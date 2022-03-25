Latest wrong-way chase on I-25 troubles police, motorists

Mar. 25—Two high-speed police chases. Two very different results.

Police safely apprehended 22-year-old Nathaniel Bueno-Diaz on Monday after he was suspected of kidnapping a woman at a Santa Fe shopping center and leading officers on a pursuit south of the city.

On multiple occasions, Bueno-Diaz drove against the flow of traffic on Interstate 25, prompting Santa Fe police to stop the pursuit, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. New Mexico State Police officers aiding in the chase eventually brought his vehicle to a stop using a maneuver known as a "pursuit intervention technique."

Bueno-Diaz, who was booked in the Santa Fe County jail, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping; battery on a household member; assault on a peace officer; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. But it's not the first time he's been accused of driving into oncoming traffic while fleeing from police. He faced a similar charge in 2019.

There were no reports of serious injuries from Monday's incident.

Earlier this month, a similar chase on I-25 near the Old Pecos Trail exit led to the deaths of Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran and retired firefighter Frank Lovato of Las Vegas, N.M. Officers in that chase also believed they were pursuing a man who had kidnapped a woman. The vehicle drove in the wrong lane of traffic, and officers followed, with tragic consequences.

Authorities later said Jeannine Jaramillo, 46, was alone in the vehicle when it came to a stop on the side of the highway, ahead of the crash. She faces two first-degree murder charges, plus the charge of making a false claim of kidnapping.

The chase that ended in the deaths of Duran and Lovato raised questions about the Santa Fe Police Department's pursuit policy, which some critics have described as vague and lacking specific direction for officers who must make split-second decisions.

Story continues

Deputy Chief Ben Valdez wrote in a news release late Monday that when Bueno-Diaz rushed down I-25 against the flow of traffic, Santa Fe officers drove parallel to him, "staying in the correct lane of travel." Lanes of traffic were closed in both directions when state police stopped Bueno-Diaz, he said in the statement.

Some drivers who witnessed the chase, which ended near Algodones after first circling between the San Felipe Pueblo and Waldo exits, said they saw law enforcement vehicles traveling on the wrong side of the highway, though they weren't sure which agency the officers were from.

State police and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office helped in the pursuit, according to a news release.

In a Thursday afternoon interview, Valdez said he could not comment on whether another agency continued its pursuit after Bueno-Diaz started driving in the wrong direction and didn't specifically comment on any effects the March 2 chase had on the approach to Monday's chase.

But he acknowledged Santa Fe officers are still affected by the fatal crash. "That was a lot for them to go through following the March 2 incident," he said.

He reiterated a similar point made by Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye last week — that officers have to take changing variables into account as they engage in high-speed chases, including the presence of a victim.

"If they are putting people in danger and we can apprehend them at a different time of day, we will do that," Valdez said. "But when they have one like Mr. Bueno-Diaz, taking someone at force, that makes a very challenging situation for us where we have to weigh that out."

In the first quarter of 2021, there were five police chases, compared to seven so far in 2022, according to Valdez.

He noted two incidents, including one involving a bank robbery suspect that occurred last week and resulted in drivers heading into oncoming highway traffic.

"That is really concerning," he said, adding some suspects may be trying to avoid capture and "are willing to drive into oncoming traffic to do it."

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and state police did not respond to requests for comment.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident began at the TJ Maxx store on Zafarano Drive. A witness reported seeing Bueno-Diaz pull a woman into his car against her will.

An officer spotted Bueno-Diaz at the intersection of Airport and Cerrillos roads, but after the officer turned on his emergency lights, Bueno-Diaz took off westbound on Airport Road, the complaint states.

The chase eventually moved to I-25, reaching speeds of 110 mph, according to the complaint.

A sheriff's deputy attempted to deploy spike strips to stop the vehicle, but Bueno-Diaz was able to evade the effort.

After his arrest, Bueno-Diaz told police he had been fleeing to protect his passenger from law enforcement because she had active warrants for her arrest and because police "just kill people," the criminal complaint says.

He also told police he was not worried about potential charges because he would "get out of it."

John Nichols of Albuquerque, who saw the chase as he was driving to Santa Fe, said he would "testify under oath" that at least two law enforcement vehicles, with their sirens blaring, were following Bueno-Diaz as he drove on the wrong side of the highway.

"I just thought it was completely reckless Dukes of Hazzard behavior," Nichols said. "That is the problem with police in this state. I don't know who trains them that they think that was the right move."

Attorney Marty Esquivel also said he saw law enforcement officers following Bueno-Diaz as the suspect drove about 50 mph on the shoulder of the highway, but he could not confirm the officers' agency.

He said he understands the quick decisions law enforcement officers have to make but called Monday's incident "bizarre."

"Ultimately, it's the 22-year-old knucklehead who is putting everyone else in danger, not police," Esquivel said. "But it just struck me as odd that it was happening so soon after the tragic incident."

Bueno-Diaz has been charged with multiple felony and petty misdemeanor counts since he turned 18 in 2017, including child abuse. He was accused of striking a child while staying at the Youth Diagnostic and Development Center in Albuquerque.

He also has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated fleeing from a police officer, court records show.

In 2019, he was arrested on a charge of aggravated fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence. That same year, he was accused of driving into oncoming traffic while fleeing police. He was charged in January 2020 with driving without a license.

Bueno-Diaz is scheduled to appear Friday before state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington to determine if he should remain in jail until his trial.