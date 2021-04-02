Latin America asked for pandemic help. Russia and China heard the call.

Whitney Eulich
·6 min read

Latin American governments – hard hit by the coronavirus – have been doling out their thanks for international help in recent weeks. But one nation has been notably missing from their thank-you’s: the United States.

“Who would have guessed that … the only vaccines we’d receive are Russian and Chinese?” mused Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner last week.

Some 2.7 million doses arrived in Mexico City from the U.S. this week. For the most part, however, Russia and China have delivered more quickly than the U.S. and Europe. This could have lasting geopolitical effects in a region long seen as relying on its behemoth northern neighbor for international leadership.

Russia and China have spent decades trying to make economic and diplomatic inroads in Latin America – through Spanish-language media broadcasting, arms sales, and trade – with varying success. But observers say their prioritizing Latin America now could have long-term payoff, from support in bodies like the United Nations to trade deals and stronger economic relations.

“It’s really clear that this is not just vaccine diplomacy, but the geopolitics of vaccines,” says Andrés Serbin, president of CRIES, a regional think tank dedicated to social and economic issues that is based in Argentina. “In Latin America we’re often seen as peripheral [in global affairs] but we have suddenly become an objective for countries to strengthen their own interests through a stronger presence – whether economic or strategic.”

What do Russia and China want?

The U.S. decision to focus on supplying its own population first has amplified a leadership void in the region that arguably began after 9/11, when U.S. interests shifted firmly toward the Middle East and fighting terrorism. Russia and China saw an opportunity to step in.

Today, shipments are a way to demonstrate that “if you’re in trouble, [Russia] is here to help you,” says Victor Jeifets, a professor at St. Petersburg State University who focuses on Russian relations with Latin America. “We have the ability, we have the technology. The same goes for China.”

That’s a message some countries, like Paraguay, heard loud and clear. The country of 7 million is one of the last in Latin America that still recognizes Taiwan as the “true China.” Senators attempted to change allegiance to Beijing last April, arguing China would better aid Paraguay amid the pandemic, though the bill failed to pass.

This week, Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo said on television that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had encouraged Paraguay’s president to stick with Taiwan. But Paraguay has to ask its allies for “proof of their love,” Mr. Acevedo said.

After COVID-19 arrived in the region, China made timely, strategic contributions, Cynthia Sanborn, a professor at Peru’s University of the Pacific, writes in a Wilson Center report. Beijing donated medical supplies and provided quick sales of ventilators, ambulances, masks, and oxygen plants, in addition to $1 billion in loans to pay for COVID-19 vaccines.

“While the United States abandoned a global leadership role in fighting this pandemic, many governments in Latin America turned to China for assistance,” Dr. Sanborn notes.

China was already the primary trade partner for many South American nations, and those commercial ties could strengthen. There’s also the benefit of soft power, which Russia is seeking as well, particularly as both countries face strong criticism for clamping down on citizen rights at home.

“No one [receiving doses] is worried about human rights violations or democracy in these countries right now,” says Mr. Serbin, referring to China and Russia. “What is clear and will be remembered is that they came to help before the U.S. or the EU. That’s the perception of the people.”

But unlike the Soviet Union, Russia today is interested in more than just geopolitics, Mr. Jeifets says – it’s looking for new or deeper commercial opportunities. “It doesn’t have only an ideological stance with Latin America. Russia considers [the region] as one of the pillars of a future multi-polar world. Latin America is important for its many new voices in the United Nations. It’s important for Russia as a place to sell and possibly buy goods” and commodities, he says.

It’s also an opportunity to stick out its tongue at the United States. Mr. Jeifets says it had to irk the U.S. that Sputnik V – the Russian vaccine, whose name harks back to Soviet leadership in science – landed and was lauded in Mexico before the U.S. sent support of its own.

Warning for Washington

That’s a fact some in Mexico think their government should leverage more, given how deeply intertwined it is with the U.S. through labor, the economy, and migration.

“The U.S. should see this as an alert signal that it’s losing influence,” says José María Ramos, a professor at Mexico’s College of the Northern Border who studies U.S.-Mexico relations. “It needs to rethink its approach.”

It’s long been in Washington’s interest to maintain close working relations with its neighbors – most clearly demonstrated during the Cold War, when tensions between the former Soviet Union and the U.S. played out in many Latin American countries. But the need for support and investment in Latin America has been on display more recently, as well, with the uptick of migrants and asylum-seekers arriving at the southern border.

