'This is in Lathrop's hands': Sheriff's police services may end February 2022
The City of Lathrop and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office have been expecting to end their police contract as the city prepares to open its new police department in 2022. The sheriff's office had been providing policing services for three decades. However, Sheriff Patrick Withrow said the city stopped paying for a part of their contract in 2019, and owes the sheriff's office at least $1.65 million. See more in the video above.