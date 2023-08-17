Warm temps expected in SoCal Thursday but weekend will bring rain
Southern California will see hot temperatures on Thursday, with a storm brewing in the Pacific that could bring rain and big waves over the weekend.
Southern California will see hot temperatures on Thursday, with a storm brewing in the Pacific that could bring rain and big waves over the weekend.
Uruguayan fintech company dLocal saw its stock surge by over 30% on Wednesday on the news that the payments outfit had tapped former Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt as its new co-CEO. Impressively, dLocal reported revenue of $161 million, up 59% year-over-year and 17% quarter-over-quarter. The company also saw a large jump in profits, reporting gross profit of $70.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 43% year-over-year compared to $49.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and up 14% compared to $61.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.
As the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market continues on its slow decline, one of the major players, Splitit, is embarking on an effort to reorganize and pivot. Splitit today announced that it has a $60 million "capital commitment" from strategic investors including Thorney Investment Group, Parea Capital and Motive Partners. Bringing the startup's total raised to around $350 million (assuming the deal goes through), the proceeds will be put toward growth and "supporting the execution of its strategic plan," according to managing director and CEO Nadan Sheth.
Sterling is probably in his final fight in the class, because he’s one of the division’s biggest and making the 135-pound title fight weight limit is becoming more of a chore.
PayPal's new CEO has a tough job ahead of him when he takes the reins from Dan Schulman on Sept. 27.
It serves up hot — or cold! — coffee in under a minute and has over 16,000 perfect reviews.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
When you feel like wastin' away in style, just turn to these to bring Jimmy to you.
Wilson and Stewart faced off in the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, while Thomas has made history this season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde kick off today's discussing FSU's displeasure with the ACC, more potential changes to the CFP & the new documentary about Johnny Manziel.
Another highlight: A streaming stick for $27.
The regulatory approval comes as the largest US crypto exchange squares off against the Securities and Exchange Commission in court.
Celtics training camp is a month and a half away.
Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12 in its last season in the league.
Clinical trials are the cornerstone of modern medical research, serving the evidence required to prove (or disprove) the safety and efficacy of a new treatment. This is something that Lindus Health is setting out to address, touting itself as a "next-gen contract research organization" (CRO) that makes it faster and easier to run clinical trials. The U.K. startup today announced it has raised $18 million in a Series A round of funding from big-name backers including Spotify investor Creandum, and billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel.
Oscar-winner Meryl Streep's acting chops are legendary, but "Only Murders in the Building" proves she's got singing pipes, too.
The controversy around Bud Light continues to weigh on sales for the brand.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves and blackouts, and how to stay safe and cool.
Electrify America, the EV charging company created by Volkswagen in the aftermath of its diesel emissions scandal, said on Tuesday that a new, 75 megawatt solar farm in Southern California is now up and running. Electrify America isn't operating this solar farm. Instead, the company struck a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with renewable energy developer Terra-Gen. It's the latest development in Electrify America's efforts to link itself to renewable energy projects.
If you have an older Samsung foldable phone, tablet or watch, you may soon see some new features trickling down from the latest devices. The company announced today that the One UI 5.1.1 update — Samsung’s latest custom UI sitting atop Android — will roll out soon, bringing enhancements from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series and Watch 6 series to pre-2023 gear. The features will support most of Samsung’s foldable phones and its recent tablets and smartwatches.
It has a four-hour battery life and works as a WiFi extender day-to-day.