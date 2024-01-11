Latest: Wind gusts expected for end of week; next week brings frigid temperatures

Forecasters say Greater Cincinnati will see a gusty end of the week, followed by frigid temperatures and wind gusts early next week.

Greater Cincinnati residents should brace for gusty rest of the week, with frigid wind chills coming early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A hazardous weather outlook is currently in place for southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana counties.

Wind gusts above 45 mph will be possible Friday night into Saturday, forecasters said. Wind chills are expected to be under five degrees below zero this coming Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

How to prepare vehicles for winter weather

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness says there are a few things travelers should do to ensure their vehicles are prepared for winter weather. Those include:

Winterizing vehicles, as well as checking tires and fluids.

Keeping gas tanks full.

Storing an emergency kit in each vehicle you own.

Equipping cars with first-aid kits, blankets, flashlights, extra batteries, water, snacks, cellphone chargers and emergency flares.

Detailed forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. Expect breezy conditions, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.

A chance of rain at night, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31 degrees. Expect a 30% chance of precipitation, with new precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch.

Friday: Rain, mainly after 8 a.m. and a high near 49 degrees. Expect breezy conditions, with a southeast wind of 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100% and new precipitation amounts between three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch possible.

Rain is likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and midnight, followed by a chance of snow after midnight. Expect cloudy conditions, with a low of around 26 degrees. Forecasters say southwest winds of 26 to 29 mph are possible, with gusts as high as 43 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch.

Saturday: A chance of snow, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 30%, with new snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 14 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees. A chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 2 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 16 degrees. Partly cloudy at night with a low of around 9 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Gusty end of week; next week brings frigid temps