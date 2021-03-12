Latimer County hearing over jurisdiction to be rescheduled

Mar. 11—A hearing over criminal jurisdiction in a case accusing a Native American man of sex crimes against a child was continued Thursday.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals remanded the case against 79-year-old Keith Elmo Davis for a second time in January — this time asking a judge to address Davis' application for post-conviction relief "specifically his claim that the state lacked jurisdiction to charge, try, and convict him because the crime occurred on the Choctaw Reservation and that he is an Indian."

The hearing was scheduled because Davis was not present Thursday after the Oklahoma Department of Corrections did not transport him to Latimer County. A new hearing will be set on a telephone scheduling conference.

Court records show the order for the writ of habeas corpus was issued on Feb. 23 and was sent to ODOC.

A request for clarification made March 3 by District 16 Associate District Judge Bill Welch to OCCA on the remand order was also not answered by Thursday's hearing, according to court documents.

Davis was found guilty by a Latimer County Jury in 2005 on one count of forcible sodomy and one count of lewd of indecent proposal to a child under 16 and was sentenced to consecutive 20 and 15-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the crimes, according to court documents.

The Appeals Court originally affirmed a 2019 Latimer County Judge's decision to deny Davis' post-conviction relief after he contended the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him due to his status as a Native American and the crime occurring within historical boundaries of the Choctaw Nation.

Court records show the U.S. Supreme Court granted Davis a writ of certiorari the same day as the landmark McGirt decision, which vacated a decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and remanded the case back to OCCA "for further consideration in light of McGirt v. Oklahoma."

Story continues

The Supreme Court ruled in July 2020 that Congress never "disestablished" the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who was retried in federal court and found guilty in November 2020.

After the Supreme Court's mandate, the Oklahoma Appeals Court remanded the case back to Latimer County for an evidentiary hearing held in November 2020 to rule on Davis' Native American status and to rule whether the Choctaw Nation's reservation status was still intact.

Welch ruled in December 2020 that the Choctaw Nation was never disestablished by Congress and that Davis was 3/16 Cherokee and an enrolled member of the tribe.

On Thursday, the OCCA affirmed that the McGirt ruling applied to the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations, stating in both cases that the federal government has criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans that commit major crimes within the two tribe's boundaries.

A ruling regarding the Choctaw Nation was not filed by OCCA at the time this story was being prepared Thursday afternoon.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com