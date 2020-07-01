Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - A slump in global manufacturing showed signs of easing in June as a rebound in China's activity offered some hope Asia may have passed the worst of the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while the collapse in European factory activity abated.





ASIA-PACIFIC

* Authorities will lock down more than 300,000 people in Melbourne's northern suburbs for a month from late on Wednesday after two weeks of double-digit rises in new cases in Australia's second most populous state.

* South Korea has started distributing stocks of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir that have been donated by Gilead Sciences Inc and plans to begin talks to buy more supplies in August, its disease control agency said.

* Japan will extend a 50 billion yen ($464 million) loan to the Philippine government to help it fight its coronavirus outbreak, its embassy said, in the first loan of its kind for Japan.





EUROPE

* The British government will outline plans for air bridges later this week that will allow people to go on holiday to certain countries without facing quarantine on their return, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.

* Malta reopened its airport to visitors from several European countries, but the move will not include Britain, which accounts for 30% of the island's tourist arrivals.

* Spain and Portugal officially reopened their joint border to all travelers after a three-month closure.





AMERICAS

* Brazil's military delivered protective supplies and medicines on Tuesday by helicopter to isolated Amazon indigenous communities bordering Venezuela and tested frightened members for COVID-19.

* Three asylum seekers have tested positive for coronavirus in a sprawling encampment steps from the U.S. border in Matamoros, Mexico, marking the first cases in a settlement that advocates have long viewed as vulnerable amid the pandemic.

* Canada is extending a global travel ban and mandatory quarantine measures that require most travelers to Canada, including citizens returning home, to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.





MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Nations raised $7.7 billion in humanitarian aid for Syria.

* Nigeria will allow travel between its states outside curfew hours from July 1.





MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp announced a deal with India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Dubai-based Global Response Aid (GRA) to sell its anti-flu drug Avigan for COVID-19 treatment globally excluding Japan, China and Russia.





ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global stocks struggled for momentum as improving economic statistics were offset by concern that surging coronavirus cases in the United States could derail the world's recovery before it properly begins.

* Germany's economy will gradually recover after an historic slump and will likely return to last year's level at the end of 2021, economic institute Ifo said.

* India's unemployment rate in June fell to 11% from 23.5% in May as economic activities resumed after government eased restrictions.

* Thailand's economy is expected to contract 5%-8% this year, a deeper slump than the 3%-5% contraction projected in May, a group of the country's leading business associations said. The country's parliament also started debating a budget bill that projects a larger deficit for the 2021 fiscal year to help economic recovery.





