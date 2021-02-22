The Latest: Young children return to school in Germany

  • A man wearing a protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walks beside a mural of health workers outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig, Philippines, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Delays have hounded the delivery of COVID-19 to the Philippines, with officials saying the scheduled arrival on Tuesday of 600,000 doses of donated vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. may be delayed because the China-based firm still lacks an authorization from Manila's Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use of it's vaccine. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
  • Indonesian men carry their belongings as they wade through the water at a flooded neighborhood following heavy rains in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Thousands of residents are being evacuated on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital amid flooding after the Citarum River embankment broke. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • A health worker collects mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru, India, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in some parts of India after months of a steady nationwide decline, prompting authorities to impose lockdowns and other virus restrictions. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
  • A medical worker preparing a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is seen through a window of a local rural medical post in the village of Ikhala in Russia’s Karelia region, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Russia took pride in being the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, although it faced criticism from aboard for doing it before completing the advanced testing necessary to ensure Sputnik V’s safety and effectiveness. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak Philippines

A man wearing a protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walks beside a mural of health workers outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig, Philippines, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Delays have hounded the delivery of COVID-19 to the Philippines, with officials saying the scheduled arrival on Tuesday of 600,000 doses of donated vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. may be delayed because the China-based firm still lacks an authorization from Manila's Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use of it's vaccine. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
The Associated Press

BERLIN — Elementary schools and kindergartens in more than half of Germany’s 16 states reopened Monday after two months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes despite growing signs that the decline in case numbers in Germany is flattening out again and even rising in some areas.

Germany’s education minister, Anja Karliczek, has defended the decision to reopen schools, saying younger children in particular benefit from learning together in groups.

Karliczek told German news agency dpa that schools should use “all available means to prevent virus transmission” and expressed confidence that state education officials — who are in charge of school matters in Germany — would consider infection numbers when deciding where to reopen.

Germany’s disease control agency say there were 4,369 newly confirmed cases and 62 deaths in the past day, though Monday’s numbers are often low due to reporting delays over the weekend.

Education unions have called for teachers and kindergarten workers to be moved into a higher priority group for vaccinations, an idea that government officials have said they will consider.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Elementary schools and kindergartens reopen in more than half of Germany’s 16 states despite a flattening of the decline in coronavirus numbers.

Russia’s vaccine rollout picks up speed, but experts say the campaign is still moving slowly

— Every Democratic vote is needed on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but minimum wage and other issues will force choices

— Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a cricket tour of the West Indies, Sri Lanka Cricket said Monday.

He was tested positive during pre-departure tests of the squad and was isolated.

Kumara is the third member of the team to test positive for COVID-19. Coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne earlier tested positive, throwing the tour in doubt. However, the team was expected to depart for Antigua as scheduled later Monday.

Health authorities said on Monday that they have decided to purchase 10 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZenica vaccine from neighboring India. It is the only vaccine currently approved by the regulatory body in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is currently administering 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZenica vaccine donated by India.

Sri Lanka has reported 79,999 COVID-19 patients, including 445 deaths.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will mark 500,000 U.S. lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony at the White House.

The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality of the pandemic.

The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. They will participate in the moment of silence and lighting ceremony.

Biden has made a point of recognizing the lives lost from the coronavirus. His first event upon arriving in Washington for his inauguration a month ago was to deliver remarks at a COVID-19 memorial ceremony.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand will remove remaining coronavirus restrictions from Auckland on Monday after an outbreak discovered in the largest city fades.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said more than 72,000 tests had found no evidence the virus was spreading in the community.

Auckland was placed into a three-day lockdown this month after a mother, father and daughter tested positive. Another five contacts later tested positive. After the lockdown ended, Auckland continued to have restrictions including on gatherings.

The source of the outbreak remains unclear, although authorities continue to investigate whether there is a connection between infected airline passengers and the mother, who works at a company which cleans laundry for airlines.

New Zealand has an elimination strategy with the coronavirus and has managed to stamp out its spread in the community.

Recommended Stories

  • Make domestic terrorism a federal crime: FBI Agents Association

    Opposing View: Target acts of violence that have no place in the political discourse secured by our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

  • Lack of domestic terrorism law creates an imbalance

    Opposing View: Those who aid foreign terrorist groups are punished heavily, but Jan. 6 rioters face a lot less and aren't legally labeled terrorists.

  • China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference

    China's top diplomat called Monday for new U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts while ceasing what Beijing considers unwarranted interference in the areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. Foreign Minister Wang Yi's comments at a Foreign Ministry forum on U.S.-China relations come as Beijing presses the new administration in Washington to drop many of the confrontational measures adopted by former President Donald Trump.

