Latin America looks to space, despite limitations on ground

  • Researcher Ivannia Calvo, silhouetted against a solar satellite image, works inside the Solar Astronomical Observatory in San Jose, Costa Rica, Friday, April 30, 2021. Costa Rica approved a law creating a space agency on Feb. 18. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)
  • Students walks past the Solar Astronomical Observatory in San Jose, Costa Rica, Friday, April 30, 2021. Costa Rica approved a law creating a space agency on Feb. 18. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)
1 / 2

Latin America Space Ambitions

Researcher Ivannia Calvo, silhouetted against a solar satellite image, works inside the Solar Astronomical Observatory in San Jose, Costa Rica, Friday, April 30, 2021. Costa Rica approved a law creating a space agency on Feb. 18. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)
CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA
·5 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mars missions, astronauts coming and going at the International Space Station, China’s increasingly ambitious space program. Space-related news is flowing, and not just from the world’s richest, biggest nations. Take Latin America.

On Feb. 17, the congress in Nicaragua, one of the region's poorest, most conflict-prone nations, approved a law creating a space agency. Costa Rica, known for relative growth and stability, did the same on Feb. 18, the day that the NASA rover Perseverance landed on Mars to look for signs of ancient life.

The potential benefits of space are tantalizing for many countries with scarce resources. Satellite technology, international partnerships, national pride and local development all beckon. Inevitably, critics suspect a boondoggle, a vanity project, a diversion from pressing problems on the ground.

“The truth is, the type of eyebrow raised regarding the announcement of a Nicaragua space program is similar to whenever an African country announces a space program. People always question why it makes sense, especially since these countries are battling several socioeconomic problems,” Temidayo Oniosun, managing director of Space in Africa, wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

“First of all, most developing countries are primarily interested'' in space technologies to address developmental challenges, Oniosun said. Some want a communications satellite ’’because it brings an excellent investment return and helps close the digital divide challenges. It is why you rarely see a developing country say they are doing space explorations (Moon, Mars, etc.) and stuff,″ he said.

The growth of the commercial space industry and prospects for global internet access from satellite constellations could increasingly help countries that lack coverage. Satellite data can also guide crop-growing, help industry and natural disaster management and track weather and other conditions linked to disease.

Nicaragua, whose government cracked down hard on the political opposition, isn't a newcomer to space ambitions. An old deal with China years ago for the deployment of a communications satellite is delayed. In 2017, Russia opened a facility in Nicaragua as part of a satellite navigation system; Nicaragua denied it was for spying on the region or the United States.

Nicaragua seems aware of skepticism about its new, military-run ‘’National Secretariat for the Affairs of Outer Space, the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies.''

“It's not how they have wanted to manipulate it,'' pro-government legislator Jenny Martínez said in congress, without elaborating on critics' comments. She said more than 50 countries have agencies dedicated to space matters. Nicaragua has been a member since 1994 of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, which oversees treaties governing space law.

“I don’t think Nicaragua needs to send something into space to be a part of the forum,″ said Carlos Arturo Vélez, an Ecuadorian lawyer studying at the International Institute of Air and Space Law at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

“Doing something wrong in outer space could affect any country in the world,″ for example if satellite debris crashes to Earth and causes damage and casualties, Vélez said.

Ecuador launched a satellite, Pegaso, in 2013 with fanfare and Chinese help, but it was damaged a month later. Some accounts said the cause was debris from an old Russian rocket.

Supporters of Costa Rica's space ambitions say its new agency can contribute to technologies used on Earth, as well as give Costa Rica a say in international space policy and agreements.

“A lot of people criticized the creation of NASA in 1958 when the United States was struggling with the worst economic recession of the postwar era,″ Franklin Chang Díaz, a Costa Rica-born U.S. citizen who became a NASA astronaut, said in a statement.

The incredible feat of putting a person on the moon, he said, ‘’sometimes eclipses the most significant'' thing about NASA's creation: The enormous technological and economic benefits that followed. Chang Díaz is the chairman and CEO of the Ad Astra Rocket Company, based in Texas.

Last week, California-based LeoLabs, Inc. announced that a new radar site was operational in Costa Rica to track objects in low Earth orbit and deliver data. The country’s first satellite, Irazú, was launched with help from a SpaceX rocket in 2018 to monitor its tropical forests and climate change. It was partly funded with a Kickstarter campaign.

“It's not surprising" that Costa Rica passed a space agency law and hopefully Guatemala will do the same, said Katherinne Herrera, a biochemistry and microbiology student at the University of the Valley of Guatemala who heads a university club dedicated to space science and engineering.

A country needs ‘’public policies that support space initiatives'' and ‘’help achieve different objectives in the area of research,'' Herrera wrote in an email.

Guatemala’s first satellite, Quetzal-1, was deployed by Japan last year and was operated by a team from the university where Herrera is studying. The project unfolded in a country whose problems have compelled many citizens to look for a better life elsewhere.

Bolivia's space agency got caught up in the country's recent political turmoil. The new government accused its interim predecessor of hobbling operations at the agency, which was set up in 2010 by then-President Evo Morales.

Brazil's science and technology minister, Marcos Pontes, is a former astronaut who trained with NASA, and Chile is home to giant telescopes. Now Mexico and Argentina are leading efforts to form a regional space agency. The African Union also plans a space agency, to be based in Egypt. The European Space Agency, which uses a rocket launch site in French Guiana on South America's northeast coast, was established in 1975.

Mexico's Congress on Monday hosted an international panel on the outlook for a ‘’new space race'' and what it can do for health, education and other fields. Sen. Beatriz Paredes Rangel put it in existential terms, saying it was time to stop dwelling on Earth-bound debates of the past.

“The future is in our hands and if we're not a part of it, we will disappear or waste the opportunity to play a relevant role in the construction of the future,” she said.

___

Follow Christopher Torchia on Twitter at www.twitter.com/torchiachris

Recommended Stories

  • To combat climate change, electric cars have to be cheaper

    Most drivers of electric cars are wealthy, and most electric cars are luxury.Why it matters: To effectively combat climate change, the opposite needs to happen: electric cars need to become affordable and broadly appealing so the masses can and want to buy them. Only with mass adoption will heat-trapping emissions steeply decline in America’s most polluting sector.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The stereotype of rich Californians driving their Teslas isn’t a bad thing—at least not yet. It’s part of the cycle of new technology costs. Wealthy drivers are helping drive down the cost of new electric-car technologies by being able and willing (and subsidized by governments) to be early adopters of these vehicles."Now we’re at a point where the technology is there, we do need to start thinking about how we make sure this transition benefits everyone,” said Scott Hardman, a professional researcher at Institute of Transportation Studies at University of California, Davis.“But I don’t think things are going in the right direction,” he added, before sharing the following statistical snapshots.By the numbers: Of the 11 newest battery electric vehicles introduced in the U.S. between 2018 and 2020, eight are luxury vehicles.The average starting price of an electric car has increased over the past eight years, despite battery costs plummeting. The average price in 2012 was about $39,000. Last year, it was $52,000. (The cost of gas-powered cars is generally trending up too.)The average salary of an electric-car owner in California is $174,000, more than double the national average.Teslas, which make up more than 70% of the electric-car market, have even wealthier drivers, with average incomes of more than $300,000, Hardman’s research has found. (Multiple requests for comment to Tesla were not returned.)Driving the news: The Biden administration is proposing to invest $174 billion into electric vehicles and related charging equipment, including giving consumers point-of-sale rebates to buy American-made electric vehicles.This is key to attract lower-income buyers. Although the lifetime cost of owning an electric car can be lower than its gasoline counterpart, the sticker price remains higher, dissuading lower-income drivers, Hardman says.The existing federal tax credit for electric cars, which President Biden is also proposing to expand, has generally benefited wealthier people who have more tax liability and can afford to wait to get their money back.What they’re saying: The White House appears to be aware of this dynamic. Biden is proposing investments in a “way that is user-friendly and boosts the accessibility of incentives for the broadest spectrum of Americans,” Ali Zaidi, deputy climate-change adviser at the White House, said in a recent interview.Catch up fast: Last year, electric cars made up 2.2% of the U.S. auto market (compared to more than 4% globally), per BloombergNEF.New laws, automaker competition and falling battery prices will drive those percentages up significantly in the coming years, according to BloombergNEF and most other models.Automakers who make up nearly a third of the U.S. market have pledged to manufacture all-electric vehicles in the coming decades, consulting firm Rhodium Group found.The intrigue: Cost is actually growing in importance as a reason people decide not to buy an electric car, says Felicity Latcham, associate partner at consulting firm OC&C, which conducts regular surveys on this topic.Cheaper electric cars are coming as automakers compete to own this market.Hyundai just launched new advertising campaigns touting new hybrid and fully electric SUVs and sedans. Offerings like this will eventually broaden the market for used electric cars, which is especially important for lower income drivers.Yes, but: Roadblocks remain. Ask California, America’s leader in electric cars. Its goal is to get five million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 (today it has fewer than one million).Its 11-year-old Clean Vehicle Rebate Project has been widely successful but ran out of money last month. More than 60% of all electric-vehicle owners in California have used this program.In 2016, the legislature altered the program so lower-income people can receive more incentives and wealthier people are unable to participate in the program.Several other states have since adopted programs like California’s, though most don’t have income limits, potentially exacerbating inequality.The program just exhausted funding partly because of its popularity and because it didn’t receive any new funds last year.At a recent public hearing on the program, backers bemoaned the money running out and the fact that its annual funding doesn’t allow for adequate planning. Whether it gets more money will be among the budget decisions made later this month and in June.“When you take away the incentives, I just think you could really harm those that are on the fence,” said Eileen Tutt, executive director of the California Electric Transportation Coalition, a group of companies supporting electric cars. “If we eliminate this program now, that could ripple across the U.S. and really harm the market.”The bottom line: “Let’s be real. We’re not even close to meeting our goals,” Tutt said of California’s aspirations. “We’ve got to get to a new set of consumers.”Editor's note: Amy Harder is vice president of publishing at Breakthrough Energy, a network of investment vehicles, philanthropic programs, policy advocacy, and other activities committed to scaling the technologies needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. She is launching a new journalism initiative there. Previously full time at Axios, Amy is now writing her Harder Line column monthly as an outside contributor.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stripped of mandates, Miami-Dade urging ‘common sense’ when it comes to mask wearing