Mexico shouldn’t shy away from pointing out who’s shown up to help, and who hasn’t, Dr. Ramos adds. Latin America has struggled through the pandemic, tallying some of the highest death tolls in the world, and faces a dismal economic outlook. Getting support to reopen economies ­and sending children back to school is top of mind.

“I think there’s a justification for moving closer with [Russia and China]. The pandemic is a critical situation and these countries can be a counterweight to the U.S.,” he says. Dr. Ramos stresses that lending a bigger hand to the region would be an easy diplomatic win for the U.S.

Doses are just beginning to roll in, and some critics of the deals doubt Moscow and Beijing can deliver all they’ve promised. But if they can, pandemic assistance will “certainly improve Russia-Latin America relations, China-Latin America relations,” says Mr. Jeifets. “I wouldn’t say it will worsen relations with the U.S., but it will make it more difficult for the U.S. to recover influence in the region.”

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's cash-rich oil sands firms face pressure to spend on transition

    Canada's biggest oil sands producers are generating billions more in free cash flow in a faster-than-expected pandemic rebound, but taking a cautious approach to spending it that is disappointing environment-minded investors. Their strategy to repay debts and pay shareholders has won praise from investors in Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy who are eager for higher returns.

  • Russia seeks to buy anti-riot gear ahead of planned Navalny protest

    Russia has issued tenders to buy anti-riot kits and protective police gear, state procurement documents showed, ahead of a protest that allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny hope will be the largest in modern Russian history. His allies, who staged three demonstrations in the winter to demand his release, said they would announce a date for a new nationwide street protest once 500,000 people had registered to attend. The authorities have called such street protests illegal and have pledged to break them up.

  • Hong Kong court convicts veteran rights activists including 'father of democracy'

    Nine veteran Hong Kong activists face jail after they were convicted on Thursday over their roles in an unauthorised assembly at the height of the protest movement that engulfed the city in 2019. The defendants feature some of the city’s most prominent and moderate pro-democracy figures, including distinguished barristers Martin Lee, 82, and Margaret Ng, 73. Mr Lee is known widely as the “father of democracy” and helped draft Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's new national security law, was among those convicted. Their landmark trial, say analysts, signals the further erosion of the rule of law and the basic rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that underpinned the handover of the former British colony back to China in 1997. The conviction was linked to a mass rally on August 18, 2019, which was one of a chain of protests where crowds took to the streets to demand universal suffrage, greater police accountability and the abolition of a controversial extradition bill.

  • US may be in early stages of fourth wave as Covid cases rise, reports say

    US has tallied on average 63,000 new cases daily over the past week while only five states have seen declines in new infections A worker holds up a biohazard bag containing a coronavirus test swab in New York City. This new rise in cases is most pronounced in Michigan and New York. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters The US could be in the early stages of a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that is taking renewed hold across the country, with coronavirus cases increasing in 25 states, according to reports. The US has tallied, on average, 63,000 new cases daily over the past week–an increase of 17% from the week prior, news website Axios reported. Only five states have recently seen declines in new cases. The third wave of the pandemic, which peaked in January, saw about 250,000 people daily testing positive for Covid-19, the Hill reported. This new rise in cases is most pronounced in Michigan and New York but is becoming widespread across large swaths of the country. The threat of a fourth wave comes as many states have loosened Covid-19 restrictions – disregarding public health officials’ many warnings that doing so was premature. Dr Rochelle Walensky, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, said Monday that a fourth wave is all but guaranteed, remarking: “I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom.” “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope. But right now I’m scared,” Walensky also said during an emotional moment of a White House briefing. Joe Biden has implored regional officials to keep or reinstate mask their mandates, because of the alarming trend in US case numbers. “I’m reiterating my call for every governor, mayor, and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate,” the president said hours after Walensky’s comments. “Please, this is not politics. Reinstate the mandate if you let it down.” Any fourth wave is likely to be less deadly than previous waves, especially amongst the elderly where 73% of seniors have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. But a fresh surge of the virus can easily thwart progress in fighting the pandemic. Even with fewer fatalities, millions of people will remain at risk of illness and death and a new surge will strain the overburdened US healthcare system. Meanwhile, millions of younger Americans with health conditions that put them at higher risk have still not received vaccination despite a US vaccine rollout that has largely won wide praise for its speed. Covid-19 hospitalizations have gone up amid the virus’s apparent resurgence, albeit less than before. The ongoing pandemic also sets the stage for the emergence of variant strains of the virus. The variants presently driving this outbreak are more contagious than Covid-19’s initial strain. The Covid-19 vaccines now available might also be less effective against these variants. The loosened restrictions and increasingly lax behavior among pandemic-weary Americans have further fanned the flames of Covid-19’s resurgence. Some states, including Texas, have abandoned their mask mandates. Even states which historically imposed stronger restrictions during the pandemic have loosened regulations despite this uptick. Wan Yang, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, told the New York Times that shifting habits might cause an continued rise in coronavirus cases in New York City and state. More New York residents are interacting inside buildings, given increased access to indoor dining and group fitness classes. In Rockland county, New York, which is north of the city, teenagers, as well as persons between the ages of 20 and 49, have led the increase in cases. “They are kind of done with this, they want to go out,” the county’s health commissioner, Dr Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, told the Times. New Jersey, which has seen one of the highest coronavirus case rates across the US, noted a 20% surge over the past 14 days. Despite this, the New Jersey governor, Phil Murphy, on Monday said he would relax seating capacity restrictions on sports venues, as well as indoor catered events. Although case data are increasingly dire, vaccination efforts have expanded dramatically. Biden said Monday that up to 90% of US adults would be eligible for a Covid-19 jab by 19 April.