  • Survey: German business optimism up despite pandemic burdens

    Optimism rose among German businesses in February, according to a closely watched survey - despite a worrisome flattening out in the decline of infections. The index of business sentiment compiled by the Ifo institute showed that industry continues to hold up better than public-facing services during the pandemic, even as battered tourism businesses expressed cautious optimism about the upcoming vacation season. For hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants, “the situation remains difficult,” the Munich-based institute said, while “in the tourism sector there is cautious optimism again regarding the vacation season.”

  • Damages from winter storm in Texas ‘could approach $50 billion’

    The estimate accounts for lost wages, damages to businesses and homes and cleanup costs

  • Analysis: Djokovic right to focus on Federer, Nadal, Slams

    It didn’t take long for Novak Djokovic to make his intentions clear: All that matters to him from here on out is catching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings. “I mean, I don’t feel like I’m old or tired or anything like that,” he said.

  • In photos: Water crisis in Texas continues

    Power has returned to most of Texas after a week of statewide blackouts caused by historic winter storms, but millions still don't have access to safe or running water.The big picture: A Texas Commission on Environmental Quality spokesperson told CNN that some 8.8 million people, or roughly a third of the state's population, still had issues with their water supply Sunday evening. Food banks and volunteers delivered bottled water to thousands of people in the past few days.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Over 3.4 million bottles of water have been delivered into Texas via helicopters, trucks, and airplanes supplied by the federal government and North Carolina and Kentucky, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said at a Sunday press briefing. “As you can see today, there will be millions more delivered," he said.Of note: The Public Utilities Commission of Texas has paused customer disconnections for nonpayment, Abbott said, following a spike in energy bills. A plumber repairs a burst pipe in a home on in Houston on Feb. 21. Plumbers throughout Texas are working overtime to repair burst pipes in homes and businesses following the storm. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Volunteers with the Houston Food Bank at NRG Stadium on Feb. 21 in Houston, Texas. Thousands lined up on Sunday. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A volunteer moves bottled water at the Central Texas Food Bank mass distribution site in Del Valle, Texas, on Feb. 20. Photo: Thomas Ryan Allison/Bloomberg via Getty Images Volunteers prepare to hand out water at the Fountain Life Center on Feb. 20 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A supermarket in Houston on Feb. 20. Photo: Francois Picard/AFP via Getty Images Workers at the Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches taproom in Austin, Texas, fill up bottles of potable water to donate on Feb. 20. Photo: Thomas Ryan Allison/Bloomberg via Getty Images A drone view of cars lining up for water at the Fountain Life Center on Feb. 20 in Houston. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A Houston police officer stands near pallets of water at the Astros Youth Academy on Feb. 20. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesEditor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the number of Texans still affected by the water crisis. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • WH in talks with Iran over detained Americans

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday the U.S. had begun to communicate with Iran over the country’s detention of American citizens.Iran has arrested dozens of dual nationals, including several Americans, in recent years, mostly on espionage charges, which Sullivan calls a “complete and utter outrage.”Sullivan addressed the matter on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.“Our strong message to the Iranians will be that we will not accept a long-term proposition where they continue to hold Americans in an unjust and unlawful manner. It will be a significant priority of this administration to get those Americans safely back home.”Following Sullivan’s remarks, an Iranian news website affiliated with the country's Supreme National Security Council cited a source saying that any communication between Tehran and Washington about the issue had been conducted via the Swiss embassy rather than through any direct contact.This comes a week after the U.S. said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the 2015 nuclear accord later abandoned by the Trump administration.The deal aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions.The two countries have been at odds over who should take the first step to revive the deal: Iran demanding that the U.S. lift most sanctions, Washington saying Tehran must first return to compliance.Sullivan said the U.S. is intent on diplomacy.“First, Joe Biden is intent, determined to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Second, he believes that hard-headed, clear eyed diplomacy is the best way to do that. And so he's prepared to go to the table to talk to the Iranians about how we get strict constraints back on their nuclear program. That offer still stands because we believe diplomacy is the best way to do it. Iran has not yet responded.”

  • 'Rapid take-off' of variant first found in Britain threatens US; California, Texas report fewer hospitalizations. Latest COVID-19 updates

    The U.S. will likely surpass 500,000 deaths Monday. Researchers say now is the time to prepare for future pandemics. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Vaccinations start without rush in Australia, parts of Asia

    Australia started its COVID-19 inoculation program on Monday, days after its neighbor New Zealand, with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require the fast tracking of vaccine rollouts that occurred in many parts of the world. Catherine Bennett, an epidemiologist at Australia's Deakin University, said countries that do not face a virus crisis benefit from taking their time and learning from countries that have taken emergency vaccination measures such as the United States. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday in a show of confidence in the product.

