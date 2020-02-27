The Latest: Warren says she got results post-financial crash

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden meets with attendees during a campaign event, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest (all times local):

10 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren is back in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday and telling supporters that it was she -- and not Bernie Sanders -- who got results after the 2008 financial crash.

The Massachusetts senator on Thursday told a crowd in San Antonio that Democrats “can’t have a nominee who has great ideas but no record for getting anything done.” Warren said she and Sanders agree on many ideas, including a desire to rein in Wall Street a decade ago.

But she said it was she who delivered by pushing to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the watchdog agency that she considers the highlight of her career.

It was Warren’s fifth trip to Texas, and she’s scheduled to return to Houston this weekend. At stake in Texas on Tuesday is the second biggest haul of delegates behind California.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro warmed up the crowd for Warren. Castro, who endorsed Warren after ending his own presidential bid, is also hitting the road for her across Texas this weekend.

___

7:35 p.m.

A voter has asked Joe Biden in South Carolina about trips to South Africa he's recalled in recent weeks on the presidential campaign trail, with some controversy over his recollections.

On Thursday, however, Biden did not claim that he was arrested trying to see the imprisoned Nelson Mandela, a prisoner during apartheid and later the first post-apartheid black president of South Africa.

Biden has introduced the supposed "arrest" multiple times recently as he's campaigned, despite never having mentioned it in his memoirs or producing any record of it.

At least one other official involved in his trips, former Ambassador Andrew Young, has said publicly that he doesn't know what the former vice president might have been referencing.

Biden campaign aides said after Tuesday night's debate that Biden was referring to being "separated" for a period of time from some others in a U.S. delegation.

In Conway, Biden stuck to praising Mandela for healing his country rather than emerging from prison embittered.

___

7:05 p.m.

Joe Biden told more than 600 people gathered at Coastal Carolina University that unifying the U.S. electorate will be the next president's biggest challenge but most necessary job. His unspoken subtext: Bernie Sanders can't do it.

"This nation isn’t looking for a revolution. It’s looking for results," the former vice president said Thursday in South Carolina. Later, Biden added, "Democracies require consensus. Otherwise, it's just an abuse of power by a president, Democrat or Republican."

Biden didn't mention his Democratic rival Sanders by name. The Vermont senator's call for a "political revolution" fueled his insurgent-but-unsuccessful 2016 bid for the nomination and now has him as the 2020 front-runner after three contests. Biden is looking to win in South Carolina to cap Sanders' rise and make the nominating fight a legitimate two-man race.

Biden is widely viewed as the favorite in South Carolina based on his strength with African American voters. Actress Vivica Fox introduced Biden in Conway, stressing Biden's loyalty to former President Barack Obama, the nation's first black president.

"He had Obama’s back for eight years. Eight years," Fox said. “Those two men worked hard to get our country back on track.”

___

3:20 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be spending Tuesday night in Florida, a state that won’t hold its primary for another two weeks.

The upcoming Tuesday election, called Super Tuesday, is the first time Bloomberg will be on ballots. Fourteen states, including delegate-rich California and Texas, will vote that day.

Bloomberg’s decision to spend the evening in Florida shows he’s confident his campaign will continue regardless of Tuesday’s results. His campaign views Florida as a battleground state in the general election and believe Bloomberg is poised to do well in such states with his anti-Trump message.

Florida’s primary will be held March 17.

___

3:15 p.m.

Mike Bloomberg’s Democratic presidential campaign has released more information about his heart health and urged his rival Bernie Sanders to do the same.

A letter signed by Bloomberg’s doctor says he underwent cardiac stress testing and an echocardiogram in July. It shows normal function of his left ventricular, “excellent exercise capacity,” and a left ventricular ejection fraction of 60 to 65%, which is in the normal range. The letter notes that Bloomberg had a stent placed for a blocked coronary artery in 2000.