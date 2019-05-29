The Latest: Booker says Mueller clearly suggests impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Cory Booker is calling on fellow congressional Democrats "to begin impeachment proceedings immediately" in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller's public statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including the question of whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

The Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey senator tweeted the statement Wednesday after Mueller spoke publicly for the first time since he was appointed two years ago.

Booker has previously declined to press for impeachment. But he said Mueller's statement "makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation" to initiate the impeachment process.

Mueller referred to a Justice Department legal opinion that says "the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing."

___

12:05 p.m.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says special counsel Robert Mueller is moving on with his life "and everyone else should do the same."

Sanders said in her statement that Mueller noted that his office has closed the case.

She said the report indicated there was "no collusion, no conspiracy" and the Justice Department confirmed there was no obstruction.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, however, said in his public statement on Wednesday that his team did not make a determination as to whether Trump committed a crime.

Mueller announced that he is now leaving the Justice Department.

___

11:55 a.m.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says it falls to Congress to respond to the "crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump - and we will do so."

Democratic New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler issued a statement after special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL'-ur) on Wednesday delivered the first public comments about his Russia report, which was issued last month. Mueller says he was constitutionally barred from charging President Donald Trump with a crime but emphasized that his report did not exonerate the Republican president.

Mueller says he does not want to speak further about the probe, despite invitations to do so from Congress. Nadler did not comment on whether he would subpoena Mueller.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt" and tweets, "The case is closed!"

___

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is declaring "The case is closed!" following special counsel Robert Mueller's first public statement since his appointment in the Russia investigation.

Trump tweeted Wednesday following Mueller's remarks that, "Nothing changes from the Mueller Report."

Trump says, "There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you."

Mueller said Wednesday that he believed he was constitutionally barred from charging Trump with a crime but emphasized that his report did not exonerate the Republican president.

Mueller says that if he had had confidence the president clearly did not commit a crime his team would have said so in its report.

Mueller also emphasized that there were "multiple, systematic efforts" to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that that "deserves the attention of every American."

___

11:30 a.m.

Special counsel Robert Mueller says there were "multiple, systematic efforts" to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that "deserves the attention of every American."

Mueller made the comments Wednesday as he ended an almost 10-minute statement about his two-year investigation into Russian election interference and obstruction of justice. Mueller detailed that meddling in an indictment last year, charging 12 Russian military intelligence officers with hacking Democratic email accounts.

Mueller's probe found there was no evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded or conspired with Russia. But a report released at the end of the investigation detailed many contacts between Russia and the campaign.

The Republican president has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt."

___

11:25 a.m.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is not ruling out testifying before Congress but is serving notice that he does not intend to go beyond what has already been revealed in his report.