Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

  • A person receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to a vaccination center in Chinatown, in Chicago
  • FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, at Jordan Downs in Los Angeles
1 / 2

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A person receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to a vaccination center in Chinatown, in Chicago
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Sweden's new COVID-19 infections jumped to the second highest in Europe, while the United States paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over rare blood clots, with South Africa also suspending the rollout of the shot.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson & Johnson about the company's "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in vaccine deliveries to the EU.

* Belgium will continue vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson jab for the moment, while the Dutch medicines regulator said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the possible risks.

* Norway will start to unwind some restrictions and allow more people to gather from Friday, while the Dutch government extended most pandemic lockdown restrictions including a nighttime curfew.

AMERICAS

* White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the United States has more than enough vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna to keep up the pace of vaccinations during a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's shot.

* Mexico aims to have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that could be granted approval for emergency use this year, a senior official said.

* Canada said it was talking to Johnson & Johnson about reports that its vaccine might cause rare blood clots, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a surge in dangerous virus variants could threaten progress made so far.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India will fast-track emergency approvals for vaccines authorised by Western countries and Japan. Its richest state, Maharashtra, will impose stringent curbs on industry and e-commerce for 15 days to slow rising infections.

* Japan's western region of Osaka reported a record number of 1,099 daily infections as a new strain of the virus fuelled a rebound in cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced new restrictions for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to contain surging infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said AstraZeneca's vaccine had good efficacy, but safety concerns needed to be straightened out and it might not be needed for Americans because of supplies of other shots.

* Novavax Inc has pushed back the timeline for hitting its production target of 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month until the third quarter due to supply shortages.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A gauge of global shares rose to record highs, led by surging technology-related stocks, as Treasury bond yields eased after U.S. consumer price data for March showed the pace of inflation was not rising wildly.

* U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March as increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand, kicking off what most economists expect will be a brief period of higher inflation.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Anita Kobylinska; Edited by Lisa Shumaker and Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Now what? Uncertainty for people who got J&J vaccine

    News that the FDA has paused Johnson & Johnson vaccines because of concerns about a rare blood clot has left people who recently had the vaccine or had appointments to get the vaccine with uncertainty and questions.

  • Freeform’s ‘Cruel Summer’ Tells a Haunting, Intriguing Story in Three Parts: TV Review

    “Cruel Summer” has set up an intriguing challenge for itself. Each episode of the new Freeform drama series depicts a single day over the course of three years — 1993, 1994 and 1995 — in order to convey the long-tail effects of a kidnapping. It’s both an attention-getting gambit and a limitation: Condensing a story […]

  • Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16B deal

    Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion. The acquisition will get Microsoft deeper into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance's widely used medical dictation and transcription tools. Microsoft will pay $56 per share cash.

  • What to Do if You've Already Received the J&J Vaccine

    An infectious disease physician and immunologist answered some urgent questions about the suspension of the shot.

  • U.S. pauses use of J&J vaccine over rare blood clots, rollout delayed in Europe

    (Reuters) -U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson said it would delay rollout of the vaccine to Europe, a week after regulators there said they were reviewing rare blood clots in four recipients of the shot in the United States. The moves come after European regulators said earlier this month they had found a possible link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a similar rare blood clotting problem that led to a small number of deaths.

  • Market Recap: Monday, April 12

    Stocks slipped on Monday as traders took a pause after the S&P 500 and Dow logged fresh record highs last week.&nbsp;The Dow drifted lower, shedding 55 points, or 0.2%, to steady just below its recent all-time high. The S&P 500 dipped, while the Nasdaq underperformed as technology stocks gave back some recent gains. Raymond James managing director of Equity Portfolio Technical Strategy , Mike Gibbs, and 1879 Advisors Vice Chairman, James Bruderman joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Woman Arrested In Connection With The Philadelphia Murder Of Dianna Brice, Whose Boyfriend Also Remains A Person Of Interest

