Latest on the winter storm hitting part of the East Coast

A blizzard is hammering the East Coast, bringing a mix of heavy snow and strong winds and the potential for record amounts of snowfall. Driving the news: The storm is bringing "extreme" snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office. More than a foot of snow has already fallen in coastal New Jersey, with six to 10 inches in the metr