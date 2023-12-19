This Latin American country will require entry visa for travelers with U.S. passports in 2024

Enjoying samba and caipirinhas in their country of origin will no longer be so easy for U.S travelers.

Starting on Jan. 10, 2024, travelers with U.S. passports wishing to vacation in Brazil must first obtain a mandatory entry visa.

The Electronic Visa (eVisa) of the Federative Republic of Brazil is a new entry requirement for American, Canadian and Australian travelers, Brazilian authorities announced.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs alerted on its social media channels that the Brazilian government “will reinstate a visa requirement for all U.S. nationals visiting Brazil.”

Unlike a consular visa, which must be obtained during an in-person visit to a consular office, the Brazilian eVisa process can be completed entirely online.

How do you apply for the new visa to travel to Brazil with a U.S. passport?

According to VFS, the company authorized by the Brazilian government to issue the new electronic visas, the process consists of three steps:

▪ Submit the visa application through the VFS website using your cell phone.

▪ Pay the $80 visa fee plus $0.90 for a service fee with a credit or debit card.

▪ Download the eVisa that will be sent to your email in a pdf format once the visa is approved.

▪ Print the eVisa and show it both when boarding the flight in the U.S. and upon landing in Brazil.

Which travelers can apply for the Brazilian electronic entry visa?

Travelers can apply for the eVisa if they meet these conditions:

▪ They are traveling to Brazil under the Visitor category.

▪ Their stays in Brazil do not exceed 90 days.

▪ The travelers have United States, Canadian or Australian passports.