    A Pennsylvania woman was arrested over the weekend on an array of charges, including the abuse of a corpse, for her alleged connection to the murder of Dianna Brice, the pregnant mother whose body was discovered days after her boyfriend’s car was found engulfed in flames in Philadelphia. Tylydiah Garnett, 21, was arrested by Philadelphia Police’s Homicide Fugitive Unit on Saturday in connection to Brice’s murder after she was allegedly seen on video helping dispose of the 21-year-old mother’s body, CBS2 reported. Garnett has been charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of communication facility, abuse of a corpse and other related offenses. Her bail, which was set at 10% of $75,000, according to court records, was posted on Sunday. She was released and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 26. Justin Smith and Dianna Brice Photo: Upper Darby Police Department Attorney C. Reginald Johnson, who is representing Garnett, said that his client is an old acquaintance of Justin Smith, who was Garnett's boyfriend. Smith, who the police have not located, is considered a person of interest in the case. "I’m going to vigorously defend her," Johnson told Oxygen.com on Monday. "They are trying to pressure her by way of an arrest to give up the whereabouts of Justin Smith. She has no clue where this guy is." Upper Darby Township Police said in a statement on April 2 that Brice was last seen March 30 around 1 p.m. leaving the K Laundry in Lansdowne with Smith in his vehicle. Around 5:30 p.m., the 23-year-old's car was found engulfed in flames near 59th Street and Florence Avenue. Brice’s body was found on April 5 in a wooded lot in Southwest Philadelphia near where the flaming vehicle was discovered. Her cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head, an autopsy determined, according to CBS2. She was the mother of a 4-year-old son, her mother told the station. Betty Cellini said that she and her daughter had been together at the laundromat the morning she disappeared and that she seemed distraught at the time. Around 1 p.m., Smith had arrived to collect Brice and pick up some medication, but she never returned home, Cellini said, adding that Smith had told her over the phone the two gotten into a fight and Brice had gotten out of his car.Smith started to panic when she suggested calling the police to report her daughter missing, she said. “He was like, ‘Oh my God, no, you better call me first,’ and I said, ‘What?’ and the phone went dead,” Cellini told the local station.A short time later, Smith's car was found in flames.Investigators told CBS2 that in addition to Smith’s torched 2018 black Ford Fusion, they are also looking at a rental car that they believe may have been involved in the dumping of Brice’s body. They have removed the trunk of the car to preserve any evidence or DNA that might be inside, according to CBS2.A GoFundMe page has been in an effort to cover Brice’s funeral cost and to start a college fund for her son.Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Smith is urged to contact the Upper Darby Police Department Detective Division at 610-734-7677.

  • Canada talking to J&J about vaccine setback as PM frets over virus variants

    Canada said on Tuesday it was talking to Johnson & Johnson about reports that its COVID-19 vaccine might cause rare blood clots, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a surge in dangerous virus variants could threaten progress made so far. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of the J&J vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed blood clots after receiving the shot.

  • African players in Europe: 28-goal Salah sparks fightback

    Mohamed Salah raised his goal tally to 28 in all competitions this season by equalising for Liverpool in a 2-1 Premier League comeback win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

  • Gasperini risks missing Italian Cup final after doping test row

    Gian Piero Gasperini could miss the Italian Cup final, Italian media reported on Tuesday, after the Atalanta coach was given a date in front of Italy's anti-doping tribunal following a row over an out-of-competition test.

  • Conor McGregor lashes out at Dustin Poirier ‘smearing my name,’ threatens to cancel trilogy

    Conor McGregor is irate at Dustin Poirier for going public with his lack of a donation and threated to call off their UFC 264 bout.

  • Bloody trail at senior living center leads to dead woman’s neighbor, Louisiana cops say

    The 67-year-old victim was found “covered in blood” in her apartment, police said.

  • Canadian dollar recovers from 6-day low as greenback slides

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil rose and the greenback broadly declined, with the loonie rebounding from an earlier six-day low. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after data showed inflation making strong gains in March, though the rise was not expected to alter the Federal Reserve's commitment to keeping interest rates at rock-bottom levels for years to come. "It is more about greenback weakness as opposed to loonie strength," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo.

  • COVID-19 cases keep surging in some U.S. states, and Michigan governor continues plea for more vaccines as shots in arms hits daily record

    The U.S. is facing another surge in new COVID-19 cases in some states, led by Michigan, but the White House has spurned Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer request for corresponding surge in vaccines for her state, even as daily vaccinations hit a record of more than 4.6 million over the weekend.

  • Panda gets 'cosmic experience' in Moscow

    The zoo workers constructed a small bear-sized rocket with just enough bamboo for Ru Yi to take.

  • Doctors say fears of blood clots from J&J's shot are overdone and could delay the push to end the pandemic

    Data suggests J&J's and AstraZeneca's COVID shots could carry a very rare risk of serious blood-clot problems.

  • Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to U.S. by end of May: CEO

    The company will supply the full 300 million doses two weeks earlier than expected, Bourla said. Bourla's tweet comes as U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

  • India's Maharashtra state announces 15 days of tough new Covid measures

    Maharashtra announces two weeks of measures just short of a full lockdown amid a wave of cases.

  • Moderna Stock Rises After New Covid Vaccine Tackles South Africa Variant

    Moderna said late Tuesday its updated Covid vaccine generated antibodies against the mutation first discovered in South Africa. The news prodded Moderna stock higher in late action.

  • Netanyahu says he won't allow Iran to have nuclear arms

    The Israeli leader, addressing reporters with visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at his side, made no comment about Iran's accusation that Israel had sabotaged its key Natanz nuclear site."Iran has never given up its quest for nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them," Netanyahu said. "I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel."Iran says its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes.