockdown measures and travel restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Meteorological Organization, releasing its first air quality and climate bulletin on Friday, said the decline was especially noticeable in urban areas, but it cautioned that reductions in pollution were patchy.

Many parts of the world showed pollution levels that outpaced air quality guidelines, and some types of pollutants emerged at even higher levels, the Geneva-based agency said.

WMO cited drops in average nitrous oxide levels of up to nearly 70% during full lockdowns last year, compared to the same periods from 2015 to 2019. But ozone levels, for example, stayed at similar levels or even rose.

“A pandemic is not a substitute for sustained and systematic action to tackle major drivers of both population and climate change and so safeguard the health of both people and planet,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— With ICUs at Idaho hospital full, doctors brace for need to conserve resources for patients most likely to survive

— Kim orders tougher epidemic prevention after North Korea turned down some vaccines

— Britain sends Australia 4 million Pfizer doses in swap as it copes with delta surge

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronvirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BRUSSELS — The European Union says it’s reached an agreement with drugmaker AstraZeneca to end their legal battle over the slow delivery of the Anglo-Swedish company’s coronavirus vaccine.

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, said Friday that AstraZeneca made a “firm commitment” to deliver a total of 300 million vaccine doses by next March.

The commission says the agreement involves the pharmaceutical company providing 135 million doses by the end of this year plus another 65 million doses in the first quarter of 2022.

Brussels says the deliveries would respect an advance purchasing agreement the EU reached with AstraZeneca a year ago. Tens of millions of doses already have been supplied to EU member nations, but not as many as the 27-nation bloc expected.

AstraZeneca was seen as a key pillar of the EU’s vaccine rollout. The legal tussle over delivery obligations tarnished the company’s image, but the commission has no issue with the quality of the firm’s vaccines.

___

BERLIN — Schools, care homes and kindergartens in Germany will soon be able to demand that their employees tell them whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The country's governing parties agreed late Thursday to endorse the authorization for employers, citing the need to protect particularly vulnerable sections of the population from infection.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the agreement was “an important first step.” He urged the center-left Social Democrats to give up their opposition to expanding the measure to other employers.

___

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea will extend coronavirus restrictions in the greater capital area for at least another month as the nation grapples with its worst surge a few weeks before its biggest holiday of the year.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol on Friday acknowledged the prolonged virus restrictions were hurting livelihoods but said the pace of transmissions was too “dangerous” for officials to consider easing distancing measures.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, the 59th consecutive day it has confirmed more than 1,000. Only 38% of South Korea's population of more than 51 million is fully vaccinated.

The Level 4 rules enforced in Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas are the highest level short of a lockdown and prohibit private social gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m.

But Kwon said the limit will be raised to six people if at least four of them are fully vaccinated, All indoor dining at restaurants and cafes will be banned after 10 p.m.

Kwon said officials will limit occupancy in trains and passenger vessels during the Chuseok holiday period, the Korean version of Thanksgiving. The holiday falls on Sept. 21.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The number of new coronavirus cases in New Zealand fell significantly on Friday, raising hopes among health officials that they have contained an Auckland outbreak of the delta variant.

Officials recorded 28 new local cases, down from 49 a day earlier and more than 80 a day during the peak last month.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the results were encouraging, but the job was not yet done.

Auckland remains in a strict lockdown while other parts of the country are also in lockdown but have eased some restrictions.

New Zealand has opted for a strategy of trying to eliminate the virus entirely, while at the same time trying to increase vaccination rates. About 48% of the population of 5 million have had at least one dose.

___

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has begun vaccinating 20-somethings as it nears full vaccination of older people and struggles with a surge of delta variant infections.

The health ministry says 3.7 million people are in the 20-30 age group and they plan to complete their inoculation before the end of October.

Nearly 14.6 million of Sri Lanka's 22 million people are older than 30 and will be fully vaccinated this month.

Sri Lanka has expedited the inoculation drive as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are surging. Doctors and trade unions have warned that hospitals and morgues are reaching their maximum capacities.