  • Plumbers from out of state are heading to Texas to help repair winter storm damage

    An unprecedented winter storm caused pipes and valves as well as tanks to freeze and burst which caused damage to homes all across the state.

  • New UN ambassador could restore US credibility on human rights in China and worldwide

    Thomas-Greenfield should expand the coalition of nations willing to brave China's retaliation and condemn its abuses in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.

  • Chip Crisis Flummoxes Congress in a World Where U.S. Output Lags

    (Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers hoping to revitalize U.S. semiconductor manufacturing in response to a global chip shortage will find it tough to do in the near term, even if Congress throws billions in cash subsidies at the problem.There’s bipartisan support for increasing domestic chip manufacturing capacity with some U.S. carmakers forced to idle plants as supply chains are interrupted by the global pandemic. That would make it a relatively easy political sell to include in President Joe Biden‘s infrastructure package, currently being drafted with a focus on creating jobs.But desire and money aren’t enough to jump-start an industry. The U.S. still leads the world in chip design, but manufacturing has largely been ceded to foreign firms. The few companies that do make chips domestically, including Intel Corp. and Texas Instruments Inc., don’t currently have the capacity or execution track record to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co., according to analysts.Even China, which has invested billions of dollars in expanding its capacity, has little to show for it so far, according to Anand Srinivasan, a senior semiconductor analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.“It’s not for lack of trying. They put a lot of money into it and they are not competitive at all. That’s the risk here,” he said.The chip shortage is expected to wipe out $61 billion of sales for automakers as production is stalled for want of the complex pieces of silicon. And the fallout now threatens to hit the much larger electronics industry.Congress sees an opening to address the issue by creating tax incentives and supplying billions of dollars in federal grants as incentives for building semiconductor plants, called fabs, in the U.S. Advocates say approving subsidies as part of a broader infrastructure package could prevent the next shortage, even if it won’t do much to help the current one.That could help U.S. companies become less reliant on a handful of foreign suppliers, and avoid supply disruptions from trade disputes or outside forces, such as the pandemic. It would also lessen the national-security risk for chips used in defense technology or government systems. And it could create scores of high-paying advanced manufacturing jobs.The Semiconductor Industry Association is pushing for Congress to green-light tens of billions of dollars in the upcoming infrastructure bill, said David Isaacs, vice president of government affairs at the trade group. Those subsidies could offset the higher cost of producing the chips in the U.S. Sustained InvestmentBuilding chip plants is expensive and will require sustained investment. Semiconductor fabs making the most advanced chips can take as long as three years to build and cost roughly $10 billion each, according to Srinivasan.A substantial taxpayer investment would pay off, the chip industry says. Approving $50 billion of incentives would mean the U.S. could capture 25% of the new global manufacturing capacity, compared to 6% without federal help, according to a Boston Consulting Group study funded by SIA. The U.S. would be the second most attractive place to build a fab, next to China, the report said, and it could mean as many as 19 new facilities, creating 70,000 high paying jobs.Bipartisan groups in Congress have been pushing grant programs and tax credit incentives. They think they have a good shot this year in the infrastructure bill that will become Biden’s top priority after another round of virus relief passes next month.Texas Representative Michael McCaul, top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has spoken to the White House about the need for semiconductor manufacturing subsidies, and was well received, according to one committee aide.“The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly shown it has no problem weaponizing its control of the supply chain to benefit themselves and to punish their perceived enemies,” McCaul said. “We absolutely cannot let that happen with semiconductors.”Senators John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, are leading the effort in the Senate. Cornyn joined bipartisan senators in a Feb. 2 letter to National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, urging the administration to act on the global shortage and secure funding to implement the semiconductor provisions approved in last year’s National Defense Authorization Act. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, also signed the letter.“This shortage threatens our post-pandemic economic recovery, the consequences of which stand to be especially acute in dominant auto manufacturing states,” the senators wrote.Warner, in an emailed statement, said without efforts to boost manufacturing, the U.S. is at risk from “serious supply chain and security vulnerabilities, while giving an advantage to our adversaries across the globe, who aren’t taking their foot off the pedal in this arena.”China CompetitionBiden administration officials have identified semiconductors as a strategic area for domestic investment to compete with China. The president is expected to sign an executive order in coming weeks calling for a supply chain review for critical goods, including semiconductors.The defense bill enacted in December authorized the use of federal incentives to promote semiconductor manufacturing and research in the U.S., but the bill didn’t include funding for the grants and tax credits lawmakers say is necessary to attract investment.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung are both considering building manufacturing plants in the U.S. TSMC announced plans to build a fab in Arizona worth $12 billion -- if it can arrange enough subsidies at the state and federal level. Samsung is considering spending more than $10 billion to build its most advanced logic chip-making plant in Austin, Texas, but plans aren’t final.“If you’re TSMC or one of the big foundries, the U.S. government is going to have to make it worth your while,” said Vivek Arya, a technology analyst with BofA Securities Inc. “Just because it is important to regional security, doesn’t mean it is a profitable endeavor.”Europe, the U.S., China and Japan are all pushing for chip manufacturers to build cutting-edge factories within their borders, and semiconductor manufacturers aren’t going to create more production capacity than there is demand for, Arya said. Asia has a leg up because the electronics manufacturing supply chain is localized there, he added.The U.S has increasingly fallen behind on chip-making, even as semiconductors have become more integral to the economy as a critical part of technologies ranging from cars to artificial intelligence, according to Stephen Ezell, head of global innovation policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. The U.S. share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity fell to 12% in 2020 from 37% in 1990, according to SIA data.An ITIF report shows the U.S. offers relatively few research and development subsidies compared to other countries -- ranking 24th out of 34 among major economies. China’s incentives are roughly 2.7 times more generous that those offered in the U.S., according to the report.And U.S. incentives are about to get cut back. A change embedded in the 2017 Republican tax law set to take effect in 2022 shifts the accounting rules for the R&D credit, making the incentive about $40.1 billion less valuable next year, according to estimates from the Tax Foundation. The semiconductor industry says those benefits need to be preserved, and new incentives created, to level the playing field for the U.S.“This takes long-term investments and a structural commitment,” Arya said. “It cannot be caught up in politics and the budgeting process. That’s where this has fallen behind.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cancer death rates will fall despite Covid, study shows

