Latimer signs new Westchester County budget

Reuters

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday forecast a substantial reduction in U.S. inflation in 2023, barring an unexpected shock. "I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there's not ... an unanticipated shock," she told CBS' '60 Minutes' in an interview released Sunday. Yellen's comment came days before the Fed is expected to slow the aggressive pace of interest rate increases it has pursued this year.