    Miami-Dade County had a mask rule in place for nearly 400 days before Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday issued his most sweeping decree yet, suspending every emergency COVID-19 order issued by municipal leaders across Florida.

  • 3 people, including suspect, killed in Wisconsin casino shooting

    A gunman shot and killed two people and seriously injured another at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night before the suspect was killed by police. Investigators believe the suspect was targeting an employee at a restaurant inside the hotel attached to the casino with whom he had a "personal relationship," but the employee was not there so he instead shot the person's "co-workers or friends," Lt. Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference. The police also said that the suspect appears to have ties to the casino from an employment status. Gov. Tony Evers (D) said in a press release that he was "devastated to hear about shooting," adding that his and his wife's "hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy." Read more at CNN and USA Today. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWoman launches company to help military spouses find stable workCarter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

  • How the Dolphins thwarted Broncos’ big plans for 2021 first round

    How the Dolphins thwarted Broncos' big plans for 2021 first round

  • Russia looks to China to help produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

    It's a decision that could mean quicker access to a shot for countries in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa that have ordered Russia's vaccine, as the U.S. and the European Union focus mainly on domestic vaccination needs.

  • Four astronauts delivered back to Earth by SpaceX

    An international crew of four astronauts is back on Earth after a long-duration stay on the International Space Station. The big picture: Sunday's splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico marks the end of SpaceX's first fully operational crewed mission to the space station.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. A night-vision camera captures the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule parachuting in the Gulf of Mexico as boats arrive to pick up the astronauts. Photo: NASA TVWhat's happening: NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and Japan's Soichi Noguchi splashed down about 3a.m. ET after undocking from the space station Saturday evening.The return of this crew leaves a crew of seven people on the space station now, four flown up by another SpaceX mission and three that flew to space aboard Russia's Soyuz.What's next: The Crew Dragon capsule — named Resilience — will now be turned around so it can be used for SpaceX's next crewed flight, the Inspiration 4 mission to orbit expected to launch in September. As part of its refurbishment, SpaceX is planning to install a large window in place of the spacecraft's docking adaptor to give the all-civilian crew an unmatched view of space while in orbit. Recovery vessels are on the way to hoist the Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft out of the ocean and place it inside the Dragon nest aboard @SpaceX’s Go Navigator recovery ship. pic.twitter.com/J2Nhob3ifq— NASA (@NASA) May 2, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with images from the splashdown. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ways to Build Credit

    Just starting out on your credit journey? Or trying to rebuild damaged credit? Credit industry experts share tips for building a stellar credit profile.