  • Police brutality rattles Mexico as Derek Chauvin's trial spurs calls for change

    As the Derek Chauvin trial wraps its first week of testimony in the U.S., Mexico is reckoning with its own case of police brutality.Why it matters: The death of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran refugee who had lived in Tulum for years, is the most recent case of Mexican law enforcement being accused of killing someone of Central American origins.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeVictoria Salazar's neck was broken and she died when officers pinned her to the ground on Sunday and kept her down as she writhed and cried out. The reasons for the arrest remain unclear.The big picture: Mexican law enforcement has for years faced accusations of using excessive force, torturing suspects to get a false confession and physically and sexually torturing women they detain, often without due cause.A dozen policemen near the Mexico-U.S. border were detained in February for their involvement in the killings of 19 people who were shot to death and burned in Tamaulipas state.A Guatemalan man, Elvin Mazariegos, was shot near Mexico’s southern border on Monday. The army has called it an “erroneous reaction” by soldiers.What they’re saying: “The Mexican state must also take responsibility, because this was a similar case to what happened in the United States with [George] Floyd,” said Salazar's mother, Rosibel Arriaza, who’s been granted a humanitarian visa to recover the body.What's next: Authorities in Quintana Roo, the state on the Caribbean where Tulum is located, have opened a murder investigation. Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, has asked for the “full force of the law” to be applied to the officers responsible. Flowers, graffiti and metal fences in Mexico City, protesting the death of Victoria Salazar. Photo: Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images A sign reads "Justice for Victoria" during a protest in San Salvador, El Salvador. Photo: Camilo Freedman/AP via Getty ImagesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Analysis - In China's small cities, home buyers suffer as debt-ridden developers fail to finish projects

    In Zhuozhou, a small city in China's north, Zhu has stopped making mortgage payments on her apartment after its developer did not build a promised rail line that would have allowed residents to commute to Beijing for work. The accountant is one of some 1,000 home owners in the housing project who ceased payments in anger last year, according to Zhu and two other buyers campaigning for compensation who spoke with Reuters. "I didn't do anything wrong, so why do I have to bear all the consequences?" said Zhu.

  • U.S. prosecutors drop accounting fraud case against ex-Brixmor executives

    U.S. prosecutors are dropping accounting fraud charges against the former chief executive officer and onetime chief financial officer of Brixmor Property Group Inc, who were accused of manipulating a key financial metric for the large shopping center owner and operator. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan in a court filing said they concluded based on new information that they could not prove their case against former CEO Michael Carroll and ex-CFO Michael Pappagallo, prompting a judge to dismiss the case on Thursday. That information concerned "particular accounting adjustments that form a significant portion of the allegedly misstated metric charged in the indictment," prosecutors said.

