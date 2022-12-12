Latimer signs new Westchester County budget
It includes a record budget for public safety and reduces the property tax levy by $6 million.
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed policymakers meet this week to raise borrowing costs again in a fight against the highest inflation in four decades that they're not close to winning.
Nouriel Roubini isn't thrilled about his nickname. "I'm not Dr Doom, I'm Dr Realist", he insists.
Americans are expecting lower increases in inflation in the short term and longer run, according to a New York Fed survey released Monday.
"Do we crush the economy more? Not a good idea," top economist Mohamed El-Erian said, warning a recession looks likely.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday forecast a substantial reduction in U.S. inflation in 2023, barring an unexpected shock. "I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there's not ... an unanticipated shock," she told CBS' '60 Minutes' in an interview released Sunday. Yellen's comment came days before the Fed is expected to slow the aggressive pace of interest rate increases it has pursued this year.
New inflation data is due out in the morning, and the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year kicks off.
“The facts are undeniable,” said a top congressional leader. “Freight service in the United States of America — we used to have the best freight rail in the world — is abysmal.”
The nation’s labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 deaths and illnesses. The result, though, is that employers are having to compete for a smaller pool of workers and to offer steadily higher pay to attract them.
Brazil's Economy Ministry on Sunday rejected assertions by president-elect Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's transition team that the outgoing administration was leaving government finances "bankrupted." The Economy Ministry said in a statement that gross debt will reach 74% of GDP by the end of the year, with a primary surplus (excluding debt costs) of 23.4 billion reais, the first since 2013. Last week, the Planning and Budget group in Lula's camp said President Jair Bolsonaro is leaving the Brazilian state "bankrupted," according to former minister and transition team member Aloizio Mercadante.
The bear market in stocks and rapid inflation eroded the real wealth of American households during the first three quarters of 2022.
Shifting business priorities, greater concern about climate change, and widespread tech layoffs seem to be driving more people to "green-collar" jobs.
A credit crunch caused by a spike in repayment costs could fuel "the mother of all economic crises," 'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini warned last week.
First up is the CPI on Tuesday morning at 8.30 am ET. There are a number of other economic reports, such as retail sales and PMI, before we finished the week on Friday with quarterly quadruple witching when options and futures expire. The S&P 500 is holding some major support over 3900 after giving back a big gain that was produced the last time that Jerome Powell spoke.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has history on his side as he and colleagues split with Wall Street over how long interest rates will stay high in 2023.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling the Pain of Europe’s
France's electricity network operator requested emergency help from Britain as the cold snap caused demand to surge across Europe.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men on the planet, is warning consumers and small businesses to delay big purchases in case of a prolonged economic downturn. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year...
High California gas prices and accusations of price gouging play into Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to cap oil refinery profits in California.