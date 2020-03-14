The Latest: Oregon reports first death from new coronavirus

A Sri Lankan health worker sprays disinfectant inside a house in a residential neighborhood where a suspected COVID-19 case was reported in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, March 14, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 150,000 people and killed more than 5,700. The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness.

A man in his 70s has become the first person in Oregon to die from the new coronavirus.

The Oregon Health Authority said the Multonomah County man was hospitalized at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center and died Saturday.

The man, who had underlying heath conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10, the authority said. He had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to another country where the virus is circulating.

“This is a sobering reminder that this virus is in our community and can be serious for older people and those with underlying conditions,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines Multnomah County Health Officer.

The U.S. has seen 60 deaths and more than 2,100 cases.

___

South Korea has reported 76 additional cases of the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase in new infections since Feb. 21.

The numbers announced Sunday morning raised the total for the country to 8,162. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the death toll increased by three to 75.

It said 120 people had recovered and were released from quarantine over the past 24 hours, raising the number of recovered to 834.

A majority of cases in South Korea has been reported in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

___

In Japan, a law banning resale of face masks has gone into effect as part of government measures to deal with dire shortages of amid the virus outbreak.

Under the law that went into effect Sunday, violators could face a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to 1 million yen ($9,260).

Face masks are in serious shortage in Japan, with most retail stores out of stock since earlier this year.

The government has set up a team to to work on the shortage, asking mask makers to bolster production and prioritize shipment to hospitals and nursing homes.

Officials suspect that massive purchases for resale have prompted the nationwide mask shortages.

___

Cirque du Soleil says it is temporarily suspending its productions in Las Vegas as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement Saturday, the company said it made the decision based on public health authorities calling for people to limit their social interactions to stop the spread of the virus.

In addition to a number of Las Vegas shows, Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras, Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver, and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth also are canceled.

___

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says two assembly members have tested positive with the new coronavirus.

Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement Saturday that Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, both Brooklyn Democrats, have been diagnosed with the illness. All legislators and staff who came into contact with the two will be tested and the capitol building is being cleaned and has been closed to visitors.

Authorities in Washington announced 6 new cases of the virus, bringing the total for the U.S. capital to 16.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a state of emergency and closed all schools through the end of the month. The popular Cherry Blossom Festival has been postponed, White House and Capitol tours have been canceled and the National Zoo, Smithsonian museum network and Kennedy Center have closed.

In Texas, officials in Austin and surrounding Travis County have banned public gatherings of 250 or more until at least May 1. Last week, the city canceled the SXSW music, movie and tech festivals that draw more than 400,000 from across the globe.

___

Japan's Health Ministry has announced 64 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

The ministry said Sunday that Japan now has 780 cases plus 697 others from a cruise ship that was stranded in the country, for a combined total of 1,477.

The ministry said the death toll has risen to 29, including 7 former cruise ship passengers.

The new cases come from 13 prefectures, including Hokkaido, Tokyo and Osaka.