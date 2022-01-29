Latest on the winter storm hitting part of the East Coast
CBS News Boston meteorologist Jacob Wycoff discusses weather conditions in the area as a major winter storm lashes the East Coast.
A blizzard is hammering the East Coast, bringing a mix of heavy snow and strong winds and the potential for record amounts of snowfall. Driving the news: The storm is bringing "extreme" snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.More than a foot of snow has already fallen in coastal New Jersey, with six to 10 inches in the metr
Blizzard blanketing East Coast likely to become bomb cyclone
Millions of Americans are in the path of a winter storm that is pounding the East Coast. CBS News' Wendy Gillette shares the conditions on Long Island in New York.
She was so convinced she wasn't pregnant, she filmed herself taking a test to send to her friends — and things took a shocking turn...
Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock is getting "nasty" and she won't even entertain the idea of settling.
WBZ meteorologists and reporters are across the area bringing you the latest severe weather conditions.
The U.S. is threatening painful sanctions against Russia if it attacks Ukraine. But Moscow could use its oil and gas to inflict economic pain on the West.
Jim Cantore and Eric Fisher discuss the intense but fluffy snowfall in Boston.
Ten people were arrested after Guatemala coordinated with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in raids against migrant smugglers on Friday.Guatemalan officials said it carried out 19 raids against a migrant smuggling group that led to the arrest of eight men and two women, Reuters reported.The raids where the 10 were arrested were conducted in Comitancillo, according to a national police spokesperson. The group is known for smuggling...
From Downton darling to Baywatch babe.
Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski has made a film about one of the sport’s most outrageous scandals because she doesn't want its lessons to be forgotten. Lipinski, who became the youngest Olympic gold medalist in the history of figure skating in 1998, executive produced “Meddling” with her husband Todd Kapostasy. The four-part Peacock docuseries dives deep into the scandalous behind-the-scenes details of the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. There, Russian forces allegedly rigged the judgin
Of course, some crypto enthusiasts may see that pullback as an investment opportunity. There is no guarantee that Shiba Inu's price will ever reach a new high. Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum's blockchain, which itself is the largest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) services.
One of the fans reportedly kept calling Carmelo Anthony a "boy" and yelled "get in the corner boy" and "keep shooting boy."
Olton's Chris Urbina hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Farwell in Thursday night's District 3-2A boys basketball game.
A Georgetown, constitutional-law expert sparked outrage on Twitter with a series of pearl-clutching posts about President Joe Biden’s promise to […] The post New Georgetown law professor sparks outrage after saying Biden will pick ‘lesser Black woman’ for SCOTUS appeared first on TheGrio.
Ubisoft’s official foray into the world of Non-Fungible Tokens has not had the best start; the announcement was trashed by fans, and the company’s “garbage” NFTs were largely ignored upon release. In a new interview with Australian site Finder, though, Ubisoft say the blame for this lies with us, not them.
Former three star general has become leading figure in QAnon conspiracy theory movement
Tuscarawas County has 502 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths in the seven-day period ending Friday
Only six Wildcats take the floor in dispiriting SEC defeat at Vanderbilt.
Robocop only wishes he had a skeleton that could grow back if he ever broke a metal bone. If a cop with a robotic skeleton and the voice of Peter Weller isn’t totally indestructible, our bones have no chance. At least they had no chance in the ‘80s. Now, researchers inspired by the growth of human bone have developed a combination of materials that can grow and morph into different shapes before hardening — and it hardens through a bone development process that uses the same materials we have in