    Cancer death rates will fall this year despite warnings that the Covid pandemic has brought treatments to a "screeching halt", a study has predicted. Researchers forecast that there will be some 176,000 deaths from 10 major cancers in the UK by the end of the year, with rates falling overall. The scientists said their findings correspond to death rates of 114 per 100,000 men, which is down 7.5% since 2015, and 89 per 100,000 women - down 4.5% from then. The paper, published in the Annals of Oncology journal, focused on cancer of the stomach, intestines, pancreas, lung, breast, uterus (including cervix), ovary, prostate and bladder, and leukaemias for men and women. Researchers predicted that some 69,000 cancer deaths will be avoided in the UK this year. But figures suggested there has been no overall fall in pancreatic cancer death rates, and that lung cancer death rates in women in the UK are higher than those in EU countries. It is the eleventh year in a row the researchers, led by Professor Carlo La Vecchia, at the University of Milan (Italy), have published their predictions, using data on deaths from the World Health Organisation and Eurostat databases from 1970 to 2015. The team analysed cancer death rates in the EU 27 member states as a whole and added the UK in order to be able to compare with the years before Brexit.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    Income from dividends can be an important part of a retirement plan. These companies will keep on giving.

  • Russia's COVID-19 vaccination drive slowly picking up speed

    Maria Piparinen and other elderly residents of Ikhala were relieved when they heard that doctors were finally bringing a few doses of the coronavirus vaccine to their remote, snowy village in the Russian region of Karelia, near the border with Finland. The village of wooden houses — carved out of a dense forest of fir trees about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Finnish border and 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of St. Petersburg — is one of several in the Karelia region where Russia’s vaccination campaign has arrived in recent weeks. At one point in December, Karelia recorded a daily average of 75.7 cases per 100,000 people, the highest rate in Russia as a whole, which had been averaging 18.8 recorded cases per 100,000.

  • Big factor in COVID votes: Would Dems sink first Biden goal?

    Democratic leaders have a potent dynamic on their side as Congress preps for its first votes on the party’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill: Would any Democrat dare cast the vote that scuttles new President Joe Biden’s leadoff initiative? Democrats' wafer-thin 10-vote House majority leaves little room for defections in the face of solid Republican opposition, and they have none in a 50-50 Senate they control only with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

  • FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency

    Federal aviation regulators have ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of all Boeing 777s equipped with the type of engine that suffered a catastrophic failure over Denver on Saturday. United said it is temporarily removing those aircraft from service, as meanwhile Boeing recommended grounding aircraft with that model engine until the Federal Aviation Administration sets an inspection regime.

  • Timeline: Woody Allen's relationship with Mia Farrow, alleged abuse of Dylan Farrow

    HBO's new docuseries details the couple's partnership, its dissolution and Allen's alleged abuse of daughter Dylan Farrow. Here's a timeline of key events.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.