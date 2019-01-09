WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the partial government shutdown (all times local):

4 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says Democrats were "unwilling to even negotiate" an end to the partial government shutdown and the standoff over President Donald Trump's desire for a border barrier.

Pence spoke outside the West Wing after a contentious meeting Wednesday between Trump and congressional leaders.

Pence says, "I think the president made his position very clear today that there will be no deal without a wall."

Pence says Trump asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whether she would be willing to agree to funding for a wall or a barrier on the southern border if he re-opened the government quickly.

Pence says, "When she said 'No,' the president said 'Goodbye."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump had a "temper tantrum." Pence says of the president, "I don't recall him ever raising his voice."

__

3:45 p.m.

Top Democrats say President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders as talks to end the partial government shutdown remain at an impasse.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Wednesday's White House meeting whether she would agree to fund his wall.

When she said "no," Schumer says, Trump got up and said, "Then we have nothing to discuss." Schumer says, "And he just walked out."

Schumer is calling Trump's actions "really, really unfortunate."

Trump is also weighing in on the meeting by tweet, calling it "a total waste of time."

He tweets that once Pelosi rejected his long-stalled border wall, he "said bye-bye, nothing else works!"

___

3:15 p.m.

Congressional leaders from both parties have returned to the White House for another round of negotiations with President Donald Trump on the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The two sides have made no apparent progress in the past week, with Trump sticking to his demand of $5.7 billion for a border barrier and Democrats insisting they won't give him the money.

Trump has been making a public case that there is a "crisis" at the southern border. And he's still threatening to declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't get the wall money from them.

He told reporters during a visit to the Capitol earlier Wednesday that he may turn to a declaration "at some point" if top Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi "don't agree" with his assessment about the problems at the border.

__

3 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Republicans are "totally unified" in the shutdown standoff over his long-promised southern border wall, though some GOP lawmakers have been expressing concern about the 19-day partial government closure.

Trump traveled to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with Senate Republicans. He says there was "no discussion about anything other than solidarity."

Trump has been considering a national emergency declaration to bypass Congress to build the wall. He says he "may do that at some point" if he can't get a deal with Democrats.

Trump also plans to meet with top congressional Democrats and Republicans at the White House on Wednesday.

___

1:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump arrived on Capitol Hill claiming he has "tremendous" support as he headed into a meeting with Republican senators uneasy with the government shutdown over his border wall.

Asked how long the shutdown would last, Trump told reporters Wednesday "whatever it takes."

The partial shutdown is now in its 19th day, the second longest ever.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrived for the private lunch meeting with the Senate GOP caucus to shore up support.

Several Republican senators have said the government should be re-opened while talks continue over border security and Trump's demand for money to build the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

___

12:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he thinks he and the Democrats are "getting closer" to a deal to end the budget stalemate that has partially shut down the government despite no evidence that any progress has been made.

And he's suggesting the partial government shutdown could be "a blessing in disguise" because, he suggests, it could lead to a broader immigration deal.

Trump spoke Wednesday during an Oval Office bill signing on anti-human trafficking legislation. It's a day after he delivered a prime-time address trying to make the case for his long-stalled U.S.-Mexico border wall.