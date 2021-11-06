Lathrop City Council member's claims of harassment by city manager, former fire chief being investigated

Lathrop City Council member Minnie Diallo requested a restraining order last month against former Lathrop-Manteca Fire District Chief Gene Neely and his wife, Rozelle Neely, and City Manager Stephen Salvatore.

A Lathrop City Council member's claims of harassment by the city manager and former Fire Department chief are being investigated by San Joaquin County law enforcement officials.

"We did our initial case ... that was forwarded to the DA for review to see if they wanted to file charges or not," San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow said. "Because more information is coming to light, there's going to be ongoing investigation on this."

"The issue is an open and ongoing investigation," said Elisa Bubak, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office.

"It was recommended (by the DA) while the investigation was ongoing, for the city council member to seek out a temporary restraining order to be safe," Bubak said.

In Diallo's request to the San Joaquin County Superior Court on Oct. 22, she alleged that Neely and his wife approached her angrily after an Oct. 11 council meeting and that Neely verbally threatened her.

At the meeting, Diallo had voted against appointing Neely to a committee that oversees public safety expenditures. Neely was appointed despite Diallo's dissenting vote.

"Please grant this order to keep me and my child safe," Diallo said in the request. "That night he made it very clear ... he was and is very upset."

The Neelys could not be reached for comment.

Neely served as Lathrop's fire chief for more than a decade. He left the fire district in April as part of a settlement ending an investigation into claims against him which have not been made public.

A judge issued restraining orders against the Neelys on Oct. 25. The orders will remain in effect until the parties attend a hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

In a separate request filed Oct. 20, Diallo alleged that Salvatore harassed her and used a racist insult in a phone conversation on Oct. 12, the morning after the council meeting. The Sheriff's Office opened its investigation later that day.

Diallo also sent a letter describing the call to Lathrop Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal and the City Council, and requesting that Salvatore be removed as city manager.

"As an African American woman, this unwelcome and racially offensive conduct in the workplace of City Hall has caused much angst in my daily life," she said.

A judge denied Diallo's request for a restraining order against Salvatore until a future hearing.

Salvatore disputed Diallo's account in a response filed in court on Thursday.

"I deny that I have ever threatened or been responsible for any acts of harassment involving Ms. Diallo which would necessitate or justify the issuance of a restraining order," he said in court documents.

Salvatore said Diallo's actions were "politically motivated," and denied making "racial comments" or using an abusive tone during the phone call.

A hearing in Diallo's case against Salvatore is set for Nov. 9.

The DA's Office cannot comment on any charges being considered because the investigation is ongoing, Bubak said.