The island nation imposed its most recent lockdown on Aug. 20 and it will run through Monday.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 444,130 infections and 9,400 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

___

LAS VEGAS — Nevada hospitals are seeing a severe shortage of nurses and some northern Nevada hospitals are nearly out of staffed beds for patients, state health officials said Thursday.

Nevada had a shortage of nurses even before the pandemic, when each wave of cases and crush of hospitalizations left nurses demoralized and drove some to leave the profession.

Nevada, like other states, is struggling to attract traveling nurses to help bolster their staffs.

Dr. Chris Lake with the Nevada Hospital Association said Thursday the issue has been compounded by the number of people who are unvaccinated and end up in the hospital or intensive care unit.

About 53% of all eligible Nevadans are fully vaccinated.

Lake said northern Nevada has been further squeezed by the major wildfire bearing down on South Lake Tahoe, which prompted the city’s hospital to evacuate dozens of its patients to nearby hospitals.

___

ATLANTA — U.S. states with high COVID-19 vaccination rates are protecting children from hospitalization, according to an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Cases, emergency room visits and hospitalizations are much lower among children in communities with higher vaccination rates,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday at a White House briefing.

In August, the hospitalization rate among children was nearly four times higher in states with the lowest vaccine coverage compared to states with high coverage, Walensky said.

The hospitalization rate in unvaccinated adolescents was nearly 10 times higher in July than among fully vaccinated adolescents, Walensky said, citing a second study. Both papers are set to be published Friday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Children under age 12 are not yet eligible for the shots. Vaccination of adults and teens slows the spread of the virus in a community, making it less likely a child will catch it from someone close to them.

___

O’FALLON, Mo. — Children are making up an increasing number of patients filling Missouri hospitals during the summer COVID-19 surge, and some doctors worry that the return to school will lead to more illnesses.

The fast-spreading delta variant combined with low vaccination rates across Missouri to create a new wave of the COVID-19 outbreak that began in June and still persists. One difference this time: Children are more prone to get sick.

The number of children in the St. Louis region hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a record 31 on Wednesday before dipping slightly to 27 on Thursday. Ten of the sick children, ages 18 and under, remain in intensive care units.

In the Kansas City area, Children’s Mercy Hospital reached its capacity on Monday. Dr. Barbara Pahud, director of research for infectious diseases, urged parents to have their kids take precautions as they return to school, including vaccinations for those 12 and older.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China faces difficulties in expanding COVID-19 vaccination drive, official says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is facing growing difficulties in expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination drive, but it will continue to inoculate more people and step up the programme of booster shots, a health official said on Friday. Zheng Zhongwei, an official at the National Health Commission, did not specify the obstacles but stressed that those who have not been vaccinated could not rely on being protected by those who have had the shots amid concerns over the highly transmissible Delta variant. "Recently, as (pushing vaccination work) came to the later stage, it has become increasingly difficult," Zheng said at a health forum.

  • Elephant Brothers Born at Animal Orphanage Are Sri Lanka's First Elephant Twins in 80 Years

    "The babies are relatively small, but they are healthy," said the head of the orphanage

  • New Zealand says fall in COVID-19 cases shows Delta lockdown working

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand reported a drop in new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, which authorities said was a sign that a nationwide lockdown was helping to limit spread of the infectious Delta variant. Barring a few cases in February, New Zealand had been largely free of coronavirus until the Delta outbreak prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order the snap lockdown last month. Authorities reported 49 new infections in the outbreak epicentre of Auckland, a fall from 75 on Wednesday, taking the tally to 736.

  • Police in New Zealand kill "extremist" who stabbed six in supermarket

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand police on Friday shot and killed a knife-wielding "extremist" who was known to authorities, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, after he stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket. The attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been in New Zealand for 10 years, was inspired by the Islamic State militant group and was being monitored constantly, Ardern said. "A violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders," Ardern told a briefing.

  • New Zealand sees success in curbing Delta outbreak as new cases plunge

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a big drop compared to the last few days, as authorities said the country was breaking the chain of transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus. Authorities said 27 new cases were in Auckland and one was in Wellington. Friday's numbers were lower than 49 new cases reported on Thursday and 75 the day before.