  • Large fuel truck fire in Kabul kills seven - officials

    KABUL (Reuters) -Gasoline tanker trucks burst into flames in Kabul overnight, killing at least seven people and starting large fires that caused power cuts to some parts of the Afghan capital, officials said on Sunday. The tankers were parked in northern Kabul and burst into flames late on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Interior. Tariq Arian, the ministry of interior spokesman, said authorities were still investigating how the fire started and did not yet know the cause, but he ruled out a "terrorist incident."

  • Asian shares mostly lower; China, Japan closed for holidays

    The declines follow a retreat Friday on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 gave up 0.7% but still closed out its best month so far this year. The S&P 500 rose 5.2% in April, its best monthly gain since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected. U.S. futures were higher, with the contracts for both the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 up 0.3%.

  • Dan Rodricks: Man had been incarcerated for nearly 65 of his 86 years. Why?

    At nearly 65 years, Arthur Biddle’s stint as a Maryland prison inmate must have been among the longest ever. It ended in February when he died, at age 86, in the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirmed his death but not its cause. (The department has since reported that a Roxbury inmate in his 80s died in ...

  • LeBron James with a buzzer beater vs the Toronto Raptors

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a buzzer beater vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/02/2021

  • Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hail reports of £400m deal for her freedom

    The family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hailed Iranian reports that a £400 million deal had been secured for her release as a “good sign”, as Britain insisted talks were ongoing. Iranian state media claimed on Sunday that Tehran had struck a deal in which London would repay a 1970s arms debt to secure her freedom. “The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for the UK’s payment of its £400 million debt to Iran has ... been finalised,” an Iranian official said. Richard Ratcliffe, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, told The Telegraph that the family had not yet heard anything from London or Tehran, adding: “It's probably a good sign that it's being signalled, just as last week's sentence was a bad sign. But my instinct is it is still a negotiating tactic.” He added: “It doesn’t feel like things are resolved yet, even if the parameters are clearer and clearer.”

  • Suspected migrant boat breaks up off San Diego, killing four

    Four people die and some two dozen are injured after the cabin cruiser breaks up close to shore.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Nicola Sturgeon prepared to drive Scotland’s economy 'off a cliff', Tories warn

    Nicola Sturgeon is prepared to drive Scotland’s economy "off the edge of a cliff" by calling an independence referendum before the country has recovered from coronavirus, the Scottish Tories have warned. The First Minister on Sunday confirmed that she wanted to hold a new vote on leaving the UK so that she could be in full control of the long-term recovery from the pandemic, rather than Boris Johnson. Ms Sturgeon has increasingly sought to present the choice facing voters in Thursday’s crucial election as one between her and the Prime Minister, and said she wanted a new referendum so Scots could decide "what kind of country we recover to". However, she admitted that detailed plans for how issues such as a hard border with England would operate and what currency an independent Scotland would use had not yet been drawn up. A series of impartial experts have recently warned that Scotland's large deficit would mean painful spending cuts or tax rises if Scotland broke away from the UK. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said that Ms Sturgeon’s comments made clear that she was preparing to hold a referendum "while Scotland is still reeling from the impact of Covid". While the SNP manifesto states that a new referendum should be held "after the Covid crisis is over", there is little detail over how this would be defined.

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • Right-wing media keeps trying to force easily debunked Biden scandals instead of focusing on actual policy

    The same week Republicans were on a policy retreat, easily debunked culture-war stories dominated conservative media instead of Biden's agenda.

  • Jennifer Lopez wore 4 daring outfits in one night for a concert in support of COVID-19 vaccines

    The Global Citizen VAX Live concert, for which Jennifer Lopez performed, will be broadcast on TV and YouTube on May 8.