  • Moderation, sometimes, for Georgia GOP despite voting law

    Amid a supernova of criticism over Georgia's new voting law, Republicans are still trying to appeal to swing voters in a state where Democrats have now proved they can win. As the last minutes of the 2021 General Assembly ticked away Wednesday, a bill making it easier for visitors to carry guns in Georgia and mandating protections for gun-related businesses was dying. It needed one quick House vote to reach Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for signature into law.

  • U.S., Japan and South Korea agree to keep up pressure on North Korea

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, South Korea and Japan agreed in high-level security talks on Friday to work together to keep up pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. In a joint statement after a day of talks, new U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Kitamura, and South Korea's national security adviser Suh Hoon reaffirmed their commitment to address the issue "through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearization."

  • Are We Witnessing the Start of a New Commodities Supercycle?

    A weakened U.S. dollar, zero interest rates and pent up demand may be contributing to the second supercycle this century.

  • UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

    British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. On Friday, the medicine regulator told the Financial Times and The Guardian that seven recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine have died after registering the rare blood clotting events.

  • Beard goes home to try to get Texas where he took Texas Tech

    Chris Beard insists that it was the most difficult decision in his life to return to his alma mater at Texas after a successful, five-season run at Big 12 rival Texas Tech that included an overtime loss in the national championship game played two years ago. Beard is back on the Forty Acres, where he was a student assistant for Tom Penders three decades ago. The 48-year-old Beard was formally introduced as the new Longhorns head coach on a Zoom call from the Austin campus.

  • Report: 49ers seeking 1st-round pick in Jimmy Garoppolo trade

    The San Francisco 49ers aren't going to trade Jimmy Garoppolo for cheap.

  • Myanmar's military junta has reportedly killed at least 43 children since February coup

    The death toll of children has more than doubled in the last 12 days, according to international humanitarian group Save the Children.

  • Boat carries 1,200 survivors from Mozambique militant attack to safety

    PEMBA, Mozambique (Reuters) -A boat carrying 1,200 survivors of a deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents in northern Mozambique reached safety in the port of Pemba on Thursday, some of them crying on arrival after spending days hiding in the bush. Aid workers were at the crowded port to give food to those disembarking from the green and white ferry, while police and soldiers kept control of crowds of people excited to see relatives rescued during the attack that began last week in Palma, a Reuters reporter at the port said. An emotional Mariamo Tagir, who arrived on the ferry, told Reuters TV that she had spent seven days in the bush, crying every day.

  • Research Finds That Drinking Cocoa Might Help Protect Your Heart from Stress

    Enjoy some hot chocolate in the name of heart health.

  • Biden holds first call with Ukrainian president amid Russian buildup

    The conversation follows at least three high-level calls between the U.S. and Ukraine this week.

  • COVID-19 'breakthrough cases' are 'extremely unlikely,' experts say

    Doctors stress that while "breakthrough" infections can happen, they're not common and usually not serious.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech say study of COVID-19 patients six months after second vaccine dose proved it is safe and effective

    Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE said Thursday a study of COVID-19 patients six months after receiving a second dose of their vaccine BNT162b2 confirmed its high efficacy and lack of serious safety concerns. The companies said an analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 showed the vaccine had a 91.3% efficacy against the illness, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose. The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 95.3% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine also proved to be 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 cases when used against the South African variant, which is more infectious than the original virus. Experts have worried that new variants might prove more resistant to the vaccines that have won emergency use authorization from regulators. Pfizer and BioNTech said they have now evaluated vaccine safety in more than 44,000 participants 16 years of age and older, with more than 12,000 vaccinated participants having at least six months follow-up after a second dose. "These data confirm the favorable efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine and position us to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. Prizer shares were up 0.2% premarket, while BioNTech shares were up 1.2%.

  • 'Xinjiang cotton is my love': Patriots on show at China Fashion Week

    Designer Zhou Li took to the stage amid applause following her runway show at China Fashion Week with a prop that has political overtones: a bouquet of cotton plants. "As far as I'm concerned, I think Xinjiang cotton is my sweetheart, my love, which is to say I'm very grateful it has brought me such happiness," Zhou, 56, told Reuters after her show on Tuesday in Beijing. Zhou, chief designer and founder of Chinese fashion brand Sun-Bird, is a patriotic supporter of a boycott targeting several major western apparel brands in China that have expressed concern over alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang province.