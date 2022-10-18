Latin American Exchange Lemon Integrates With NFT Marketplace TravelX to Allow Airline Ticket Purchases

Latin American crypto exchange Lemon has integrated with TravelX – a tokenized travel products marketplace – to allow its users buy airline tickets, the company announced Tuesday.

TravelX went live in late September offering tickets for low-cost Argentine airline Flybondi that are converted into non-fungible tokens called NFTickets after purchase.

Beginning this month, each Lemon user will be allowed to purchase up to two tickets on TravelX with USDC from their Lemon wallet and receive 50% cash back in bitcoin, with a 100 USDC limit per transaction, the company said.

Prior to this tie-up, users of TravelX were only allowed to buy NFTickets via Binance Pay.

After acquiring an NFTicket, a customer can auction, sell, transfer, gift or exchange it through a peer-to-peer system and register only three days before the flight, TravelX Chief Blockchain Officer Facundo Martin Diaz told CoinDesk last month.

Diaz added that the platform plans to incorporate the inventory of more than 60 airlines – with a special focus on Latin American and European operators – within six to 12 months while it holds conversations to integrate further crypto exchanges.