Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market Report 2020: Spread of COVID-19 Brings Upswing in Online Retail

The report covers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on B2C E-Commerce and payments in Latin America.
B2C E-Commerce surges in Latin America during the pandemic
E-Commerce's low share of total retail sales in the Latin American region reflects a slower take-off for online shopping compared to Europe or North America.
The largest economies of the region, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina have experienced double-digit sales growth of online retail in recent years, yet its share of all retail remains a low single-digit percentage, as reported in the report. The spread of COVID in the second quarter of 2020 has produced a surge in online shopping, pushing new customers to the practice and driving returning consumers to order more, causing analysts to raise their forecasts for future digital sales growth.
Argentina-based Mercado Libre leads online sales in the region
Another interesting fact highlighted in the report is that the Latin American region has a home-grown online merchant that is the top seller in several nations, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Mexico. Mercado Libre also has a payment processing subsidiary, Mercado Pago, which is used widely in the region even on other online platforms. The sales figures of Mercado Libre provide insight into the effects of the health pandemic: sales increased by a substantial percentage, more than doubling in one nation. Mercadolibre.com's most requested products at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis were face masks and hand sanitizer.
Report Structure
A regional chapter opens the report summarizing the effects of COVID-19 on the B2C E-Commerce market in the region and the latest developments in payment methods.
The rest of the report is divided by country. The countries are presented in the descending order of B2C E-Commerce sales.
Depending on data availability, the following types of information were included in the country chapters: B2C E-Commerce sales development before COVID-19 and the impact of the pandemic, Internet and online shopper penetration, top product categories purchased online, most used payment methods, and the leading E-Commerce players. For the top 3 markets in the region, also a text chart with a qualitative overview of COVID-19's impact on B2C E-Commerce development was included.
In addition to the country chapters about the major markets in the region, ten smaller markets were covered in the country profiles section. Each profile includes information such as population, GDP per capita, B2C E-Commerce sales, online shoppers number and penetration, largest product category, Internet penetration and mobile share of traffic, payment methods, top shopping websites, and other relevant B2C E-Commerce facts and figures.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Development
Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2023f
E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018 - 2023f
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2019 & 2030f
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Population Aged 15+, April 2020
Breakdown of Consumer Expectations Regarding The Use of Online Payment Methods Post-COVID-19 Outbreak, in %, April 2020
Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, By Selected Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
Factors Affecting Security Perception During E-Commerce Purchase On A New Website, By Selected Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
Share of Online Shoppers Who Frequently Encounter Two-Factor Authentication, And Preferred Authentication Measures, % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
Preferred Future Features of Online Payments, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, 2019
Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users With a Bank Account, 2018 & 2019
Types of Mobile Payments Used In-Store, in % of Mobile Payment Users, by Selected Countries, July 2019
Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f
Selected Mobile Payment Apps Used, incl. Penetration, in % of Devices, and Active Users, in % of All Users, by Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, July 2019
Mercado Pago's Payment Transaction Value by Transactions On The Mercado Libre Marketplace and Non-Marketplace Payment Value, in USD million, 2015 - 2019
Growth in Number of Orders Placed on Mercado Libre During COVID-19, by Selected Countries, in %, February 24 - May 3, 2020, Compared to The Same Period in 2019
Number of New and Recovered Buyers on Mercado Libre During COVID-19, in thousands, and Growth, in %, February 24 - May 3, 2020, Compared to The Same Period in 2019
Top 20 Fastest-Growing Categories on Mercado Libre During COVID-19, in %, February 24 - May 3, 2020, Compared to The Same Period in 2019
3. Brazil
4. Mexico
5. Argentina
6. Colombia
7. Chile
8. Peru
9. Ecuador
10. Dominican Republic B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
11. Guatemala B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
12. Uruguay B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
13. Costa Rica B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
14. Panama B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
15. Paraguay B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
16. El Salvador B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
17. Bolivia B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
18. Jamaica B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
19. Honduras B2C E-Commerce Country Profile
Companies Mentioned
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Almacenes Exito SA
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
B2W Cia Digital
Cencosud SA
Coppel SA de CV
eBay Inc.
Encuentra24.com AG
Falabella SA
Fravega S.A.C.I. e I.
Liverpool Mexico SA de CV
MercadoLibre Inc.
OLX Group
Ripley Corp SA
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Speedy Honduras
TiendaMIA Xipron INC
Walmart Inc.
Wish Inc.