  • Reaction to New Zealand's supermarket attack by 'violent extremist'

    The attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been in New Zealand for 10 years, was inspired by the Islamic State militant group and was being monitored constantly, Ardern said. Following are comments from witnesses and others to the attack in the New Lynn supermarket in the city of Auckland.

  • Fernando ton powers Sri Lanka to 300-9 in S. Africa ODI

    Opening batsman Avishka Fernando hit a sparkling century to help Sri Lanka post 300 for nine in the first one-day international against South Africa on Thursday.

  • Hiring might have slowed in August in face of delta variant

    A stretch of robust hiring over the past few months may have slowed in August at a time when the delta variant's spread has discouraged some Americans from flying, shopping and eating out. Economists have forecast that employers added 750,000 jobs in August, according to the data provider FactSet.

  • Mexico president says containing migrants not enough

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed frustration with a strategy of containing migrants in the south on Thursday and said he would write to U.S. President Joe Biden to insist that country contribute to his favorite development projects in the region. The president’s comments came after days of groups of 200 to 300 migrants walking out of the southern city of Tapachula. Mexico’s National Guard and immigration agents have broken up the groups and detained many, in some cases using force that drew heavy criticism.

  • Excitement meets worry as European kids head back to school

    English educator Richard Sheriff watched this week as a group of energetic 11-year-olds entered their new secondary school for the first time — finding their classrooms, eating in the cafeteria, racing around the halls. The familiar rituals of a school sparking back to life were especially poignant after a year and a half of disruption driven by the coronavirus pandemic, said Sheriff, head of the Red Kite Learning Trust, a group of primary and secondary schools in the Yorkshire region.

  • Seeking digital data, the Jan. 6 committee has riled Republicans. Here's what it's looking for

    Legislators looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection have asked tech platforms and telecom companies to hold onto records of certain members of Congress. What kind of data are they looking for?

  • Yoshihide Suga, the prime minister of Japan, is set to resign after one year in office

    Suga told members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday that he will not run in the party's upcoming presidential election.

  • Young Africans struggle with jobs, education amid pandemic

    The future looked promising for Tinashe Mapuranga, an intern at a leading bank in Zimbabwe who appeared set to get a staff position as soon as he completed his college degree. The study was conducted in major urban and trading centers in Angola, Congo, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia.

  • What You Need to Know About Melioidosis, the Rare Bacterial Infection the CDC Is Warning About

    The CDC is warning about the spread of melioidosis in four states.

  • Oklahoma's ERs are so backed up with people overdosing on ivermectin, gunshot victims are having to wait to be treated

    An emergency room doctor told local news channel KFOR-TV that he saw "scary" instances of "people coming in with vision loss" after taking ivermectin.

  • Inside a Florida Hospital Full of Dying, Unvaxxed Thirtysomethings

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyMIAMI—After ending a 12-hour shift on Sunday, an intensive-care unit nurse at Baptist Hospital was ready to put August behind her.The nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she did not have permission from the hospital to speak to reporters, said the past month was the worst of the pandemic so far—echoing the horrific hard numbers in the state.“It’s horrible,” the nurse told The Daily Beast. “I’ve never bagged so many t

  • What Are The Odds You've Been Exposed To COVID And Just Didn't Get Sick?

    The delta variant is everywhere. Here's how well experts feel the vaccines and our immunity are working against it right now.

  • A deadly salmonella outbreak spanning 47 states gets linked to backyard chickens and ducks

    Cases and hospitalizations that mushroomed over the last month of this year’s salmonella outbreak traced back to chickens and ducks kept as pets or food producers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Tuesday update.

  • What to Know About Mu, a New Covid Variant Detected in 39 Countries

    The Mu variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 that is now responsible for a growing proportion of cases in Colombia, and which has been detected in 39 countries around the world, is now a "variant of interest."

  • ‘His worst fear was realized.’ Fort Worth BBQ owner dies of COVID between vaccine doses

    Waldo Strein, 73, who owned Jambo’s Original BBQ Shack in Rendon with his wife Barbie, died of COVID on Monday.