Latha Ramchand, MU provost since 2018, headed to Indiana University Indianapolis

University of Missouri Provost Latha Ramchand has announced her exit, starting a job as chancellor and executive vice president of Indiana University Indianapolis on Feb. 12.

Ramchand, who also holds the title executive vice chancellor at MU, was hired in 2018. She's the second highest ranking administrator on campus, with Chancellor Mun Choi as top administrator.

Choi announced Ramchand's departure in a campus message. He has selected Matt Martens as interim provost. Martens has served as senior vice provost since 2021.

University of Missouri Provost Latha Ramchand delivers an address during a ceremony in 2019. Ramchand was recently announced as the chancellor and executive vice president of Indiana University Indianapolis.

Choi praised Ramchand in his announcement.

"During her tenure, Provost Ramchand also championed MizzouForward, our transformational effort to strengthen innovation and faculty hiring in research disciplines that will improve lives in Missouri and around the world," Choi said. "She also led the implementation of MU’s strategic plan in 2018 and refinements that will be finalized in 2024. Additionally, she established a Faculty Success Council to bring colleges and schools together in a collective, campuswide effort to discuss and make changes for better faculty success on campus. More recently, she was instrumental in establishing the Provost’s Task Force with India, a new MU initiative that aims to improve research collaborations between the United States and India as part of a greater vision by the Association of American Universities."

The president of Indiana University welcomed her in that university's announcement.

“Latha Ramchand will provide the bold, visionary and entrepreneurial leadership necessary to advance our ambitious vision for IU’s Indianapolis campus,” said Pamela Whitten, president of Indiana University. “Her expertise will accelerate our momentum at this critical time, firmly establish IU Indianapolis as one of the nation’s premier urban research universities and expand the university’s impact in central Indiana and beyond.”

MU faculty members didn't always agree with the actions of Ramchand and Choi, evidenced by low marks for senior leadership received by faculty in a job satisfaction survey this year.

